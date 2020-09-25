The Best Brazilian Shows on Netflix

TV shows are probably the best way to understand different cultures and the reality of countries all over the world. And Netflix has been investing heavily in Brazilian productions that give international viewers a broad perspective of Brazilian culture, history and also politics, with deep dives into Brazil’s complicated judicial system, panoramic views of the history and development of its music, as well as current readings of social interactions whose parallel to the Covid-19 pandemic are inescapable.

Here are 13 Brazilian shows that you must watch to not only have fun and spend some time (maybe laugh and shed some tears), but also to have a privileged view of Brazil. And for other Netflix recommendations, here are 75 of the best original series currently streaming.