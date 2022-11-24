You can never have too many good book adaptations. And while many have been made over the years, only a few have hit the right note with viewers. However, after the advent of BookTok, the popularity of books has gained substantial momentum. From The Hating Game to Red, White, and Royal Blue, all these books hit BookTok's top charts before being recognized by producers. And with People We Meet On Vacation being adapted soon, it might be nice to look at BookTok and wonder what's so special about these chartbusters.

While adaptations go beyond movies, like Normal People (miniseries), Heartstopper(Netflix Original), and The Summer I Turned Pretty (Hulu Original), movies give these 300 pages less than three hours to sum up a story, making them intriguing and worth the wait.

'The Inheritance Games' by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Avery Grambs has a fixed plan for her future: survive high school, get a scholarship, and get the heck out. But when billionaire Tobias Hawthorne leaves her his entire inheritance, Avery's plans start to derail. To receive the inheritance, she has to move to the Hawthorne House—a vast mansion—with his four grandsons, who were supposed to get the estate. With the brothers ready to take her down and the mansion crawling with riddles and puzzles from Tobias, can Avery play the game long enough to survive?

A case of an unexpected inheritance and a love triangle that will make your toes curl, The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes would make a sensational movie series.

'Things We Never Got Over' by Lucy Score

Naomi Wyatt wasn't just running away from her marriage. She was headed to rescue her twin sister. Too bad her sister took her car and money and left her with a niece she had no idea existed. Now, she's stranded in Knockemout, Virginia, with no money and nowhere to go. Until bad boy Knox Morgan decides to take pity on her. But their short-term companionship might become longer when trouble turns into real danger.

Things We Never Got Over is a rollercoaster of emotions in the form of love, family, friendships, and finding yourself that will make up for a wholesome movie plot.

'Icebreaker' by Hannah Grace

A competitive figure skater since age five, all Anastasia Allen has ever wanted is a shot at Team USA. So she's done everything she could, including winning a full scholarship and having a schedule to make the most driven people weep. But when a misunderstanding results in her team sharing a rink with some ice hockey players and her partner gets injured, her knight in shining armor comes in the form of Nathan Hawkins, captain of the Maple Hills Titans. But it's okay because Anastasia doesn't even like hockey players…right?

A sports romance that will make you weak in the knees, Icebreaker features a figure skater and ice hockey player pairing that would be fresh to see on screen.

'Better Than The Movies' by Lynn Painter

Liz Buxbaum has known nothing but hatred for her next-door neighbor Wes Bennett. Instead of starring in her fantasies like every boy next door, Wes stars in Liz's worst nightmares. They've never even been friends. But when Liz's long-time crush, Michael, movies back to town in her senior year, she enlists Wes' help in getting Michael to notice her. But the more time they spend together, the more Liz's conviction about whose her crush sways.

With witty banter and individualistic characters, Better Than The Movies stands up to its name. And if properly executed, the film would also stand up to the name!

'Reminders of Him' by Colleen Hoover

After serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake, Kenna Rowan has returned to the town where it all began. She's only ever met her daughter when she was born, and now, four years later, Diem is her only shot at redemption. But the bridges Kenna burned down all those years ago are back to haunt her, and the man she's falling for is the same man keeping her second chance away from her.

A heartbreaking yet hopeful story of a troubled single mother haunted by the ghosts of her past, Reminders of Him is Colleen Hoover's highest-rated book on Goodreads. The book's plot is an untapped category, and as pertinent as it is for everyone to read it at least once in their life, so is a movie that fans would enjoy.

'Every Summer After' by Carley Fortune

Persephone Fraser strongly believes that you can't rebuild the bridges you burn. And she's been correct for over ten years, spending her summers with friends she won't get vulnerable with instead of the man Percy thought she'd spend her life with. But when she receives a call from home about Sam's mother's death, the same Sam Florek she never thought she'd live without, she can't avoid going back home any longer. Back at Barry's Bay, they soon realize their bond is as undeniable as ever. But can she undo the biggest mistake of her life over the weekend?

Told over six years and a weekend ten years later, Every Summer After would make a poignant yet hopeful movie about love, friendships, and regrets.

'The Unhoneymooners' by Christina Lauren

Olive Torres was born ill-fated. On the other hand, her twin sister boasts all the good fortune there is. So when everyone at Ami's wedding gets food poisoning, and Olive is offered an all-expense paid honeymoon to Maui, she feels the gods of fortune shining on her, but the fleeting thought combusts when she learns she has to share the trip with her archnemesis, Ethan Thomas, brother of the groom. And it only seems fitting when Olive's boss catches her with Ethan and assumes they are married. Can they make out of this mess unscathed?

A fake dating rom-com that will have you roaring out with laughter, The Unhoneymooners has the perfect plot for a script that viewers will swoon over. BCDF Pictures bought the rights in 2021, but no further details on its development were announced.

'Marriage for One' by Ella Maise

The day Rose met Jack was the day he proposed. One would think a guy who looked like a Greek God, albeit a bit cold and unattainable, would propose to the love of his life, but he asked Rose to marry her instead. She should've walked away. But instead, she got roped into a business deal mutually benefiting them. She would gain her dream coffee shop, and he would get a companion to events. But with each passing day, it's getting tougher for Rose to resist him and for Jack to hide the secret that could destroy them. After all, they were Rose and Jack. They were doomed from the very beginning with those names.

Marriage for One is set in New York, and the book's plot is exhilarating. A marriage of convenience with a swoony hero and a sunshine heroine, this movie would be a must-watch on everyone's wishlist.

'The American Roommate Experiment' by Elena Armas

Rosie Graham has a multitude of problems. First, she quit her well-paying job to work on her romance novel, and the apartment ceiling crumbled. Thankfully, she can solve the apartment problem by using her best friend's spare key to live in her house while she's away. But what Rosie doesn't know is that Lina already lent her apartment to her brother, Lucas Martin, and Rosie's online crush. He has allowed her to live with him and is taking her on experimental dates for her novel. The only problem: Lucas' stay in New York jas a timeline, and the end date is coming soon.

A swoon-worthy romance following the ruler of slow-burn—The Spanish Love Deception, The American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas would make a movie that would knock your socks off.

'Book Lovers' by Emily Henry

Nora Stephens' life revolves around books. She's a cutthroat literary agent who gets her clients the best deals possible. She's not a heroine, but her beloved little sister Libby makes her feel otherwise. So when Libby suggests a sister's retreat in Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, there's no way Nora can say no. She doesn't hope to find love, but a romantic fling won't hurt. But instead of meeting handsome lumberjacks and hot bartenders, Nora keeps bumping into Charlie Lastra, a brooding editor and the man she hates.

An enemies-to-lovers romance with a badass heroine and a brooding hero, Book Lovers is the perfect candidate for the next movie that would take Hollywood by storm.

