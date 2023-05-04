Ever since Ursula Andress first stepped out of the ocean in James Bond’s theatrical film debut Dr. No, “Bond Girls” have been both a constant source for iconic screen characters and an ever-present staple of the Bond franchise. Time change, and while some of these characters weren't particularly fleshed out relative to Bond, there have been plenty of empowered women in the franchise more than capable of holding their own and impacting their stories for the better.

Much like Bond himself, the very notion of a "Bond Girl" has evolved dramatically over the years, but all Bond eras have presented compelling women for audiences to be intrigued by. From some of the cinematic legends featured in the early Bond movies to the more nuanced characters displayed in more recent times, and even some all-time greats from underrated films of the franchise, these are the 16 most iconic Bond women of all time.

16 Tatiana Romanova – ‘From Russia with Love’ (1963)

Image via United Artists

In terms of the mechanisms of the plot, Soviet Intelligence Corporal Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi) is arguably the integral character of From Russia with Love. Unwittingly used as bait by Spectre in a conspiracy to assassinate Bond, the Russian operative poses as an agent wanting to defect to the west with valuable Soviet equipment.

While Bianchi exhibited all the glamour, sophistication, and daring which has defined many iconic women of the series, she stamped herself as one of the franchise’s best in the film’s climax. With Bond caught off-guard by Rosa Klebb (Lotte Lenya), she turns on her superior to save Bond’s life, and it is suggested she never returned to Russia.

15 Pam Bouvier – ‘Licence to Kill’ (1989)

Image via MGM/UA Distribution Co

Timothy Dalton’s tenure as Bond, albeit being just two movies, is the most underrated era in the franchise’s long and illustrious history. Nestled within it are some of the most raw and engaging characters the Bond films have to offer, which is brought to the fore in Licence to Kill as it combines the Bond movie formula with a gritty revenge narrative.

As Bond strives to avenge his friend and colleague Felix Leiter, he finds a valuable ally in Leiter’s CIA collaborator Pam Bouvier (Carey Lowell). A former fighter pilot for the U.S., Bouvier is more than capable of looking after herself and even rescues Bond as they seek justice for their comrade.

14 May Day – ‘A View to a Kill’ (1985)

Image via MGM/UA Distribution Co.

Grace Jones was one of the biggest cultural icons of the 1980s and her appearance as May Day in A View to a Kill made for one of the franchise’s landmark women. While introduced as Max Zorin’s (Christopher Walken) bodyguard, assassin, and lover, she proved to be a hero of the film after betraying Zorin and sacrificing her life to thwart his murderous scheme.

The striking character also proved to be the most energetic and daring aspect of the otherwise lackluster Bond film. From her unnatural strength to her compelling character arc, and even her eyebrow-raising sex scene with 007, May Day was by far the film’s most intriguing component.

13 Madeleine Swann – ‘Spectre’ (2016) & ‘No Time to Die’ (2021)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

An accomplished psychologist and the daughter of Spectre agent Mr. White, Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) was introduced in Spectre as Bond agrees to protect her from Spectre for Mr. White. However, it was the next Bond film, No Time to Die, where she was able to make more of an impact.

With Bond led to believe she betrayed him, the two characters part on unpleasant terms before re-uniting five years later with Bond discovers she has a daughter. While Swann doesn’t engage in elaborate stunts like many other women of the franchise, the emotional weight her and Bond’s relationship brought to Daniel Craig’s farewell film saw the franchise break new ground.

12 Natalya Simonova – ‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Image via MGM/UA Distribution Co.

Whereas some Bond films have struggled to create even one truly compelling Bond Girl, GoldenEye featured two of the best, ever. While Famke Janssen’s deadly assassin made for a memorable evil henchwoman, Izabella Scorupco’s computer hacker Natalya Simonova has come to be viewed among the franchise’s most underrated female characters.

The Russian programmer pairs with Bond as the sole survivor of an attack on the satellite control center she worked at from the orbital EMP strike from GoldenEye. While she found herself in harm’s way quite often, her skills proved to be invaluable in the film’s final act and is still the only Bond Girl to berate Bond for his cold demeanor so openly.

11 Jinx Johnson – ‘Die Another Day’ (2002)

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

The final installment of Pierce Brosnan’s Bond films didn’t do a hell of a lot right. The story and tone were unbalanced, the action largely missed its mark, and – considering the other spy movies of its time – it undermined the franchise’s history of cinematic relevance. One thing that did work for it was Halle Berry’s Giacinta “Jinx” Johnson.

The NSA agent is tasked with assassinating rogue a North Korean agent and works closely with Bond to accomplish the mission. A tough and resourceful operative who matches Bond’s flare for personal vendettas, she excels as one of the franchise’s most empowering women and even manages to pay homage to Ursula Andress’ original Bond Girl in the process.

10 Elektra King – ‘The World is Not Enough’ (1999)

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

Not only a criminally underrated Bond character and a pivotal part of The World is Not Enough, but the only female Big Bad in the franchise as well, Elektra King (Sophie Marceau) certainly made an impact. In the film, Bond is assigned to protect the wealthy oil heiress after her father is assassinated, and it is believed that she will be targeted too.

While on the mission though, 007 discovers that Elektra is far from the innocent she presents as, and is actually in league with the international terrorist responsible for her father’s death. A cunning, sadistic, and manipulative character, she excelled as a complex antagonist for the dawn of the 21st century.

9 Melina Havelock – ‘For Your Eyes Only’ (1981)

Image via United Artists

Yet another underappreciated, genuinely great Bond Girl, Melina Havelock (Carole Bouquet) isn’t really considered to be that iconic a character, but she really should be. Smart, lethal, and fiercely determined, she seeks revenge on the Greek businessman who had her father killed and crosses paths with James Bond as he investigates the assassination.

