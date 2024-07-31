Content Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Netflix show Bridgerton.It is safe to say that the beloved period drama Bridgerton has become one of the most popular streaming series in the world since its first season in 2020, consistently topping charts and making waves on social media after each season's release. Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the socially elite Bridgerton family in a reimagining of regency-era England, as they take on the social season and marriage market amongst London's nobility.

While the series has often divided fan opinion, especially with the most recent third season, Bridgerton's trademark romance, lavish costuming, beautiful orchestrations, and gripping scandal have had viewers on the edge of their seats and eagerly awaiting the next episode. With such a presence in popular culture, Bridgerton is quickly becoming one of the defining television shows of the 2020s. Which are its best episodes?

10 "Into the Light"

Season 3, Episode 8 (2024)

It can be argued that a really good episode is one that gets people talking, and that is exactly what the Season 3 finale "Into the Light" did. The episode is packed full of resolutions and happy endings but also opens up the potential for entirely new and exciting storylines moving forward.

Whilst some were disappointed about the change because of their attachment to the source material, other viewers rejoiced at the potential development of an LGBTQ+ love story for Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd), and believe it shows a positive sign of more inclusion in upcoming seasons. In a somewhat bittersweet ending, whilst the Ton comes to accept Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) as Lady Whistledown, which has afforded her a happy marriage with Colin (Luke Newton) and their son, it also means a sad goodbye to Julie Andrews, who is no longer required to voice the once elusive figure. The episode also had fans speculating about which Bridgerton would lead the next series, with the mention of a masquerade ball correctly leading readers to Benedict (Luke Thompson).

9 "After the Rain"

Season 1, Episode 8 (2020)

Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon's (Rege-Jean Page) love story may have been far from a perfect fairytale, and the Season 1 finale "After the Rain" doesn't offer every character the happy ending that they might have wished for. Still, the episode brings excitement and satisfaction as it wraps up the series' storylines.

Whilst heartbreak is on the cards for the Featheringtons, as Lord Featherington is murdered, and for Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who is rejected by Siena, the beloved main couple manage to end up on the same page for once, looking towards their joint future. In a flashforward, fans were delighted to see Daphne and Simon with their son, the latter having changed his mind about having children due to the love and openness he witnessed amongst the Bridgerton family.

8 "Victory"

Season 2, Episode 4 (2022)

Despite many fans rooting for Anthony and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) from their very first meeting, Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), Kate's sister who Anthony initially pursued, became a beloved Bridgerton character due to her kindness and positive outlook. This is evident, alongside her youthful naivety, in the episode "Victory."

Unable to see the growing affection between Anthony and Kate, instead reading their interactions as dislike, Edwina instructs the duo to spend time getting to know one another. This sets off a chain reaction of scandal as they share a moment in the woods and are caught in a compromising position by Daphne. Fans were delighted to not only see Daphne again but to witness her call Anthony out on this hypocrisy, having caught her in a similar situation with Simon in season one.

7 "The Duke and I"

Season 1, Episode 5 (2020)

Bridgerton has become known for its beautifully written and performed declarations of love between the show's main romantic pairings, and all that began with the Season 1 episode, "The Duke and I." Named after the title of Julia Quinn's novel, the episode focuses on Daphne and Simon's marriage ceremony, which the two enter into based on what they believe to be convenience and duty.

However, following a passionate argument, the couple confess their genuine affection towards each other, with Daphne uttering the now famous line, "I burn for you." The scene, and the episode in general, set the tone for each romance to follow Simon and Daphne, leaving them a lot to live up to in the audience's eyes.

6 "An Unthinkable Fate"

Season 2, Episode 5 (2022)

Chances are, if you have seen one single image of Anthony Bridgerton, it can be found in the Season 2 episode, "An Unthinkable Fate." Despite proposing the Edwina in the previous episode, afraid of his growing feelings for Kate, episode five is where the jealousy and angst between Anthony and Kate really begin to grow.

Whilst Eloise (Claudia Jessie) experiences her first instances of potential attraction, with printer's assistant Theo Sharpe, Anthony is falling deeper for Kate, hating to see her enjoying a boat ride with another man. The internet swooned over Anthony as he clawed himself out of the lake, having fallen in dramatically, and when he stepped in to defend the Sharma family against Edwina's grandparents, the Sheffields.

