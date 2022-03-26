Breakups are hard. Even if the relationship ends amicably, feelings don’t always have the same expiration date. They like to stick around and remind you of what you had and what could have been. Like a good breakup song, certain movies and TV shows can provide comfort and catharsis during the grieving process. They’re a reminder that breakups are a normal part of life and that the feelings they leave behind aren’t permanent – even if it feels like they’ll last forever.

Here are 11 of the best movies and TV shows to watch after a breakup:

Someone Great (2019)

Like any great “last hurrah” movie, Someone Great is a celebration of friendship above all else. Jenny (Gina Rodgriguez) is dumped by her boyfriend of nine years, right before she moves from New York City to San Francisco for a job. Not wanting to leave her favorite city or friends as an emotional wreck, she proposes a day of drinking and shenanigans that ends with the pop-up music festival Neon Classic. Throughout the day, we learn that her best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) are dealing with relationship hiccups of their own. Erin is scared of committing to her girlfriend and Blair realizes she isn’t happy in her long-term relationship anymore. Someone Great excels at balancing heartfelt conversations about relationships and growth, chaotic and fun moments, and flashbacks of Jenny and Nate’s (Lakeith Stanfield) relationship. It truly feels comforting to go on this day-long journey with the trio – like the movie itself is a ride-or-die friend, ready to help you heal your heart.

Birds of Prey (2020)

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is an ode to messy women everywhere. The film’s narrator and star, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), is trying to discover who she is outside her relationship with the Joker. After making a public declaration of their split by blowing up a chemical factory, she has a target on her back from all the people she’s wronged over the years. One of those people is Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), a narcissistic crime-lord set on taking over Gotham City. Harley ultimately teams up with Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to take down Sionis and rescue a child he's taken, Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). All of these women, Cassandra included, help Harley realize that she is capable of standing on her own, without the Joker’s protection. Birds of Prey is about finding power and confidence outside a relationship. Harley, Helena, Dinah, and Renee prove that you can be single and still be a badass.

The Broken Hearts Gallery (2002)

Some people like to get rid of everything that reminds them of their ex when the relationship ends. The feelings we attach to objects can be so strong that we want them gone as soon as possible, whether it’s via thrift store donation or by fire in a garbage can. Others, like Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan) in The Broken Hearts Gallery, hold onto everything. Physical reminders can hold so many memories and feelings that it becomes easier to hold onto a ticket stub or tie than it is to admit that this person will no longer be in your life. Even though everyone in her life sees her collection as junk, Lucy sees the beauty in her relationship mementos. After an incredibly public and devastating breakup, she’s inspired to create an art installation called The Broken Heart Gallery. It becomes a place for Lucy, and others, to reminisce on past relationships while letting go on their own terms.

Dollface (2019-)

When her boyfriend of five years dumps her out of the blue, Jules (Kat Dennings) feels abandoned and alone. She realizes that she was so focused on this relationship, that she neglected her girlfriends Madison (Brenda Song) and Stella (Shay Mitchell), and they moved on without her. Dollface is about Jules’ journey to reconnect with Madison and Stella and discover who she is outside her relationship with Jeremy (Connor Hines). The series uses surreal scene breaks, such as a FOMO game show, to emphasize the bizarre and complex nature of society’s expectations for women and their relationships. This element truly makes the series stand out among other shows about female friendship. Dollface is the perfect thing to watch when you need a laugh and a reminder that romantic relationships aren’t the only important relationships in our lives.

Love Life (2020-)

This anthology series is a reminder that heartbreak can eventually lead to a happy ending. Love Life is set up to follow the romantic journeys of different characters in each season. Season 1 follows Darby (Anna Kendrick) while Season 2 focuses on Marcus (William Jackson Harper). Each episode serves as a snapshot of the important relationships in these characters’ lives. Marcus and Darby have to repeatedly repair their broken hearts throughout their respective seasons as their relationships start and end over the course of several years. It’s the opposite of what the “highlight reel” of their relationships would be, but still important to see. We get to watch them grow and discover what they do and don’t want in a romantic partner before they can be truly happy in love. Love Life reminds us that heartbreak isn’t a permanent feeling. It will come and go just as our relationships do.

