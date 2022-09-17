While many remember Brendan Fraser for his roles in commercial successes like The Mummy franchise and George of the Jungle, his return in Darren Aronofsky'sThe Whale got us thinking about the actor's more serious side. Fraser's filmography reveals a versatility that occasionally gets overshadowed by lighter, more commercial fare. From dramatic turns in the star-studded School Ties to hefty roles opposite the likes of Sir Ian McKellan in Gods and Monsters, the actor is more than capable of taking on deeper, more intense characters. These are a few of his best.

David Green in School Ties (1992)

Fresh off his debut in the successful comedy Encino Man in 1992, Fraser did a one-eighty and dove into the role of David Green in School Ties. Playing opposite stars like Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Chris O'Donnell, Fraser portrays a popular prep school student whose star athlete status is threatened when an antisemitic faction within the school finds out about his Jewish heritage. Very early in his career, the film marked the first time Fraser was able to flex his dramatic chops and take on the very weighty issue of racism.

Montgomery "Monty" Kessler in With Honors (1994)

Looking to parlay the success of School Ties, Fraser chose to enter the world of academia yet again as Monty Kessler, a Harvard student who, along with his roommates, takes in a homeless man (Joe Pesci). The chemistry between Fraser and Pesci carries the film as their vastly different backgrounds make for an interesting turn. Fraser brings impressive depth to a young college student trying to connect with the wayward man and a world he's never been exposed to.

Clayton Boone in Gods and Monsters (1998)

Image via Lions Gate FIlms

Based on the 1995 novel Father of Frankenstein by Bill Condon, Gods and Monsters is set in the 50s and details the life of James Whale (Sir Ian McKellan), the director of Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein. The film is the study of the unusual and sometimes tense friendship between the older, homosexual Whale who is near death and his gardener, played by Fraser, who is straight. Fraser more than holds his own opposite master thespian, McKellan, in a series of both pleasant and uneasy scenes that explore the generational and sexuality differences between them.

Alden Pyle in The Quiet American (2002)

Adapted from Graham Greene's 1955 novel, The Quiet American finds Fraser in another 50s period piece set in Saigon, Vietnam. As Alden Pyle, Fraser gives a layered and nuanced performance as an undercover CIA operative posing as a doctor working to steer policies toward favorable American interests. Again, he has marvelous chemistry with another classic British actor in Michael Caine as the two vie for the attention of Phuong, a young Vietnamese woman. The political/romantic piece highlights Fraser's dramatic versatility and was a big step forward in his career.

Rick Cabot in Crash (2004)

Fraser took his place alongside an ensemble of big names like Sandra Bullock, Matt Dillon, and Don Cheadle in Paul Haggis's Crash. The 2005 Academy Award winner for Best Picture is a harrowing look at the racial tensions in Los Angeles. Fraser's character, District Attorney Rick Cabot was based on real life events that happened to Haggis including a 1991 carjacking on Wilshire Boulevard. On top of taking home the industry's top prize, the film was also a commercial success raking in a cool $101 million on just a $6.5 million budget.

John Crowley in Extraordinary Measures (2010)

It's a race against time in this medical thriller as Fraser plays the father of two young children with a rare genetic disease that is usually fatal within the first ten years of life. In perhaps Fraser's most sensitive and poignant performance, he goes all in with Dr. Robert Stonehill (Harrison Ford) and an experimental treatment in the hope that it can be developed in time to save his kids. Though the film was met with mixed reviews, Fraser showed tremendous range and a knack for pulling at your heart strings.

Doug Jones in No Sudden Move (2021)

After retreating from the limelight for the better part of a decade, Fraser returned alongside another excellent, enormous ensemble cast in Steven Soderbergh's, No Sudden Move. Fraser's role of Doug Jones is a shady recruiter in this twisty caper who isn't afraid to mix it up with some hardened criminals. It's a gritty performance that you would expect from a film helmed by the maestro of hard drama, Soderbergh and was a lauded return to the big screen.