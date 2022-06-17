British comedy has undoubtedly been at the frontier of TV entertainment for many years. Its style is so unusually weird and offensively funny that it almost feels like its very own genre. With pioneers such as John Cleese, Jennifer Saunders, and Rowan Atkinson at the helm, British comedy has become an extremely diverse and eccentric institution that is well-loved by many. Despite some of our favorites having been made 10 or even 20 years ago they remain just as relevant today and are still available to stream on sites such as Netflix and Hulu. Known for its peculiar style and zany humor it is no wonder why audiences today continue to be charmed by the offbeat nature of British comedy. So for fans of shows like The Office (UK) or Fleabag, here is a list of the best the Brits currently have to offer.

After Life (2019-2022)

Seasons: 3

Episode Count: 18

Average Run Time: 30 minutes

Creator/s: Ricky Gervais

Cast: Ricky Gervais, Kerry Godliman, Tom Basden, Tony Way, Penelope Wilton

After Life focuses on Tony Johnson, a man who battles with his grief after losing his wife Lisa to cancer. He adopts the mentality of not caring about anyone or anything, using it to punish the world around him, and calling it his ‘superpower’. On paper, it doesn’t sound like a smash hit comedy, but Ricky Gervais brilliantly finds the funny in grief, humbling his character with humor. The contrast between the comedy and tragedy has been balanced so well, that just when you are on the verge of weeping, something ridiculously funny happens to relieve the tension. It is a remarkable show with both light and dark humor, providing us with the license to laugh at the things we seldom do.

Seasons: 1

Episode Count: 6

Average Run Time: 25 minutes

Creator/s: Catherine Tate

Cast: Catherine Tate, Christian Brassington, Peter Singh, Cheryl Ferguson, Niky Wardley

Released on Netflix in April 2022, Hard Cell centers around the general chaos of life in a women's prison. Catherine Tate portrays the prison governor who is shockingly bad at her job. She starts a rehabilitation program to get the inmates more involved with the arts, encouraging them to put on their very own musical production. Delusional and ill-equipped, the governor’s choices create utter bedlam for the prisoners but great laughs for the audience. Ever the chameleon, Tate also plays various inmates whose lives we get a closer look at, each character as inappropriate as the last, but as funny as they are criminal. If you’re looking for a little crude humor, look no further.

Man Like Mobeen (2017-Present)

Seasons: 3

Episode Count: 13

Average Run Time: 20 minutes

Creator/s: Guz Khan and Andy Milligan

Cast: Guz Khan, Tolu Ogunmefun, Tez Ilyas, Mark Silcox, Perry Fitzpatrick, Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Mobeen is played by actor and comedian Guz Khan, a young twenty-something juggling life as a friend and big brother, whilst trying to keep his friends, family, and himself out of trouble. Not only has this show been well-written, but it also offers an important point of view on racial prejudices. Khan uses his humor to provide audiences with an outlet to not only laugh, but understand certain issues from his perspective. His brilliant writing and comedic talent makes light of the darkest of themes, with an abundance of wildly funny jokes. Man Like Mobeen is a deliciously inappropriate comedy show but one that has been executed perfectly.

Flowers (2016-2018)

Seasons: 2

Episode Count: 12

Average Run Time: 25 minutes

Creator/s: Will Sharpe

Cast: Olivia Colman, Julian Barratt, Will Sharpe, Colin Hurley, Daniel Rigby, Sophia Di Martino

The concept of a dysfunctional family is probably something we are all very familiar with, but none are more so than the Flowers family. The show introduces you to Maurice, a depressed children’s book author, and his wife Deborah, who suspects him of having an affair with his Japanese illustrator. They both live with Maurice’s senile mother Hattie and Deborah and Maurice’s twin children Donald, a slightly neurotic and ill-adjusted inventor, and Amy, a mentally unstable and unorthodox musician. They are quite possibly one of the most eccentric on-screen families to date, but the chaos and bizarre behavior that surrounds this family is nothing short of hysterical.

