It's pretty hard to find anyone these days who hasn't already watched and experienced the emotional rollercoaster ride that is the hit animated Netflix show, Bojack Horseman, with it receiving universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike and is now a proud representative of television excellence found on the streaming platform.

Led by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Bojack Horseman teeters the fine line between surreal comedy and brutal tragedy and provides some of the most profound and heartbreaking portrayals of the human condition in recent television history, and it's all about a talking horse. If you are in the mood to re-watch the iconic series, here are the best episodes for a reminder of just how great the show can be.

The Face of Depression - Season Six, Episode Seven 9.3/10

Princess Carolyn begins to balance the busy schedules of her work and home life together, Diane starts taking antidepressants, and Mr. Peanutbutter has his lifelong dream of doing a crossover episode of Bojack fulfilled. Bojack travels to Chicago to visit Diane and actually leaves her with some good advice, and the audience sees the positive attributes of Bojack and how he is really trying to be a better person.

After many seasons of watching him make the worst decisions it was incredible to watch him genuinely support the people around him. It would have made an excellent finale for the horse as it emulates the warm fuzziness of a wholesome sitcom that made him famous, but if the show has taught us anything it is that life is anything but a sanitized television family comedy.

Escape from L.A. - Season Two, Episode Eleven 9.3/10

The eleventh episode of the second season is especially devastating and shows Bojack at his worst, but the show at its absolute best. Bojack reconnects with his friend and long-lost crush from the '90s, Charlotte, and stays with her and her family whom he grows close to, particularly with Charlotte's teenage daughter, Penny.

As he joins Penny and her friends on their prom night where he, in typical Bojack fashion, takes things too far and makes a lifetime mistake that will haunt him throughout the entire series. This was not the first time the audience is a spectator to one of Bojack's worst decisions, but it was one of the first that really made an impact.

The Old Sugarman Place - Season Three, Episode Two 9.3/10

One of the many episodes that take full advantage of the flexibility and creativity of animation, a lost and devastated Bojack going off the grid and returning to his family's old lakehouse after the death of Sarah-Lynn, intertwined with flashback montages of his mother, Beatrice Horseman, as a child spending her summers in the once-grand house with her parents.

Both stories deal with grief and generational trauma, giving audiences further insight into why Bojack is the way he is, and how the trauma of the past bleeds its way into the present. Featuring the incredible talents of Colman Domingo, Matthew Broderick, and Jane Krakowski, who each deliver lines with the perfect blend of humor and just pure tragedy.

Nice While it Lasted - Season Six, Episode Sixteen 9.5/10

The final episode of Bojack is bittersweet and poignant, mostly featuring Bojack now in jail being allowed one night of freedom to attend Princess Carolyn's wedding and the audience being allowed to witness how far each character has grown since the first season.

Bojack, now far removed from his previous fame and fortune, engages with the most important people in his life from Mr. Peanutbutter, with Bojack finally accepting his unconditional friendship, to Princess Carolyn, who still cares about Bojack but is strong enough to let go of her toxic dependency on him, as well as Todd, who shows his support to Bojack on his ongoing sobriety. The most powerful interaction the horse has throughout the episode is with Diane, who leaves him with one last piece of advice before leaving his life for good.

Fish Out of Water - Season Three, Episode Four 9.6/10

Once again showing off how far you can go with animation, "Fish Out Of Water" is visually stunning and unlike anything you'd find on any other show. The episode follows Bojack as he goes undersea to a film festival to promote Secretariat, and he is unable to talk or communicate with anyone due to his helmet. It features little to no dialogue and instead tells a story through Bojack's actions as he attempts to return a baby seahorse to its father.

The episode gives further insight into the world that Bojack inhabits, with the underwater scenery and marine-based jokes always remaining a highlight. It's a bittersweet visual splendor that allows the medium of animation a full range of storytelling and ends on one of the funniest moments in the entire series.

That's Too Much, Man! - Season Three, Episode Eleven 9.6/10

Featuring arguably the most shocking and heartbreaking scene in the entire series. After finding out that he will not receive an Oscar for Secretariat, Bojack enables the recently-sober Sarah-Lynn on a drug-fueled bender powered solely by Bojack's selfish and harmful impulses.

What ensues is a whole platitude of terrible decision-making, including Bojack ambushing a traumatized Penny at her college, all while dragging Sarah-Lynn along. The only thing that Bojack does for Sarah-Lynn is bring her to the planetarium, the one place she begged to go to, where she would later die due to a heroin overdose. Sarah-Lynn's death is among the saddest moment in the series, especially since she never got to live out her life the way she wanted to.

The Showstopper - Season Five, Episode Eleven 9.6/10

This is when the audience sees Bojack's addiction issues at their full force, as his dependency on painkillers soon forces Bojack to spiral and lose his grip on reality, as well as once again ruining yet another relationship in the process. Bojack experiences a psychotic episode due to his addiction and brutally attacks Gina, after emphasizing throughout the entire season his desire and need to protect her.

With the episode following Bojack struggling to differentiate between the stylized world of the television noir of Philbert to his own life to disastrous results, yet again forcing Bojack to look deep within himself and wonder whether he really can become a better person.

Time's Arrow - Season Four, Episode Eleven 9.8/10

The fourth season dives even deeper into Bojack's family history and his mother's trauma that was first portrayed in The Old Sugarman Place, showing how the traumatic experience of losing her older brother and her mother's lobotomy affected Beatrice for the rest of her life. The audience is able to experience Beatrice's dementia and sympathize with her, when she was previously viewed as one of the most unsympathetic characters on the show.

The episode is visually a masterpiece, and is a nuanced depiction of dementia and the lifelong effects of generational trauma. Beatrice Horseman was a terrible mother, but she was a victim too.

Free Churro - Season Five, Episode Six 9.8/10

The entire episode, aside from the cold open, is a monologue given by Bojack about the struggles of mourning an abusive parent and features Will Arnett at his absolute best.

It is equally hilarious as it is tragic, with the various riffs the off-camera organ player provides giving some much-needed comic relief from one of the most heartbreaking discussions of the complexities of grief ever portrayed on screen.

The View from Halfway Down - Season Six, Episode Fifteen 9.9/10

The show gives one final visually stunning gut punch to its devoted fans with a surreal depiction of a dinner party featuring only dead characters such as Sarah-Lynn, Corduroy Jackson-Jackson, and Beatrice, as well as Bojack's late best friend Herb and his lionized uncle, Crackerjack.

His father, who is simultaneously portrayed as his childhood hero Secretariat, reads a poem that increasingly becomes more terrifying as he describes the thought process of jumping to your death before disappearing into a black, tar-like void that soon swallows all the rest of the guests into its nothingness. Things only get more bizarre when it is revealed that Bojack is currently drowning in a pool and is, supposedly, experiencing his final sentient moments. It will take you on a wild ride into the human fear and the mystery of death, and is sure to stick with you long after the credits roll.

