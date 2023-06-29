Anyone whose gone through a painful break-up knows that It can be challenging to get over the heartache. A Reddit user took to r/movies to ask for the best films to watch after a break-up and fellow Redditors wasted no time recommending films to help mend a broken heart (or at least serve as a distraction in the meantime).

So, which rom-coms made the cut? Romantic comedies make viewers laugh, cry, and reflect on their own experiences. What better vehicle for those going through a break-up? These are the rom-coms that Redditors love the most for those dealing with the end of a relationship.

10 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

When it comes to break-up films, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a solid choice. It's a rom-com with sci-fi elements, making it more exciting than the average romance. The story follows a young man (Michael Cera) who must defeat his new girlfriend's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seven evil exes in order to win her over.

RELATED: The 25 Best Romantic Comedies Of All Time, Ranked

Reddit Ephuur suggested the film, writing, "Scott Pilgrim was the movie that gave me the confidence to break-up with my fake high school girlfriend back in the day. Definitely good for having the confidence to get up after a [break-up]." Director Edgar Wright is the visionary behind this stylized romp.

9 'Notting Hill' (1999)

Image via Universal Pictures

"I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." Who could forget the iconic line from Notting Hill? Sometimes the best type of film to watch to mend a broken heart is a good, old-fashioned romantic comedy. The plot centers around a bookstore owner who meets a famous actress.

Redditor OniOdisCornukaydis wrote about the film, "Notting Hill. [Break-ups]. Make-ups. And the princess saves the prince. It's my favorite for so many reasons." Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant have undeniable chemistry in a movie about the ups and downs of starting a new relationship in the limelight.

8 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

There are few movies that capture the complexity of a break-up in the midst of midlife. Crazy, Stupid, Love is about a man who is separated from his wife and meets a womanizer who teaches him how to pick up ladies at bars. Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore make up the A-list cast.

Reddit user NotATroll_ipromise suggested the film, writing, "Crazy, Stupid, Love. Great way to get over an ex." Filled with cringe-worthy scenes and a surprising twist, this Rom-Com is the perfect distraction from heartache. It's ranked one of the best movies for the next girls' night... but guys will like it too.

7 'High Fidelity' (2000)

John Cusack stars in another awesome movie that explores relationships, High Fidelity. It follows a music store owner who revisits his top five break-ups to find insight into where his latest failed relationship went wrong. Be on the lookout for a stand-out performance from Jack Black as the intrepid music store clerk.

RELATED: 10 Modern Rom-Com Kings Destined To Become Icons

User boodabomb wrote, "High Fidelity. That's the one, seriously. It provides such deep insight on [break-ups] and perspectives in relationships and does it in a way that's hilarious and unique. Highly recommend to anyone." Funny, poignant, and smart, this movie has it all (including a killer soundtrack).

6 'Swingers' (1996)

If laughter is the best medicine then Swingers can cure anyone. Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau lead the charge in this sweet and funny film about a wannabe actor's struggle to get over his ex-girlfriend. It's a modern classic that stands the test of time.

Reddit user NimanderTheYounger said, 'The original "break-up" movie for dudes." Another supguy99 responded, saying, "After a [break-up], yes, but also watch it before getting back out there. You don't want to make the same mistake... Jon Favreau makes as he gets back into dating."

5 'Say Anything' (1989)

"I gave her my heart, and she gave me a pen." That's the unforgettable line spoken by Lloyd Dobler in Cameron Crowe's film Say Anything. Cusack plays the ultimate poster boy for being dumped in this movie about a slacker who dates the valedictorian the summer before she leaves for college.

Reddit user Jive_Sloth wrote about the movie, "I've watched Say Anything a couple of times since my most recent break-up. I don't let it get my hopes up, but it is a sweet movie."

4 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

For those who prefer a healthy dose of existential dread with their rom-com, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind should hit the spot. Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey co-star as Clementine and Joel, a couple who undergo a medical procedure to erase memories of their sour relationship.

RELATED: The 12 Best Romantic Comedies That Defined The 2000s, Ranked

Heart-wrenching and touching, this one is perfect for wallowing in sadness for a bit. Redditor grandmofftalkin recommends the film, writing, "Eternal Sunshine taught me to evaluate my memories objectively and to understand that my relationship was flawed and its end inevitable. It gave me the tools to emotionally move on."

3 'The Break-Up' (2006)

Jennifer Aniston and Vaughn (who famously dated during filming) team up in the romantic comedy The Break-Up. They play estranged exes, Brooke and Gary, who battle it out for how will get ownership of their shared condo. It's laugh-out-loud funny and could cheer up the saddest viewer.

User OneOverX wrote on Reddit, "The Break-Up. Not trying to be cliché. It has exactly the right message post break-up." Directed by Peyton Reed (the man behind the Ant-Man franchise), the flick is a must-watch for those having a hard time moving on.

2 '500 Days of Summer'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

"This is the story of boy meets girl, but you should know upfront, this is not a love story." That's one of the opening lines said by the narrator of 500 Days of Summer. Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt co-star in the film about a hopeless romantic who reflects on how his relationship went wrong.

Reddit user Buzzdash123 wrote about the film, "I watched it for the first time after a particularly rough break-up, and it was like tearing off a Band-Aid. Excruciating in the moment, but I appreciated it a lot afterward." 500 Days of Summer landed as one of the most heartbreaking films to watch during summer.

1 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

Image via Universal Pictures

The ultimate break-up movie gives viewers all the feels. Forgetting Sarah Marshall is poignant and raunchy all at once. Jason Segel stars in (and wrote) a movie about a man who escapes to Hawaii after a public break-up with his famous girlfriend (played by the adorable Kristen Bell)

Once there, he discovers she's at the same resort with her new boyfriend (Russell Brand is hilarious in the role). "I'm embarrassed to say how many break-ups this movie has helped me with," user wilmawonders wrote. "The last one was so bad I watched it twice." Another Reddit user chimed in, writing, "This is the GOAT of break-up movies."

KEEP READING: 10 Romantic Comedies of the Past Decade That Revitalized The Genre