I'm Still Here definitely made waves with its Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, especially after Fernanda Torres won the Best Actress Golden Globe. It’s amazing that she also received an Oscar nomination—she’s the first Brazilian to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress and the second to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar. It’s a sort of historic full circle, following her mother’s footsteps 25 years ago. With its strong box-office performance, I'm Still Here has boosted global recognition and curiosity for Brazilian films.

Brazilian cinema offers an authentic window into the country's vibrant culture, history, and spirit. From award-winning blockbusters to hidden gems, these are the best Brazilian movies, ranked by their impact and overall quality as pieces of cinematic art. They are essential films that provide a unique look into Brazil’s struggles, triumphs, and complexities—a perfect introduction for anyone eager to explore the nation’s rich, diverse society.

10 'Pixote' (1980)

Original Title: 'Pixote: A Lei do Mais Fraco'

Directed by Héctor Babenco, Pixote paints a raw portrait of injustice and neglect in Brazil’s underworld. In this movie, Pixote, a tiny young boy, is arrested by the police and sent to a young offender's institution. After managing to escape, Pixote must survive on the streets of São Paulo, surrounded by more violence, crime, and drugs.

In this underrated crime movie, Fernando Ramos da Silva is the true star of the show, delivering a stunning, authentic performance as Pixote, a boy forced to grow up too soon. The film’s gritty style and striking cinematography pull you into a world of hardship and survival. Its mix of social critique and heartfelt storytelling makes Pixote a timeless masterpiece that still resonates today.

9 'Four Days in September' (1997)

Original title: 'O Que É Isso, Companheiro?'

Directed by Bruno Barreto and set against the backdrop of Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1960s, Four Days in September follows Fernando (Pedro Cardoso), who decides to kidnap the U.S. ambassador (Alan Arkin) to demand the release of political prisoners. The movie recreates the tense real-life events of the kidnapping with strong performances from a talented cast, including Alan Arkin, who brilliantly portrays US ambassador Charles Burke Elbrick; Fernanda Torres and Selton Mello, protagonists of I'm Still Here; and Fernanda Montenegro, the legendary actress from Central Station.

Four Days in September is a captivating historical drama that presents the political struggles of the time with careful attention to detail. The film portrays both the revolutionaries and government forces in a balanced, raw manner. With stunning cinematography and bold screenplay, it provides a deep dive into Brazil's troubled past, making it a must-see for those who want to know more about the military dictatorship.

8 'Seven Heads Animal' (2000)

Original title: 'Bicho de Sete Cabeças'

A cold exploration of Brazil’s mental health institutions, Seven Heads Animal follows Neto (Rodrigo Santoro), a teenager whose life takes a dark turn. His father commits him to a psychiatric hospital, exposing Neto to a system rife with abuse, neglect, and dehumanization. Forced to endure brutal treatment, he quickly realizes that his so-called rehabilitation is more about control than care. The film paints an unfiltered portrait of institutional cruelty, with its documentary-style cinematography enhancing the rawness of his experience.

Rodrigo delivers a stunning performance, capturing Neto’s descent from a carefree teenager to someone permanently scarred by systemic injustice.

More than just a coming-of-age story, Seven Heads Animal is a powerful reminder of how society often chooses punishment over understanding. Santoro delivers a stunning performance, capturing Neto’s descent from a carefree teenager to someone permanently scarred by systemic injustice. The film doesn’t just critique Brazil’s mental health system—it raises universal questions about how families handle drug use, the failures of institutionalized care, and the thin line between discipline and destruction.

7 'Two Sons of Francisco' (2005)

Original title: '2 filhos de Francisco'

Based on the lives of Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, this heartfelt biopic follows Francisco, a poor but determined father whose greatest dream is to see his sons become country music stars. Despite financial hardships and skepticism from those around him, he never gives up on his belief that music will offer his family a better future. Set in the rural landscapes of Goiás, Two Sons of Francisco portrays the family’s struggles, sacrifices, and triumphs as they navigate the difficult road to success.

Two Sons of Francisco goes beyond music—it’s about perseverance, family, and the sacrifices made for a dream. While country music may not appeal to everyone, it captures the passion and resilience behind a father’s dream and the unwavering bond between parents and children. A box-office and critical success, it remains one of Brazil’s most beloved contemporary films and a window into a lesser-seen side of Brazilian culture.

6 'Carandiru' (2003)

Original title: 'Carandiru'

Inspired by real events, Carandiru explores life inside São Paulo’s notorious Carandiru prison through the perspective of Dr. Drauzio Varella (Luiz Carlos Vasconcelos), a physician conducting an AIDS prevention program. Within the overcrowded, decaying penitentiary, he meets inmates with complex pasts, each sharing their stories of crime, survival, and loss. The film weaves these narratives together, offering a deeply humanizing portrayal of prisoners. However, everything changes in the final act when a real-life 1992 prison rebellion ends in one of the deadliest massacres in history.

While the film is brutal in subject matter, Carandiru isn’t just about violence; it’s about the thin line between justice and injustice. Director Héctor Babenco brings a documentary-like realism, using a real prison and inmates to enhance authenticity. Unlike traditional prison dramas, this film doesn’t focus on escape or redemption but on the humanity found within confinement. An essential watch for those interested in socially conscious cinema, Carandiru stands as one of Brazil’s most powerful films.

5 'Bacurau' (2019)

Original Title: 'Bacurau'

Set in the near future, Bacurau follows Teresa (Bárbara Colen), a doctor who returns to her remote hometown for her grandmother’s funeral, only to find the village caught in a bizarre and deadly situation. The town is mysteriously disappearing from maps, cut off from water, cell service, and outside help. As unsettling events escalate—unexplained murders, foreign drones hovering above—Teresa and the villagers realize they are being targeted. But Bacurau is not a town that surrenders easily, and its people prepare to fight back against an unseen enemy.

Bacurau won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, the second Brazilian movie to achieve the award.

Blending Western, sci-fi, and horror, Bacurau is a genre-defying masterpiece. Directors Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles craft a surreal yet grounded thriller that tackles themes of class struggle and resilience. Its slow-burn mystery unfolds into a bold and violent showdown. With striking cinematography, unforgettable performances, and a scary atmosphere, Bacurau is a wild, thought-provoking ride that lingers long after the credits roll. Bacurau won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, the second Brazilian movie to achieve the award.

4 'Elite Squad' (2007)

Original Title: 'Tropa de Elite'