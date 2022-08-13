Always charming, Brad Pitt steals the spotlight no matter how minor his role. Ironically, a role that earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, felt more like a lead part. Pitt has a proven record of killing it in lead roles like Interview With a Vampire, Fight Club, and Inglorious Basterds. He also pops on screen as supporting characters he has played throughout his career. Here are his most memorable supporting roles.

Thelma and Louise (1991)

One of his first roles in a critically acclaimed film, Pitt is hilarious as criminal J.D. He gets picked up by Thelma (Geena Davis), who is taken by his enigmatic personality. J.D. tells her his bizarrely polite method of robbery, advice she later uses to help Louise (Susan Sarandon) get some money at a convenience store. That said, Thelma only needs to help Louise get money because J.D. made off with her life savings. This film is a must-see, and it comes with a side of hilarious Brad Pitt moments and his washboard abs.

Kalifornia (1993)

Kalifornia is an incredible cult-thriller in which Pitt plays Early, the serial killer picked up by writer Brian (David Duchovny) and his photographer girlfriend Carrie (Michelle Forbes) for an inspired road trip to see famous murder sites. The couple has no idea his background, but posted an ad for extra company to help pay for part of the trip. Pitt plays an incredibly convincing psychopath who slowly reveals his true self and turns the ride-share into a hostage situation. Truly scary, early roles like this make it no wonder that Pitt rose to stardom.

True Romance (1993)

Pitt plays Floyd, the stoner roommate of Dick (Michael Rappaport) and a friend of Clarence (Christian Slater). Floyd is largely unhelpful, in a seemingly harmless way. He mainly smokes and mooches off his roommate, but he also nearly undermines Dick's acting career by telling a casting director he was not home. If that was not bad, he also undermines Clarence and Alabama's (Patricia Arquette) attempt to sell the mob's cocaine by directly answering mob members' questions about the protagonists' whereabouts. It is a hilarious role in which the only time his memory provides is in service of the wrong people. Despite little screen time and an otherwise star-studded cast, Pitt stands out as the lovable Floyd.

The Favor (1994)

Pitt plays Eliott Fowler, the boyfriend of Emily (Elizabeth McGovern), in The Favor. The plot of this romantic comedy centers on Emily cheating on Eliott with Tom (Ken Wahl), her friend Kathy's (Harley Jane Kozak) high school boyfriend. This act of infidelity is the eponymous favor. The Favor is a great rom-com where part of the point is to gawk at Brad Pitt as the brainy hunk (as in they put him in glasses and had him bare his six-pack).

Snatch (2000)

Snatch is an incredible crime comedy featuring a large cast of characters, including "One Punch" Mickey O'Neil, portrayed by Pitt. This character is a legendary underground boxer who gets involved with some fight rigging in order to help his poor mum. The original One-Punch Man, Mickey famously takes opponents out with one hit. He also has an over-the-top Irish accent, though Pitt makes it work well for the part.

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Supporting George Clooney in Ocean's Eleven, Rusty Ryan is perhaps Pitt's most iconic supporting role. Ocean's Eleven is a remake of a Rat Pack film; in both, the characters organize the simultaneous heist of several large Vegas casinos. Rusty is Danny Ocean's right-hand man. He is his first contact in planning this heist and helps rally the crew. Ocean's Eleven is the quintessential heist film, and Pitt's performance is great, whether he is giving out poker advice, giving out burglary advice, or threatening billionaire casino owners.

Burn After Reading (2008)

Part of a duo of meatheads alongside actor Frances McDormand, Pitt plays a fantastic bumbling sidekick in a pair of bumbling sidekicks in Burn After Reading. The pair work at a gym and find the memoirs of an ex-CIA agent played by John Malkovich. They think they found classified government documents and do what anyone would: attempt to leverage it for money. This film is a hilarious adventure of miscommunication with good chemistry between some all-star actors.

Tree of Life (2010)

In this one-of-a-kind film from director Terrence Malick, Pitt is Mr. O'Brien, the father of protagonist Jack (Sean Penn). The film is a real mindbender, using moments from Jack's childhood and imagery of the beginning of life. Think Baraka meets It's A Wonderful Life. Pitt plays a representation of fatherhood and masculinity intertwined with nature. Audiences who are used to seeing Pitt as more exaggerated characters will enjoy this sober performance.

Megamind (2010)

Pitt plays the titular character's foil in this animated film, a hilarious take on unstoppable superheroes. Megamind (Will Ferrell) apparently kills Metro Man in the first act, and the film follows his slump as he loses all purpose with no hero to fight. When Megamind accidentally creates an even more evil villain, he goes to hide in Metro Man's former hideout, where he discovers that Metro Man faked his own death to pursue his interest in music. Metro Man is a great parody of Superman, where his one weakness is being so powerful that he is filled with malaise at living the life of a superhero.

The Counselor (2013)

Pitt does a great job as Westray, criminal associate of the chilling Reiner (Javier Bardem) in The Counselor. The Counselor is a dark film that gets more violent and dark as it goes on. Pitt's performance, as well as Bardem's, are the best part of this otherwise generic crime thriller. Still, if you are into easy-watching, this film is from the minds of director Ridley Scott and writer Cormac McCarthy, two preeminent artists.

12 Years A Slave (2013)

Supporting Chiwetel Ejiofor, who stars as the abolitionist author Solomon Northup, Pitt plays Samuel Bass, a man who helps Northup finally gain his freedom. His performance as an abolitionist and pious foil to the evil Epps (Michael Fassbender) makes for some of the best parts of this work.