The emotional weight behind her conquest made her a scene-stealing deuteragonist as she threatened to overshadow Bond with her uncompromising nature and cold, focused demeanor. While it would have been better had she been the one to kill Kristatos and avenge her parents, the crossbow-wielding Bond Girl still stands as one of the franchise’s best supporting characters.

8 Xenio Onatopp — 'GoldenEye' (1995)

While the Bond franchise has featured a great many amoral henchwomen who have served evil villains, none have been quite so passionate about their craft as Xenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen). The former Soviet fighter pilot is as deadly a Bond Girl as there has ever been, as she loyally serves the former 006 agent Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean).

Also a capable martial artist, she thrives as a lethal assassin who seems to find immense pleasure in crushing men to death with her thighs. Her sociopathic glee at executing people made her one of the franchise’s most striking and memorable antagonists.

7 Solitaire – ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973)

Image via united Artists

The first of Roger Moore’s Bond films is viewed as one of his best, with the story’s embracing of paranormal elements one of its most engaging aspects. The major beneficiary of this commitment was Jane Seymour’s Solitaire, a powerful psychic working for Dr. Kananga.

She lends the film many of its more remarkable qualities, from its dabbling in voodoo magic and superstition to the villain’s ability to pre-determine Bond’s actions. While the scene in which she and Bond make love is prefaced by a glaringly problematic ploy from 007, it does little to tarnish her impact as one of the most unique and engrossing Bond women, as well as one of the most book-accurate characters from the films.

6 Anya Amasova, aka Agent XXX – ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

Image via United Artists

While her aforementioned competition is compelling, Barbara Bach’s KGB operative Anya Amasova is convincingly the best Bond Girl to come from Moore’s era. The pair had a palpable tension as they were forced to work together to investigate missing submarines from Russia and Britain while, at the same time, trying to outwit each other.

The film handled the relationship dynamic rather well, especially through the first half where Amasova is shown to be Bond’s intellectual equal as their spy rivalry transpires. The raising of the stakes when Amasova vows revenge on 007 for killing her lover imbued the second half of the film with a dramatic tension which elevated Anya to be one of the best-balanced Bond female characters of the franchise.

5 Wai Lin – ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997)

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

A common theme of many of the greatest Bond Girls is their staunch refusal to just be treated as disposable eye-candy. Whether they’re scheming, deadly henchwomen or invaluable allies to Bond and MI6, they are more than capable of looking after themselves, and few Bond women have embodied that capable independence quite like Wai Lin (Michelle Yeoh).

The Chinese agent works with 007 to thwart a power-hungry media mogul’s plot to see the two agents’ nations go to war against each other. Yeoh’s performance is without flaw as the tough, resourceful, and combative spy, and presented the perfect type of Bond Girl for the era in which the film was released.

4 Honey Ryder – ‘Dr. No’ (1962)

Image via Eon Productions

There have been 25 Eon Bond movies released across a span of 61 years, and still, decades later, everyone still talks about Bond Girl that started it all. While much of the engrained Bond formula was finding its feet in the series’ debut feature, one thing Dr. No truly excelled at was making Ursula Andress’ Honey Ryder an enduring screen icon.

Needless to say, the character’s standing as a sex symbol was cemented the instant she walked onto that beach in the beige bikini, but she was defined by much more than just that. Fast becoming an ally to Bond, the shell diver is remembered for her defiant bravery and her resourcefulness as 007 combated the maniacal Dr. No (Joseph Wiseman).

3 Pussy Galore – ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Image via United Artists

The funny name aside, Honor Blackman’s Pussy Galore is widely celebrated as one of the definitive women of the Bond franchise, and it is easy to see why. As the leader of all female aviator crew “Pussy Galore’s Flying Circus”, she is the best of the franchise’s villainous henchwomen, with her essential role in Goldfinger’s (Gert Fröbe) dastardly Operation Grand Slam.

While Galore isn’t exempt from the early (with modern eyes, problematic) Bond trope of changing her loyalties after succumbing to Bond’s charms, it can crucially be viewed that she is the true hero of Goldfinger. Being the one who contacts the U.S. government and replaces the Flying Circus’ nerve gas with a harmless substance, she ultimately undoes Goldfinger's scheme while 007 throws a few punches and struggles to deactivate a bomb.

2 Vesper Lynd – ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Some Bond women have been perfect for the films they appear in while others have been perfect characters for the franchise at a point in time; Eva Green’s Vesper Lynd was both of those things. With Casino Royale actively modernizing Bond, Lynd held a narrative weight that few, if any, Bond girls had wielded before her.

Green excelled at bringing the character’s style, sophistication, and razor-sharp wit to the screen with a daring and richly rewarding punch while complimenting her more striking traits with a nuanced vulnerability. The ultimate revelation that she was a compromised double agent – and her ensuing death – gave Casino Royale a tragic edge and defined the Craig era’s grittier tone.

1 Teresa di Vicenzo (aka Tracy Bond) – ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

Image via Eon Productions

Through a career spanning across decades, Diana Rigg cemented herself as a commanding television icon through her work in the 60s series The Avengers and HBO’s Game of Thrones. However, her greatest claim to celluloid immortality should have come for her portrayal of Bond's great love, in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

The daughter of an Italian criminal syndicate boss, she was the perfect match for Bond with her flamboyance, sophisticated wit, and reckless bravado masking a tormented past. To date, she is still the only woman in the franchise to have married Bond (barring the undercover marriage in You Only Live Twice), and her shocking and tragic demise remains one of the most devastatingly tragic moments in any Bond film.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Bond Villains