With so many biopic movies such as Blonde, Elvis, and Selma that go on to win both audiences and accolades, the trend of biographical films has rapidly increased in recent years. Nevertheless, that's not the end of it since Hollywood filmmakers have recently discovered fresh inspiration in contemporary brands and the narratives around them.

The brand's origins, a specific incident that highlights its tone and messages, and other factors can all be part of the brand's backstory, which are deemed eligible for the screens. Ranging from award-winning ones to 2023, most recently released, there are numerous modern brands’ backstories that fans should add to their watch list.

10 ‘The Current War’ (2019)

The Current War follows the greatest inventors of the Industrial era, Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), as they compete in a war of technology and ideas to see whose electrical grid will run the new millennium. With J.P. Morgan's (Matthew Macfadyen) support, Edison lights up Manhattan and stuns the globe. However, Westinghouse recognizes severe weaknesses in Edison's direct current system with the help of Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult).

Reconstructing in great detail one of the most important events in the development of science and contemporary technology, The Current War, is supported by the cast’s brilliant performance, led by Cumberbatch and Shannon. However, despite not being specific about a single modern brand like the others on the list, the movie is still important because modern inventions wouldn't exist without electricity.

9 ‘The Founder’ (2016)

The Founder follows Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a struggling salesman who met Mac (John Carroll Lynch) and Dick McDonald (Nick Offerman), owners of a burger joint in 1950s California. The brothers' efficient approach attracted Kroc, who recognized the potential for franchises and quickly took control of the business from them to build a multibillion-dollar empire.

The Founder is a surprisingly deep character analysis that can be as cunning as Kroc himself and doesn't hesitate to view him with skepticism that lies beneath the biopic's surface. Moreover, the film may not be as morally upstanding as the international brand portrays itself, but it is an interesting tale about the lofty ideals and grim realities of American capitalism.

8 ‘Tetris’ (2023)

Based on actual events that took place during the Cold War in the late 1980s when countries competed to license and copyright the titular Russian video game, Henk Rogers ( Taron Egerton ), who risks it all to go to the Soviet Union, where he collaborates with creator Alexey Pazhitnov ( Nikita Efremov ) to popularize the game. Based on actual events that took place during the Cold War in the late 1980s when countries competed to license and copyright the titular Russian video game, Tetris follows), who risks it all to go to the Soviet Union, where he collaborates with creator) to popularize the game.

Tetris is a film with drama, intrigue, politics, and financial ruthlessness that is remarkable from beginning to end. Egerton plays the obstinate Rogers with charmingly endearing sympathy. But Roger Allam, who portrays Robert Maxwell in a performance that may be a career-high, must be considered the show's star.

7 ‘Steve Jobs’ (2015)

Steve Jobs takes viewers behind the scenes of the digital revolution to build a close-up image of the brilliant titular man at its center, played by Michael Fassbender. The film is set backstage at three historic product introductions and concludes in 1998 with the introduction of the iMac.

Although Danny Boyle's biopic of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs may not adhere strictly to the truth, it is still a compelling movie. Additionally, it deviates from the usual biopic format in favor of an intriguing character study that tells the tale of one of the most influential individuals of the modern era through a strip-backed style.

6 ‘Pirates of Silicon Valley’ (1999)

Based on the 1984 book Fire in the Valley: The Making of the Personal Computer by Paul Freiberger and Michael Swaine, Pirates of Silicon Valley investigates how the conflict between Steve Jobs' (Noah Wyle) Apple Computer and Bill Gates's (Anthony Michael Hall) Microsoft influenced the rise of the personal computer.

Director Martyn Burke has transformed the conflict of the microchip industry at the beginning of the computer revolution into a hilarious geek tragedy with an artistic look. Even if the movie wasn't widely known when it came out, its ability to explain how the computer world became what it is to audiences is unobstructed.

5 ‘Air’ (2023)

Based on actual events about the birth of Air Jordan, Air follows the riskiest gamble in the career of Nike’s shoe salesperson Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and how he guided Nike in its pursuit of Michael Jordan (played by Damian Delano Young), the greatest basketball player in history.

With one of the most persuasive examples of product placement ever in an American film, Air portrays a riveting, behind-the-scenes drama of this compelling, competitive, and lucrative business agreement. Additionally, the film’s success in reviving interest in a typically overlooked period of sports history among modern audiences is the movie's greatest strength.

4 ‘Ford v Ferrari’ (2019)

To create a ground-breaking vehicle for the Ford Motor Co., Ford v Ferrari follows American automotive designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and daring British race car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) battling corporate influence, the laws of physics, and their own inner demons. At the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, they go head-to-head against the race vehicles of Enzo Ferrari (Remo Girone).

Ford v Ferrari entertains viewers whether or not they are racing enthusiasts, elevating the genre while including enough human components to shedding light on the process of building all those four-wheeled beasts. Moreover, Damon and Bale deliver their duties flawlessly in the key roles and bring the characters to life once more.

3 ‘Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game’ (2022)

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game follows Roger Sharpe (Mike Faist), a New Yorker striving to revive his writing career in the 1970s, who found solace in playing pinball. Roger, however, reluctantly teams up with the Music and Amusement Association to fight the ban after learning that the game is forbidden.

Pinball won't be one of your typical biopics; instead, it will be a likably understated depiction with well-oiled machinery designed to entertain as much as educate. The movie also has a lot of humor, and among the gaming material, there is a far more compelling romance to please non-gamer viewers.

2 ‘The Social Network’ (2010)

Based on the 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich, The Social Network tells the founding of the social network website Facebook and follows its creator, Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg), a Harvard student, as he is sued by the Winklevoss twins (Armie Hammer) who say he stole their idea and by the co-founder & friend, Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield) who was later forced out of the company as he develops Facebook.

The Social Network may be regarded as a pioneer in the current period of biographical brand movies. Its themes of friendship and devotion amid the chaos of petty politics are equally captivating. Moreover, the film has David Fincher’s signature sense of energy thanks to its fast-paced dialogue, passionate actors, and flawless editing.

1 ‘Blackberry’ (2023)

Adapted from Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff, Blackberry relates the tale of Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel) and Jim Balsillie (Glenn Howerton), the two men who shaped the world's first smartphone's remarkable rise and disastrous fall.

BlackBerry is as clever as it is amusing with its leading actors, Baruchel and Howerton, who completely nailed their roles and mined each for every bit of comedy and drama. Moreover, even when the picture stretches into an overly drawn-out ending, director Matt Johnson maintains a funny tone that keeps the audience completely engaged.

