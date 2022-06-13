An actor known for his looks, he can also throw hands.

Brad Pitt is an actor known for his devilishly good looks and charm, but he also has roles that have gotten him seriously ripped for the part. Movies like Fight Club and Troy are some of Pitt's most iconic looks for just that reason.

With Pitt's new movie Bullet Train releasing this Summer, it's time to take a look back at some of his most iconic action roles and fight scenes; whether it's the effortlessly cool Tyler Durden, or the gibberish speaking Irish Traveller Mickey O'Neil, these characters know how to throw a punch.

This article contains spoilers for the films discussed.

Setting a Trap — 'Fury' (2014)

This fight scene was a team effort, and in a movie about war, it's very unlikely things go smoothly. After disguising their tank, Fury, and hiding in it, Don "Wardaddy" (Brad Pitt), Bible (Shia LeBeouf), Gordo (Michael Peña), Grady (Jon Bernthal), and Norman (Logan Lerman) make their last stand.

After taking out a handful of Nazis, including Wardaddy dragging one into Fury and using his knife, the crew begins to fall one by one, leaving only Norman to tell the tale of their battles.

Cliff Booth vs. Bruce Lee — 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' (2019)

Quentin Tarantino was criticized for this fight and his depiction of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, including Lee's daughter, Shannon, who saw it as disrespectful and inaccurate.

Regardless, the fight is quite a surprise. Booth (Brad Pitt) sits on the bed of a truck as Lee (Mike Moh) goes on to explain his respect for Cassius Clay and the sport of boxing, but that he would "make him a cripple" if they ever fought, making Booth laugh. After some words, Lee knocks down Booth, but then Booth tosses Lee into the side of a car, shocking everyone and ending the squabble.

The First Rule of Fight Club — 'Fight Club' (1999)

One of Brad Pitt's most iconic performances, Fight Club, became a cult classic. While it's a movie known for its themes of consumerism, masculinity in society, and rebellion (amongst others), there is, of course, fighting. Also, Tyler states his dream fight would be Ernest Hemingway.

In this iconic scene, Tyler Durden explains the rules of Fight Club to the masses, which is a line you've probably heard a billion times even if you haven't seen the movie. Afterward, Tyler is on the ground delivering cringe-worthy shots to a sensitive area of a man, but he rises victorious and bloodied, the Narrator (Edward Norton) watching in awe.

"I'll fight ya for it." — 'Snatch' (2000)

Brad Pitt has had many iconic roles and just as many that have been so bizarre they're funny. In Snatch, Pitt plays a bare-knuckle boxer Irish Traveller named Mickey, who isn't very big, but can knock almost anyone out in one punch.

Mickey challenges Gorgeous George (Adam Fogerty), and after getting tossed around against a chain-link fence and thrown through a wooden one, Mickey decides enough is enough and ends the fight swiftly.

House Shootout — 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' (2005)

Of course, this movie is known as the starting point of Brangelina, but it also has a great "they know" scene. After discovering that they work for rival contracted hits agencies and are each other's marks, John (Brad Pitt) and Jane (Angelina Jolie) make a mad dash through the house to collect their weapons.

They absolutely decimate their house, using fully automatic guns, shotguns, and pistols, with seemingly an endless supply of each hidden in different corners of the home. Eventually, John backs down, much to Jane's frustration, but they kiss and make up.

Achilles vs. Boagrius — 'Troy' (2004)

Achilles is the greatest warrior, but he despises King Agamemnon (Brian Cox), though he has won him countless battles. In a duel to stop an impending battle, Achilles faces Boagrius (Nathan Jones), who is a mountain of a man.

Boagrius, armed with two spears and a shield, throws both spears at a charging Achilles, to no avail. As he unsheathes his sword, Achilles jumps to the side and plunges his sword into the giant's shoulder, killing him and ending the battle in seconds.

Narrator vs Tyler — 'Fight Club' (1999)

This fight is particularly interesting because the Narrator can't even fight back. Once he discovers that Tyler is a persona of his, he attempts to stop project Mayhem, only to find the plan has gone too deep and everyone, except him, knows he is Tyler.

The dissociative identities fight it out, with Tyler tossing the Narrator around, throwing him through glass, into cars, downstairs, beating him with a shoe: it's just a totally one-sided fight. However, when the Narrator realizes he's the one holding the gun, not Tyler, he can end the fight and get rid of Tyler Durden.

The Final Fight — 'Snatch' (2000)

Mickey is in the final bout he was forced into joining after giving Gorgeous George a nice sleep. Mickey is told he needs to throw the fight in the fourth round. However, Mickey comes out swinging and almost ends the fight in the first five seconds.

Unable to swing without consequences, Mickey steps back in and takes a beating, which isn't the plan either. However, it turns out Mickey was just buying time, so his caravan of Travellers could circle up and take out anyone that posed a threat to them, and that he bet on himself to win.

Cliff Booth vs. The Manson Family — 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' (2019)

The entire movie built to this point, and it was a completely unexpected twist. The Manson Family is depicted as a bunch of weird losers with no menacing features to them whatsoever, but because of real events, they seem scary.

Instead of the Tate house, they break into Rick Dalton's (Leonardo DiCaprio) home down the street, where Cliff Booth is also at (and on hallucinogens). As Tex (Austin Butler) cocks his revolver, Booth sicks his dog on him. Hilarity ensues as the rest of the members try to take out Booth, ending in nothing but a bloody mess, with Dalton topping it off with a flamethrower.

Achilles vs. Hector, 'Troy' (2004)

Brad Pitt (Achilles) and Eric Bana (Hector) actually made a side bet on this fight; since they did their own stunts, whoever accidentally hit the other paid $50 per hit. Pitt owed $750, and Bana owed nothing. However, Achilles controls this entire fight from start to finish and attacks way more often.

Achilles challenges Hector after Hector killed Achilles' cousin, Patroclus, thinking it is him. The choreography in this fight is outstanding and maybe one of Brad Pitt's most iconic movie moments. Overwhelmed and outclassed, Hector is defeated by Achilles, who drags his body back to the Trojan beach.

