In the world of movie-making, what goes on behind the camera is often just as interesting as what goes on in front of it. The story of a movie is always complex, often involving thousands of people and millions of dollars.

Countless books have been written about movies and the people who made them, and within that vast ocean of information, there are several books that capture the magic of a movie within its pages.

‘The Devil’s Candy: The Bonfire Of The Vanities Goes To Hollywood’ by Julie Salamon

There's a lot to be learned from a disaster. Especially one where everyone involved had nothing but the best intentions. Julie Salamon captures exactly that in The Devil's Candy, a book chronicling the disastrous production of Brian De Palma's The Bonfire Of The Vanities.

Based on an incredibly successful novel of the same name by Tom Wolfe, The Bonfire Of The Vanities should have been a slam dunk for Hollywood. It was directed by a beloved auteur and featured a cast of genuine A-listers. But one thing after another went wrong and the movie ended up a critical and financial failure. The book is something of a eulogy to an era of Hollywood that is long gone, and is essential reading for any film historian. You can also check out the second season of the TCM podcast The Plot Thickens, which is essentially an adaptation of Salamon's book.

‘The Big Goodbye: Chinatown And The Last Years Of Hollywood’ by Sam Wasson

Chinatown is a genuine classic with a complicated legacy. The movie is often cited as a masterpiece with one of the best scripts ever written, but the criminal actions of its director, Roman Polanski, in the years after the film has overshadowed his entire filmography. The Big Goodbye is Sam Wasson's attempt to bring the making of Chinatown to light.

The book centers on four main components of the film's production: Polanski, the director; Jack Nicholson, the star; Robert Evans, the producer; and Robert Towne, the screenwriter. It tracks the contributions of these four men, and provides insight to the complexities of producing an American classic. It also frames the movie as a curtain call for an era of Hollywood that often gets romanticized.

‘Leave The Gun, Take The Cannoli: The Epic Story Of The Making Of The Godfather’ by Mark Seal

As you can see in the Paramount+ limited series, The Offer, the making of The Godfather was almost as interesting and dangerous as the plot of the movie itself. Its production is also chronicled in the book, Take The Gun, Leave The Cannoli, named after a famous quote from the classic film.

In the book, Mark Seal lays out the trials and tribulations that resulted in the movie that defied an entire generation of American cinema. One of the most interesting aspects of the production is how making a movie about the mafia involved the real mafia themselves. Somehow, even more interesting that that is the determination that director Francis Ford Coppola showed in his effort to make the movie he had in his head.

‘Cinema Speculation’ by Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino, one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the modern era, has made his non-fiction debut with a collection of essays entitled Cinema Speculation. Tarantino has watched a lot of movies, and in this book, he gives you his thoughts on a bunch of them, including bonafide classics and hidden gems that he saw in the 1970's.

It's always fascinating to hear masters of their craft talk about why they love what they do, and it's rare that we get something as in-depth and direct as Cinema Speculation. The essays that make up the book are filled with insight, evaluation and even some behind the scenes stories that only a master like Tarantino could provide. If film school is too expensive for you, pick up this book for a lecture from one of the greatest filmmakers of all time.

‘The Kid Stays In The Picture’ by Robert Evans

Robert Evans is one of the most prolific movie producers of all time, having produced movies such as Chinatown, The Godfather, Marathon Man, Popeye and Sliver. The Kid Stays In The Picture is Evans' take on how he became a genuine Paramount mega-producer.

Evans' autobiography is one of the go-to books on film history, even being a part of some film school curriculums. It was so successful the book has been turned into a documentary about his life. Even the documentary has become iconic, having been parodied in one of the best episodes of Documentary Now!, one of the best shows on TV.

‘Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild And True Story Of Mad Max: Fury Road’ by Kyle Buchanan

No one could have expected how iconic and beloved Mad Max: Fury Road would end up becoming. It's arguably one of the most beloved films of the 21st century, it won six Oscars, and completely overshadowed the rest of the Mad Max franchise.

Kyle Buchanan'sBlood, Sweat & Chrome is a series of interviews with over 130 members of the cast and crew of Mad Max: Fury Road including Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron and George Miller, all giving the inside scoop of what it was like making a modern masterpiece.

‘Cimino: The Deer Hunter, Heaven’s Gate, and the Price of a Vision’ by Charles Elton

Few directors are able to make a movie as successful as Michael Cimino's The Deer Hunter. Even fewer are able to then make a movie as unsuccessful as Michael Cimino's Heaven's Gate. Charles Elton's Cimino captures the incredible one-two punch of a director whose talent was so strong that he was able to make a Best Picture winner, and one of the biggest bombs of all time.

A filmmaker can only hope to have as strong a career narrative Michael Cimino. Whether you like Heaven's Gate or not, Cimino earned his place in the history books by defying expectations twice in a row. His career may have never matched the heights of The Deer Hunter again but that only makes the rest of his career that much more interesting.

‘The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made’ by Greg Sestero & Tom Bissell

There are plenty of books about the greatest movies ever made, but there are few about the bad ones. You can't have the good without the bad. You can't have The Godfather without The Room. In The Disaster Artist, Greg Sestero details his experience making the worst movie ever made and his relationship with the enigmatic auteur that is Tommy Wiseau.

The Room is genuinely terrible. It's so bad that it transcends quality and becomes something of a masterpiece. The making of The Room proves so fascinating that The Disaster Artist was adapted into a critically acclaimed movie of the same name.

‘James Whale: A New World Of Gods And Monsters’ by James Curtis

James Whale is a filmmaker that doesn't get talked about enough in 2022. He was an openly gay director in 1930s Hollywood, who directed some of the most iconic movies of all time, including the original Universal horror movies Frankenstein, The Bride of Frankenstein and The Invisible Man.

The magnitude of his life was captured in the book, James Whale: A New World Of Gods And Monsters. The book covers the ups, the downs, the incredible achievements, and the tragic complexities of his life. James Whale's life was like a movie itself, and so it only makes sense that the book was turned into the movie, Gods and Monsters, starring Ian McKellan as Whale. James Whale was a complex man who deserves to be remembered.

‘Hitchcock/Truffaut’ by Francois Truffaut

Alfred Hitchcock is one of the most famous and beloved directors of all time. François Truffaut is one of the most important and influential members of the French New Wave film movement. Hitchcock/Truffaut captures conversations between the two icons as they discuss the ins and outs of film theory and the film industry.

This book is like getting two masterclasses for the price of one. Two absolute masters dive deep into the art and craft of filmmaking in a way that is rarely seen, especially during their time. Hitchcock/Truffaut is the perfect book to inspire the auteur in you.