5 "Harmony"

Season 2, Episode 7 (2022)

In a sea of chaos, as Eloise is accused of being Lady Whistledown by the Queen and both the Bridgerton and Sharma families are shunned by the Ton following the disastrous wedding, comes one of the most heartwarming scenes of the entire series in "Harmony."

The families throw a joint ball in the hopes of earning some credibility back, but it doesn't go to plan at all. When no guests show up, Anthony doesn't let the mood drop and invites his young siblings Hyacinth and Gregory, who are not normally invited, to the dance floor. The Bridgertons, Sharmas, and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) all dance happily together, with no animosity between any of them. The moment was beautiful but bittersweet, as Anthony and Kate realized the harmony between the families would not be enough in the eyes of the Ton.

4 "A Bee in Your Bonnet"

Season 2, Episode 3 (2022)

In a family as large and as close as the Bridgertons, there is bound to be some healthy competition between the siblings. This is shown, in the greatest way, in the Season 2 episode, "A Bee in your Bonnet." Where Edwina feels out of place, Kate shows that she fits right in with the family, displaying her equally competitive nature as she attempts to best Anthony.

The episode also gave the viewers a glimpse into Anthony and Violet's (Ruth Gemmell) experience of Edmund Bridgerton's death, highlighting their joint grief but also the pressure that was placed on Anthony's shoulders and made him the man that he is. Edmund died because of a bee sting, and when Kate is also stung, sending Anthony into a panicked state, the duo are forced to recognize the beginnings of affection between them.

3 "Tick Tock"

Season 3, Episode 5 (2024)

After waiting a painful four weeks for the return of Season 3, Part 2, fans were treated to an intense rollercoaster of an episode with "Tick Tock." The episode sees huge developments in multiple long-running plotlines and has the viewer on the edge of their seat for the entire runtime.

With the news breaking of Colin and Penelope's engagement, tensions are high as Eloise gives Penelope an ultimatum, to reveal her identity as Lady Whistledown by midnight, or she will. Whilst Penelope worries herself sick, Cressida (Jessica Madsen) steps in to claim the title of Lady Whistledown, hoping it will help her avoid being forced into marriage with an elderly man. On a happier note, viewers were treated to the infamous 'mirror scene' that fans of the book had been eagerly awaiting and also the return of Kate and Anthony, who once again revealed their hilariously competitive nature in a game of charades.

2 "Old Friends"

Season 3, Episode 4 (2024)

If the rising popularity of Pitbull's Give Me Everything is anything to go by, the final episode of Season 3, Part 1, "Old Friends," made waves amongst the Bridgerton fandom. While the episode saw beautiful moments between Francesca and potential suitor John Stirling (Victor Alli), and found Benedict pursuing a relationship with Tilley (Hannah New), it was Penelope and Colin's growing romance that got fans talking.

After what felt like, and literally was, years of pining, the two childhood friends passionately admitted their feelings to each other in a carriage and shared their first genuine kiss, soundtracked by the instrumental Pitbull cover. Following the steamy Bridgerton scene, which fans have admitted to rewatching religiously, Colin proposed to Penelope and left fans awaiting her answer, with a cliffhanger that made the wait for Part 2 almost unbearable.

1 "The Viscount Who Loved Me"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2022)

For almost the entirety of the second season, Anthony and Kate battle against their attraction to each other, believing it right to not pursue anything between them. However, in a way that could be cliché but instead is completely in character, it takes almost losing Kate for Anthony to realize how much she truly means to him. After her accident, Kate remains unconscious, and despite Anthony not having the strength to visit her, even Violet Bridgerton can see how desperate Anthony is for her to wake up.

When Kate awakens, and the couple finally chooses their happiness over what they believe is their duty, it's heartwarming to see how they bring out the best in one another and make each other truly happy. In an episode filled with angst, as Benedict leaves his art career behind and Eloise discovers Penelope's deception, Kate and Anthony's love shines through and is arguably the reason that the episode boasts an impressive 8.5/10 rating on IMDb.