Derek (2012-2014)

Seasons: 2

Episode Count: 14

Average Run Time: 23 minutes

Creator/s: Ricky Gervais

Cast: Ricky Gervais, Kerry Godliman, David Earl, Karl Pilkington, Colin Hoult, Holli Dempsey

Another one by Ricky Gervais, this comedy series is as heart-warming as it is hilarious. Told in a mockumentary style, the show follows Derek, a tender but naive outsider who works at a retirement home. Derek's gentle nature and lack of intelligence put him in hysterical situations that are surprisingly relatable. Regardless of how idiotic and gullible this guy is you cannot help but root for him, hoping that he will eventually catch a break. Some would say it’s Forrest Gump as a comedy, in which case there are no complaints here.

The Windsors (2016-2020)

Seasons: 3

Episode Count: 20

Average Run Time: 25 minutes

Creator/s: George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore

Cast: Harry Enfield, Haydn Gwynne, Hugh Skinner, Louise Ford, Richard Goulding

The Windsors is a satirical sitcom with satisfying caricatures of the British Royal Family. The show delves into the media coverage and gossip that surrounds the Monarchy, creating a spoof-like soap opera that borders on the ludicrous. A bizarre but oddly accurate parody of how they are perceived by the public, The Windsors is nothing short of genius in highlighting just how out of touch we think these public figures are. The comedy is witty, entertaining, and definitely worth the watch.

Seasons: 1

Episode Count: 8

Average Run Time: 25 minutes

Creator/s: Idris Elba and Gary Reich

Cast: Idris Elba, Piper Perabo, JJ Feild, Guz Khan, Angela Griffin

Charlie is a struggling DJ who gets one last chance to rebuild his music career and hit the big time, whilst agreeing to be the nanny to his famous friend’s daughter. Trying to balance his professional aspirations with the responsibilities of parenting, Charlie attempts to change his life around and give his dreams one last shot. Not just a comedy show, Turn Up Charlie represents the daily struggles we’ve all probably experienced, taking you on one man’s journey to rediscover himself and realize his true potential.

The IT Crowd (2006-2013)

Seasons: 4

Episode Count: 25

Average Run Time: 24 minutes

Creator/s: Graham Linehan

Cast: Chris O’Dowd, Richard Ayoade, Katherine Parkinson, Noel Fielding, Chris Morris, Matt Berry

The concept of this is one that has been done many times before, but having first aired in 2006, The IT Crowd is one of the earlier office-style comedies that pokes fun at everyday corporate life. The IT Crowd follows the general goings-on of three people who work in a company’s IT support department in central London. Considered socially-inept nerds, they are confined to a dingy basement of the building, often ignored by their peers. Like a bunch of modern-day Quasimodos, they rarely venture outside their so-called office and are as funny as they are awkward. This show offers a delightful and hilarious take on the views of an outsider, something we have all probably felt at one time or another.

Seasons: 5

Episode Count: 33

Average Run Time: 30 minutes

Creator/s: Robin French and Kieron Quirke

Cast: Greg Davies, Andy Samberg, Helen Baxendale, Tyger Drew-Honey, Esther Smith, Kenneth Collard

The Thompsons are a normal British family that receives quite a shock when their daughter returns home from her gap year with a new husband. An American hippy called Cuckoo, he’s a modern man who refutes conventional living and responsibilities, such as having a job. Being people of a very different generation and lifestyle, Ken and Lorna Thompson struggle to adjust to their new son-in-law's strange ideas as well as the cultural differences. The tension this causes, along with the hilariously bizarre portrayal of family life make this show one to watch.

