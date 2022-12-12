The world of literature is truly so influential in the entertainment industry. With film and television adaptations of novels, the books being written and read are becoming more ambitious and important. The 2010s was practically a Renaissance for contemporary novels.

The themes, plots, and world in the 2010s have become so well-loved that it has become easier and even more exciting to adapt into films, series, and stageplays. Goodreads is one of the most reputable sites for readers looking for the best books, and the members have compiled a master list of the best novels from the 2010s.

'The Fault in Our Stars' - John Green

The Fault in Our Stars is a solo novel by John Green. The series follows Hazel Grace, a 16-year-old girl who has thyroid cancer that has begun to affect her lungs. When she is forced to attend a support group by her parents, she meets and falls in love with a 17-year-old amputee and survivor of osteosarcoma named Augustus Waters.

Without spoilers, the book becomes emotional very quickly. Green creates a story filled with such grit and humanity, which makes The Fault in Our Stars truly remarkable. The book was adapted into a film in 2014 to rave reviews and a huge audience response.

'Divergent' - Veronica Roth

Divergent is the first book in the series by Veronica Roth that became extremely popular in the mid 2010s. Divergent is a dystopian set in a post-apocalyptic universe.

The book follows Beatrice Prior as she attempts to understand her place in a world that categorizes its citizens by their social and personality-related affiliations in 5 factions.

'Mockingjay' - Suzanne Collins

The final installment of The Hunger Games series is Mockingjay. The science fiction, dystopian, post-apocalyptic series follows Katniss Everdeen. Katniss agrees to unify the many districts of Panem in rebellion against a rich and abusive Capitol. Mockingjay is also very similar to Divergent in its YA dystopian themes.

The Hunger Games is by far one of the best YA series for anyone to read, and Mockingjay was so well-written that it had to be split into two separate movies in the film adaptation of the series.

'Gone Girl' - Gillian Flynn

Gone Girl is a 2010s novel by Gillian Flynn that falls into the thriller genre. The book topped the New York Times Bestseller List due to its high suspense and ability to keep readers engaged. The book centers on Nick and Amy, a married couple with a strained relationship.

When Amy disappears, Nick is thrown into the spotlight as a possible suspect. The book is written in 3 parts, keeping the readers invested in what’s to come. Additionally, Gone Girl was successfully adapted as a film and starred Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in lead roles.

'The Martian' - Andy Weir

The Martian is a science fiction and debut novel from Andy Weir. The Martian follows Mark Watney, an astronaut on the Ares 3 mission to Mars. When a storm occurs and the ship and base are both destroyed, the crew believe he is dead—except he is alive and alone on the planet and must survive until the next mission arrives.

There was a film adaptation that starred Matt Damon in 2015, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year. For any sci-fi fan who enjoys a touch of realism, The Martianis a great read.

'All the Light We Cannot See' - Anthony Doerr

All the Light We Cannot See is a 2014 war novel by Anthony Doerr. The book is set in World War II and follows two characters: Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl who hides in her uncle’s house after Paris is stormed by Nazi Germany’s Third Reich, and Werner Pfennig, a German boy who is accepted into military school because of his skills in radio technology who is then sent into the military.

All the Light We Cannot See is written in a poetic style, helping add to the emotional value. It was announced that it was going to be adapted into a Netflix series in 2019.

'Ready Player One' - Ernest Cline

Ready Player One is a 2011 science fiction novel by Ernest Cline. The dystopian story is set in the year 2045 and follows Wade Watts as he searches for an easter egg in a worldwide virtual reality video game that will win him the game creator’s fortune. Not only is this novel very sci-fi-themed but quite thrilling as well.

The novel was also adapted into a feature film directed by none other than acclaimed Hollywood extraordinaire Steven Spielberg. The movie was a smash hit and even earned an Academy Award nomination.

'Clockwork Angel' - Cassandra Clare

Clockwork Angel is the first installment of The Infernal Devices (or Shadowhunters) series. The book is a supernatural fantasy, and follows a girl named Tessa Gray as she is sent to London where she is kidnapped by two cruel sisters who work under the name of “The Dark Sisters.”

When she is saved by a group of people known as the ‘Shadowhunters,” she begins to discover the new world and making her own, new life. The book is a perfect example of dark fantasy with quality writing from Cassandra Clare, and is supposedly going to be adapted into a series.

'Cinder' - Marissa Meyer

Cinder is a YA sci-fi novel by Marissa Meyer and is the first in The Lunar Chronicles series. The story is loosely based on the classic fairytale character and story “Cinderella.” In this book, Cinder is a gifted mechanic and cyborg who is mistreated by her stepmother and blamed for her stepsister’s chronic illness.

When an intergalactic prince enters the picture, this Cinderella retelling is in a realm that has never been seen before when attempting to reimagine and reinvent existing fairytales.

'Me Before You' - Jojo Moyes

Me Before You is a romance novel by Jojo Moyes that was published in 2012. The book follows a 26-year-old woman who is creative and so talented, but constantly underestimates herself. However, her life is shaken when she begins to work as a caretaker for a paralyzed man—and she may change for the better.

The book completely took off and gained quite a following despite some very understandable criticism about its depiction of disabilities. In 2014, MGM adapted the film which starred Emilia Clarke.

