Sometimes what's better than watching your favorite TV shows is learning set secrets and behind-the-scenes content about these popular programs and series. And sometimes, all that entertaining tea is spilled into book companions.

Whether you want to learn about the badass stories behind the Cobra Kaidojos, find out just what went into creating the clones of Orphan Black, or read some untold stories from the Dunder Mifflin employees, several books delve into the making of fan-favorite TV shows and contain juicy information for viewers who just need more.

'Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story Of Schitt's Creek' (2021)

'Schitt's Creek' (2015 - 2020)

Schitt's Creek took the world – and the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards – by storm after its six memorable seasons on POP and CBC Network. Created by father-son acting duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, they're joined by Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy for a heartwarming and hilarious story about a family who goes from having everything to having nothing in their new hometown of Schitt's Creek.

The show's official book, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek, came out in 2021 and was written by Eugene and Dan Levy, with contributions from O'Hara, Murphy and several others to celebrate the town, the series and the characters in the form of written word.

'Sex And The City: Kiss and Tell' (2002)

'Sex And The City' (1998 - 2004)

Sex and the City told the story of four best friends in New York City and followed their most intimate moments of romance, sex and love while Carrie Bradshaw wrote about it all in her sex column for six seasons.

As the official companion book, Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell gives an inside look at the making of each season, including interviews with the show's leading ladies, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. It's an informative and fun read that reveals a lot about about what went into the iconic series.

'The Kick-Ass Book Of Cobra Kai' (2022)

'Cobra Kai' (2018 - )

Cobra Kai has been the most badass thing to hit the streaming services since its preceding 80s trilogy The Karate Kid. Starring both the original characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence while introducing a new generation of fighters like Miguel, Robby and Sam, Cobra Kai continues the original karate kid's story while starting entirely new ones.

The Kick-Ass Book of Cobra Kai became the Netflix show's official companion in 2022 and features all the behind-the-scenes tidbits about the show, the dojos and the characters, including exclusive interviews with the cast and some insight from the characters, like Hawk's favorite tattoo shops and Johnny's tips for picking up babes.

'The Science Of Orphan Black: The Official Companion' (2017)

'Orphan Black' (2013 - 2017)

Sci-fi thriller Orphan Black spent five seasons following a troubled woman named Sarah Manning and her many clones, who wind up tangled in a deadly conspiracy that leaves Sarah the prime target.

The Science of Orphan Black: The Official Companion sees the show's science consultant Cosima Herter delving deeper into the world of the clones and every scientific term and theory involved in the creation of the show. It's the perfect novel for hardcore fans who want more details about the beloved series.

'Seinfeldia: How A Show About Nothing Changed Everything' (2016)

'Seinfeld' (1989 - 1998)

So many 90s sitcoms became forever classics, and Seinfeld was no exception. Starring legendary talents like Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louise-Dreyfous and Larry David, Seinfeld was a simple but iconic comedy about mundane life in New York City.

Seinfeldia: How A Show About Nothing Changed Everything is a celebration of both the show's success and the fans who made it successful, sharing the story of how the show came to be, the unexpected reception it received and the incredible enduring legacy it has left decades after its initial release.

'The Office: The Untold Story Of The Greatest Sitcom Of The 2000s' (2020)

'The Office' (2005 - 2013)

Not only did The Office run for nine successful seasons on NBC, but the comedy became a Netflix binge-watcher and remains a must-see for fans old and new. Starring Steve Carell as the eccentric but lovable wholesome office manager Michael Scott, the show also introduced his now-famous ensemble of co-workers portrayed by John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson.

In The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History, the show's creators, writers and cast tell the untold stories of Dunder Mifflin, including behind-the-scenes scoop on beloved episodes, insight into the show's BBC origins, and that time it almost got canceled after the first six episodes.

'The Lost Chronicles' (2005)

'Lost' (2004 - 2010)

Lost set the stage for mystery dramas to come when its characters crash-landed onto ABC and spent six notable seasons trying to escape the island they were stuck on, while also learning things about their fellow flight passengers they never expected.

The Lost Chronicles not only details its memorable characters and epic episodes with interviews from the cast and crew, but comes complete with a bonus DVD full of behind-the-scenes content that reveals even more secrets. It's a must-read for those who remember eagerly waiting for each new episode of the legendary show.

'Generation Friends: An Inside Look At The Show That Defined A Television Era' (2019)

'Friends' (1994 - 2004)

While the sitcom only aired for ten seasons on NBC, Friends always has and will always transcend generations. Following the friendships and romantic relationships between Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey, the show remains a classic comedy.

Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era was published for the show's 25th anniversary and dives into behind-the-scenes looks at the show with interviews from the creators and insight on what made Friends stand the test of time. For fans who miss the renowned series, it's the perfect excuse to delve into the nitty-gritty that made it such a great show.

'Talking As Fast As I Can: From Gilmore Girls To Gilmore Girls' (2016)

'Gilmore Girls' (2000 - 2007)

Gilmore Girls followed mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore and their family dynamic living in the small town of Stars Hollow. After seven seasons on The CW that came to an end in 2007, the cast reunited 13 years later in 2020 for the mini reboot Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

While Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between) is technically the memoir of Lorelai's portrayer Lauren Graham, the book also delves into the actress' time as Lorelai in both the show and the reboot, including her diary entries while filming the latter.

'Answers In The Form Of Questions: A Definitive History And Insider's Guide To Jeopardy!' (2020)

'Jeopardy' (1964 - )

As one of the longest-running game shows on television, Jeopardy puts contestants to the test when beloved host Alex Trebek – or hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, as of 2021 – offers some answers while the contestants must figure out the questions.

Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History and Insider's Guide to Jeopardy! lets fans in on the game show's history, showdowns with some of Jeopardy's biggest winners, and an exclusive interview with Trebek as he recalls his legacy as the show's host. It also has answers to fans' burning questions about how the creators come up with the topics, create videos, and generally put together an awesome viewing experience that will hopefully continue to entertain fans for as long as possible.

