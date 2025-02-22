Listen, the human body is a ball of mysteries wrapped in miracles. For as much as scientists uncover about it, there are still countless things we still don’t know — like, they’re still theorizing about why we yawn! That chasm of knowledge bumping up against the fact that our bodies are the one constant that tethers us to reality is what creates the perfect playground for horror. And though many people immediately think of David Cronenberg when it comes to body horror, he’s not the only filmmaker using the medium to stir up uncomfortable goosebumps and queasiness through film. So, if you’ve got a strong constitution and a love of horror, we’ve gathered the best body horror movies on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘The Perfection’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 6.2/10