The Best Adapted Screenplay category of the annual Academy Awards recognizes the best screenplay that has been modified from previously published material. Consequently, it implies that numerous book-to-movie adaptations are produced or released each year.

RELATED: 9 Best Romance Movies That Won’t Make You Cringe

However, not all adaptations have their existence or the presence of the original work known to the general audience. Despite being one of the most popular and well-liked genres, romance still has some undiscovered movie adaptations that fans might miss, especially with a leading female. Thus, here is a list of 10 book-to-screen adaptations of the 2020s that fans should watch, ranging from contemporary young adult (YA) films to historical love stories.

Emma. (2020)

Emma. is a 2020 period romantic comedy film that is inspired by Jane Austen's 1815 novel of the same name, and was directed by Autumn de Wilde. The film centers on Miss Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy), an affluent and charming young woman who resides with her father in Regency-era England and entertains herself by setting up matches for her friends and family.

It's nice to see Austen’s works transformed into an attractive, witty, genuinely ambitionless movie like Emma. by de Wilde. Taylor-Joy makes a delightfully prickly character in the lead part who is less endearing than some of her on-screen predecessors, but it's better for it. Moreover, the romance may not be overtly shown in the movie, but it's still there, keeping the romanticism that every Austen book should have.

Chemical Hearts (2020)

Based on Krystal Sutherland's novel Our Chemical Hearts, Chemical Hearts is a 2020 teenage romance drama adapted and directed by Richard Tanne. The story centers on Grace Town (Lili Reinhart), a physically disabled incoming transfer student who must share the editor position of the school newspaper with a classmate named Henry (Austin Abrams).

Chemical Hearts is amazing since it doesn't conceal its raw emotions. With simple honesty, it addresses difficult emotional issues including despair, suicide, sexuality, and love. With such subtlety and depth, Richard Tanne elevated the film from a straightforward teen romance tale into something more profound.

RELATED: 10 Great Shows And Movies To Watch If You'll Miss The 'Riverdale' Cast

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021)

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is the third and final installment in the To All the Boys trilogy, which was inspired by Jenny Han's Always and Forever, Lara Jean novel published in 2017, starring Lana Condor as the titular character. The film covers Lara Jean’s senior year when she must decide between her ambitions for college and her relationship with Peter (Noah Centineo).

Always and Forever presents a heartwarmingly pleasant, cheerily upbeat, and endearingly hopeful romance that definitely improves on the second film in the series. The last installment is the most grown and consequently the most interesting of the three because it emphasizes the decisions Lara Jean makes for herself rather than the choices she makes about other people, even though it doesn't completely replicate the brilliance of the book.

RELATED:The Best YA Adaptations of 2021, Ranked

All the Bright Places (2020)

All the Bright Places is a teenage romance drama movie that was adapted from Jennifer Niven's 2015 book of the same name. The movie centers on Violet Markey (Elle Fanning), who is secretly struggling with survivor's guilt following the suicide of her sister Eleanor, and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), a recluse who is frequently referred to as a freak by his peers.

Although both the book and the film version have humor, All the Bright Places takes a serious approach to young emotions and will touch romantics of all ages in surprising ways. Without attempting too hard, the film shows youngsters and people who once were, how to deal with and adjust to those significant losses in life that aren’t anticipated. Smith and Fanning deliver consistent performances, giving the YA romantic story a pleasantly somber twist.

Mothering Sunday (2021)

Mothering Sunday is a British romantic drama that is based on Graham Swift's book of the same name, which recounts the life of orphaned maid Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young), who, on Mothering Sunday, spent secretly with her affluent lover before he was forced to wed someone else.

It is a meticulously constructed film that gives equal emphasis to the story's emotional realism, the First World War's emotional aftermath, and the lovers' simmering desire. In addition to the underlying yearning between two people, Mothering Sunday also powerfully evokes the intensity of sensual passion, the ardor of artistic ambition, and the sorrow of grief.

The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021)

The film is a British romantic drama that was directed by Augustine Frizzell and based on Jojo Moyes' 2012 novel of the same name. The Last Letter From Your Lover is set in two distinct time periods and follows two women—1960s housewife Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) and contemporary journalist Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones)—as they both become attracted by a letter they unintentionally stumble upon.

The film is enjoyable to watch and will enchant any fans of romance even when it falters or turns stunningly ludicrous. The Last Letter From Your Lover is opulent, carefree, and seemingly insignificant like the beach read from which it was based. Despite the fact that the film’s leading ladies did not interact with one another, their excellent performances create a lasting impression.

Finding You (2021)

Finding You is a coming-of-age romantic comedy based on Jenny B. Jones' 2011 young adult novel There You'll Find Me. In the film, Finely Sinclair (Rose Reid) begins a semester of study abroad in a coastal Irish village after an unsuccessful audition at a prominent New York music school. There, she meets heartthrob movie actor Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), with whom she will begin an implausible romance.

The movie is not well received by critics, but because of its simplicity, youthful exuberance, and effective cliches, it's a fun and thrilling option for any YA or romance aficionados. Moreover, the movie makes an effort to cover too many topics at once, as it does in the book, which somehow backfires and makes the plot a little skewed.

Mr. Malcolm’s List (2022)

Based on Suzanne Allain's novel of the same name, Mr. Malcolm's List is a 2022 period drama that was adapted by the author and directed by Emma Holly Jones. The movie is set in 18th-century England with Freida Pinto plays a young woman who helps her friend (Zawe Ashton) exact revenge on a potential suitor who turned her down because she didn’t meet his requirement list for a bride.

Despite being a more traditional cousin to the Bridgertons, Mr. Malcolm’s List, nevertheless still has plenty of well-known genre motifs present to satisfy the most passionate Regency romance fans. It's a sweet, heartwarming film that cleverly and creatively integrates several traditional aspects. The cast's sincere and entertaining performances are another gem.

RELATED:'Mr. Malcolm's List': Sope Dirisu on Reading Jane Austen as Research and Performing the Dance Scene

The Sky is Everywhere (2022)

Based on Jandy Nelson's same-titled novel, The Sky Is Everywhere is a 2022 American coming-of-age romantic drama film that was written by the author and directed by Josephine Decker. The movie centers on 17-year-old Lennie Walker (Grace Kaufman), a brilliant musician prodigy who lost her older sister suddenly and is dealing with immense grief, is drawn to Joe Fontaine (Jacques Colimon), the charming new boy at school.

The Sky Is Everywhere offers a gratifying and distinctive perspective on a certain YA tale under the direction of Decker, a director who is ideally suited to portraying personal expression on the big screen. Additionally, the film maintains the book's brilliance with such minute aspects as speech and physical gestures, thanks to the author's excellent adaptation.

Along For the Ride (2022)

Based on Sarah Dessen's book of the same name, Along for the Ride is a 2022 American romantic drama film that Sofia Alvarez adapted and directed. The film centers on 18-year-old Auden West (Emma Pasarow), a recent high school graduate, who visits her father in the quiet beach town of Colby before attending college. There, she meets another insomniac named Eli (Belmont Cameli), who joins her on nighttime excursions.

The film delivers a familiar coming-of-age tale with a charming romance, capturing the magic of early adulthood and first love. Although occasionally not the most aesthetically appealing film, it has an unmistakable creative heart with the young leading actors giving their best.

NEXT:10 Best South Korean Romance TV Series of the 21st Century (So Far)