Lovesick (2014-2018)

Seasons: 3

Episode Count: 22

Average Run Time: 25 minutes

Creator/s: Tom Edge

Cast: Johnny Flynn, Antonia Thomas, Daniel Ings, Hannah Britland, Joshua McGuire

When a young man is diagnosed with Chlamydia he must contact all of his previous sexual partners. As he encounters each of his exes, he and his friends find themselves taking a trip down memory lane, in an often weird and intense experience. It happens to do him some good, however, as he slowly begins to acknowledge his flaws, mishaps, and general follies, giving the audience consistently funny moments and witty punchlines. Lovesick is an exceptional story of love and friendship that is especially charming and is bound to pull at your heartstrings. So whether you fancy a hearty chuckle or a good cry, give this a watch, and you’ll probably be doing both.

White Gold (2017-2019)

Seasons: 2

Episode Count: 12

Average Run Time: 30 minutes

Creator/s: Damon Beesley

Cast: Ed Westwick, James Buckley, Joe Thomas, Nigel Lindsay, Linzey Cocker, Lauren O’Rourke, Lee Ross, Rachel Shenton

Taking a glimpse into the world of Cachet Windows in Essex during the 1980s, White Gold follows the lives of some very dodgy salespeople. Determined to make money at all costs, they swindle, deceive, and shamelessly smooth-talk people into buying their windows. Making fun of the stereotypical sleazy businessman and set in one of the most outrageous eras, at least in fashion choices, this show is hilarious, easy to watch, and double-glazed with nostalgia and charm.

Still Game (2002-2019)

Seasons: 9

Episode Count: 62

Average Run Time: 30 minutes

Creator/s: Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill

Cast: Ford Kiernan, Greg Hemphill, Paul Riley, Mark Cox, Jane McCarry, Sanjeev Kohli, Gavin Mitchell

Originally appearing in a live comedy sketch in the 90s, the characters of Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade became so popular that this series was eventually created. The show centers on the two Scottish pensioners as they struggle to get down with the kids and adapt to modern life. Curious, playful, and extremely high-spirited, the two gents get up to all kinds of mischief and wickedness. Still Game is an endearing comedy that takes these two beloved figures on new adventures, proving that there’s no such thing as being over the hill.

Crashing (2016)

Episode Count: 6

Average Run Time: 23 minutes

Creator/s: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jonathan Bailey, Julie Dray, Louise Ford, Damien Molony, Adrian Scarborough, Amit Shah

Anyone familiar with Phoebe Waller-Bridge knows of her sharp wit, dark humor, and impeccable writing. The series focuses on a group of young, grappling, self-conscious adults, living communally in an abandoned hospital. Desperately searching for genuine connections and generally trying to figure their life out, they go from one embarrassing moment to the next. Crashing is as tragic as it is funny, stuffed with self-deprecating humor and painfully relatable scenes that encapsulate the strenuous trials of early adulthood.

Season: 1

Episode Count: 6

Average Run Time: 24 minutes

Creator/s: Katherine Ryan

Cast: Katherine Ryan, Rory Keenan, Steen Raskopoulos, Michelle de Swarte, Doon Mackichan

The Duchess is centered around the struggles of a single mother, as she handles love, dating, and friendship. Deciding to have another child, she explores all of her options, as well as the idea of rekindling a relationship with her child’s father. Set around feminism and parenthood, this show advocates that women can say, do, and live as they want despite limitations and oppression. A bluntly honest comedy designed to pack a punch and leave an indelible impression, this show is definitely not for the faint-hearted.

Seasons: 2

Episode Count: 16

Average Run Time: 20 minutes

Creator/s: Jonathan Entwistle

Cast: Alex Lawther, Jack Veal, Jessica Barden, Naomi Ackie

A sinister sitcom that is far from predictable, The End of the F***ing World details the misadventures of two teenagers, James and Alyssa. When Alyssa runs away from her abusive home, she asks James to join her on a road trip so that she can find and reunite with her biological father. James, on the other hand, is convinced he is a psychopath and plots to kill Alyssa whilst they’re on the road. However, the two begin to form a romantic attachment and James reconsiders his initial plans. This won’t be just your average teen drama, as it exhibits a profound sense of self-awareness and demonstrates the absurdities of adolescence with refreshing candor. Breaking away from the usual silly clichés, this series is definitely one you’ll want to add to your watch list.

