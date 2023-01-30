After decades of unrecognized talent, Brendan Fraser is at last an Oscar nominee. The actor received his first nomination in the Lead Actor category for his heart-wrenching performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. Fraser already won the Critics Choice Award for his performance, and if he wins at SAG, the Oscar could be his.

Fraser is experiencing a renaissance in his career after years of silence. However, the actor has a long filmography that includes some of his generation's most iconic and beloved films. From action adventures like George of the Jungle and The Mummy to acclaimed dramas like Gods and Monsters and The Quiet American, Fraser's career includes some highly-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'The Mummy' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%

Arguably Brendan Fraser's most iconic movie, The Mummy is a loose remake of the 1923 Universal classic. The film follows a crew exploring the legendary Egyptian city of Hamunaptra, where they inadvertently awaken the mummified priest Imhotep. Fraser plays Rick O'Connell, the film's lead and one of the most iconic protagonists in the action-adventure genre.

The Mummy received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. Fraser and co-star Rachel Weisz earned praise for their on-screen chemistry, and the film's horror elements were also lauded; however, the script was heavily criticized. Nevertheless, The Mummy was a massive commercial success, spawning a trilogy and numerous copycats in the following years.

9 'Journey To The Center Of The Earth' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%

Fraser maintained his crown as the king of the family action-adventure genre throughout the noughties. However, Journey to the Center of the Earth was his last hurrah. Based on the eponymous novel by Jules Verne, the film follows an uncle-nephew duo who, accompanied by a young and intrepid mountain guide, discovers a hidden world on Earth's center. Fraser plays Trevor Anderson, the film's lead and a continuation of his Rick O'Connell-type roles.

Praised for its groundbreaking visual effects and humor, Journey to the Center of the Earth was one of Fraser's last box office successes. Most critics considered it an above-average entry into an overcrowded genre, but Fraser's charm as a leading man went a long way to make it entertaining.

8 'Still Breathing' (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 62%

Joanna Going joins Fraser in 1997's drama Still Breathing. The plot centers on a San Francisco puppeteer and a Los Angeles con artist who experience the same dream. Determined to find her, the puppeteer travels to LA, but the woman resists his advances.

Still Breathing might be the most underrated movie of Fraser's career. It barely came out in '97 but received positive reviews from contemporary critics, who considered it a charming and effective indie drama. Time has also been kind to the movie, particularly towards Fraser and Going's performances and chemistry.

7 'The Whale' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%

Master provocateur Darren Aronofsky recruited Fraser for The Whale, his adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's eponymous play. The film tells the story of Charlie, an overweight and reclusive English teacher trying to repair his broken relationship with his teenage daughter.

Delivering a career-best performance, Fraser is The Whale's beating, bleeding heart. The actor gives a heart-breaking, raw, vulnerable performance as Charlie, with many critics correctly predicting he would earn an Oscar nomination for his work. The Whale was expectedly divisive, as all of Aronofsky's films are, but critics rallied behind Fraser, awarding him the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor. Fraser has a true shot at the Oscar, but only time will tell if he prevails.

6 'Crash' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Paul Haggis' 2004 crime drama film Crash has not aged well. The film features a large ensemble and focuses on different stories set in Los Angeles, exploring weighty and complex issues of racial relations and tensions, social dynamics and class struggles. Fraser plays Rick Cabot, the city's DA, in a troubled marriage with Jean Cabot, played by Sandra Bullock.

Crash received praise from critics for the performances of its large ensemble. However, the film's handling of its delicate issues attracted considerable criticism, with many considering them reductive. Crash infamously won the 2006 Oscar for Best Picture, a choice that remains polarizing to this day.

5 'Twenty Bucks' (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Oscar winner Linda Hunt and future Oscar nominees Elisabeth Shue and Shohreh Aghdashloo are just a few of the many actors co-starring opposite Fraser in 1993's ensemble comedy Twenty Bucks. The film follows a $20 bill as it travels from hand to hand. Fraser plays Sam Mstrewski, a soon-to-be-married man whose future father-in-law gifts him the $20.

Twenty Bucks works as a funny exploration of the value of money. Fraser's intervention in the film is brief but effective, his boyish charm going a long way to excuse some of his character's most questionable choices. Twenty Bucks received positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for its ingenious script.

4 'Dogfight' (1991)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Starring the late River Phoenix and Lili Taylor, Dogfight follows the love affair between a Marine about to be deployed to Vietnam and a young woman. Dogfight served as Fraser's film debut. The actor has a brief but memorable role as a sailor who gets into a fight with the Marines.

The film received acclaim from critics, with considerable praise for Phoenix's performance and his on-screen chemistry with Taylor. Dogfight is now considered one of the all-time best coming-of-age movies and a crucial part of Phoenix's enduring legacy.

3 'The Quiet American' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Sir Michael Caine co-stars opposite Fraser in Phillip Noyce's 2002 adaptation of The Quiet American. The film centers on a veteran English reporter and a young American doctor vying for the attention of a beautiful Vietnamese woman in 1952's Saigon. It's the second adaptation of Graham Greene's classic novel. Fraser plays Alden Pyle, an idealist and aid worker hiding dangerous secrets.

RELATED: The Best Movie Supporting Performances That Weren't Nominated For An Oscar

The Quiet American received acclaim from critics. Fraser's performance was well-received, but most of the attention went toward Caine's turn as the observant Thomas Fowley. The role earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, the film's sole nomination at that year's ceremony.

2 'No Sudden Move' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Although many credit The Whale for Fraser's return, the "Branaissance" began with a Steven Soderberg thriller. Fraser is part of a large ensemble, including Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro and Jon Hamm in the 2021 neo-noir No Sudden Move, about a group of criminals working together in a job gone wrong.

Fraser plays against-type as a ruthless gangster who recruits the film's lead characters for a mysterious and changing job. The film received little attention, dumped on HBO Max in the summer of 2021. However, critical reviews were positive, with many praising Soderberg's direction and the large ensemble.

1 'Gods And Monsters' (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Sir Ian McKellen co-stars opposite Fraser in Bill Condon's 1998 period drama Gods and Monsters. The film is a fictionalized account of legendary director James Whale's last days. Fraser plays Clayton Boone, a former Marine working as Whale's gardener, who develops a complicated relationship with the director.

Gods and Monsters soars on McKellen's performance – indeed, the revered actor delivers a tour-de-force portrayal, which earned him a richly-deserved Oscar nomination. However, Fraser's turn as Boone is also impressive, with the actor letting go of the boyish reputation that made him a star and embracing a darker, more mature character for arguably the first time in his career.