High Fidelity (2020)

The Hulu series High Fidelity takes place one year after the worst breakup of Rob’s (Zoe Kravitz) life. This record store owner has yet to move on from this relationship and decides to reach out to her five greatest heartbreaks to find out what went wrong. Over the 10-episode series, Rob realizes that, while she may not be responsible for the demise of all of these relationships, she has a history of self-sabotage and a fear of commitment. Kravitz portrays the duality of heartbreak in Rob so well. We see Rob’s rough, jaded exterior – the armor created after years of feeling rejected – but we also see a vulnerability in her character through fourth wall breaks. It’s clear that these relationships and their end have had a toll on her psyche. Watching High Fidelity may inspire you to go on your own journey of self-reflection and healing, but please don’t use it as an excuse to reach out to your exes.

Midsommar (2019)

Midsommar may be the only horror movie on this list, but trust me, it absolutely fits. After an unexpected family tragedy, Dani (Florence Pugh) leans on her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) for support. Even though his friends think she’s being too needy, and he’s unsure about their relationship, she gets invited on their trip to a remote Swedish village’s summer festival. This cult-like community pushes Dani and Christian further apart – he’s obsessed with getting the elders’ approval to write his PhD thesis on the festival meanwhile she’s feeling alone and the weight of losing her family is growing. Despite the deadly and odd rituals they are forced to witness, Dani is able to find some comfort in the women of the community. They don’t expect her to hide her emotions, and they even embrace her and cry with her, albeit in a kind of unsettling way. But it’s hard to not root for her finding the smallest sliver of happiness again after watching Christian treat her with apathy throughout the film. The revenge-oriented ending is kind of harsh for some people, but if you’re feeling even a little bitter toward an ex, Midsommar is definitely worth the watch.

We Broke Up (2021)

Lori (Aya Cash) and Doug (William Jackson Harper) breakup because they don’t agree on where their relationship should go. Doug casually asks Lori to marry him while they’re picking up take out, and she throws up. Even though she loves Doug, she isn’t ready for their dynamic to change. Unfortunately, they can’t just go their separate ways. Lori’s sister is getting married that weekend, and both are in the wedding party. They spend the weekend trying to convince their friends and family that everything is fine while also trying to figure out what to do next. Should they reconcile their differences and make things work? Or should they accept that it’s time for their relationship to end?

Like Crazy (2011)

Like Crazy tells the story of Anna (Felicity Jones) and Jacob (Anton Yelchin) as they are forced into a long-distance relationship mere months after their romance began. Anna overstays her student visa and is unable to return to Los Angeles to see Jacob after a brief trip home. They don’t want to let their relationship die because of things outside their control, but ultimately the distance puts a strain on their relationship that makes it hard for them to stay together. As they develop separate lives from each other, they question whether their feelings are enough to hold onto the relationship, or if it’s time to move on. Their on and off relationship is heartbreaking to watch unfold because so many of their problems stem from issues outside their control. But at the same time, it’s reassuring to know that sometimes things can end without anyone being at fault.

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

Told from the perspective of Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), (500) Days of Summer is a look at different moments in his relationship with Summer (Zooey Deschanel) as they meet, grow closer, break up, and briefly reconnect. The structure of this movie is indicative of how most people tend to see themselves as the hero or main character of their love story. We really only see Tom’s point of view and the days and moments that are important to him in this relationship. But sometimes we need to feel validated in our bitter feelings toward the other person, even if they aren’t necessarily warranted, and (500) Days of Summer gives us permission to sit with our bitterness until it passes.

Blue Valentine (2010)

Blue Valentine is the movie to watch when you just really need to cry it out. It’s not hopeful like some of the other entries on this list, but it can trigger a much-needed emotional release because of how real the relationship between Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) feels. The main through line of Blue Valentine focuses on their relationship as a married couple that is losing the spark they once had for each other. They argue constantly, and it’s hard to understand why they are still together. But then we see scenes of them young and in love inserted between these tense moments, and it’s easier to understand why it’s so hard for them to let go of each other. Even if the spark is gone, sometimes the idea of being alone again is scarier than staying in an unhappy relationship.

