2022 has been a solid year for American comedy series so far, with new hits including Severance and Somebody Somewhere, alongside the return of beloved shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Russian Doll. Across the pond, however, the shows on offer might be even better. Rom-com Heartstopper was a big hit, Derry Girls came to a graceful end and the family sitcom Here We Go looks set to be a future classic.

RELATED: The Best Comedy Shows on Netflix Right Now

Indeed, the best new British comedies span a range of sub-genres, from screwball romances to coming-of-age dramedies to send-ups of 1960s horror. In other words, fans of British comedy have a lot of binge-watching to do. So fire up the kettle, switch on the telly, and prepare to laugh.

'Derry Girls'

Derry Girls chronicles the lives of a group of teenage girls in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, during the final years of the Troubles. Their stories play out against a backdrop of political turmoil and social tension, and the series weaves in archival footage of real events. While it's not afraid of engaging with difficult themes, the show manages to remain charming and fun throughout.

RELATED: 6 Quirky Sitcom Leads For When You Need an Offbeat Perspective

The lead characters are all eccentric in unique ways, from oddball Orla (Louisa Harland) to the neurotic Clare (Nicola Coughlan) to attention-seeker Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson). In addition, the show is a masterclass in '90s nostalgia. It lovingly recreates that decade's music, fashion, and slang. After the first two seasons set a high bar, the third pulled off a delicate balancing act between absurd comedy and real emotion. As one of its lead characters would say: absolutely cracker.

'Here We Go'

This BBC sitcom follows the quirky Jessop family as they bumble from one set of shenanigans to the next, all shown from the perspective of son Sam's (Jack Christou) video camera. While its premise is not particularly novel, the show succeeds thanks to the great performances from the cast. With subtle gestures and surreptitious glances to the camera, they communicate the hidden frustrations bubbling below the surface.

RELATED: 6 Best Sitcoms That Weren't Afraid to Make Us Cry

Unemployed dad is played by Jim Howick, who also appeared in Ghosts and Sex Education. Tom Basden, perhaps most well-known for his role in Ricky Gervais's After Life, plays cycling-obsessed brother-in-law Robin. (Basden also writes the series.) But usually, the scenes are stolen by Katherine Parkinson who plays the mother of the family, Rachel. She has delivered knockout performance after knockout performance ever since The IT Crowd, and here her comedic chops are once again on display.

'Starstruck'

Starstruck is a rom-com created by New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo. Matafeo stars as a young woman living in London who has a one-night stand with a man (Nikesh Patel) she later learns is a famous actor. Drama and awkwardness quickly ensue.

The show puts a fresh spin on classic screwball comedy tropes, updating them for the social media age. Matafeo's natural charisma is a key part of the charm. She is instantly relatable as conflicted twenty-something Jessie. Matafeo has put in great supporting roles in shows like Dead Pixels, and was consistently hilarious as a contestant on Taskmaster, but here she shines.

'The Outlaws'

The Outlaws is a crime comedy co-created by gang-member-turned-filmmaker Elgin James and Stephen Merchant, a veteran of British comedy. Merchant worked with Ricky Gervais on the British Office and Extras, and most recently played real-life serial killer Stephen Port in Four Lives.

The Outlaws revolves around a group of criminals who are forced to do community service together. But things get complicated after they discover a bag of money, and its real owners come to collect it. Merchant stars, along with Christopher Walken, who delivers an odd and excellent performance, as usual.

'This Is Going to Hurt'

This Is Going to Hurt explores the lives of the staff at a busy OB-GYN ward as they struggle with burnout, difficult patients and a chronic lack of resources. It's based on a memoir by former doctor Adam Kay, recounting his years working for the National Health Service. It stars Ben Whishaw, most famous for his role as Q in James Bond and for voicing Paddington Bear.

The dialogue is sharply witty, and the storylines are often bleak. Much of the drama revolves around a fateful mistake Kay makes in diagnosing a patient, as well as his strained relationship with his mother (Harriet Walter). Ambika Mod also puts in a solid turn as a trainee doctor terrified about her upcoming exams. Taken together, This Is Going to Hurt is a frank look at the unglamorous (and sometimes downright dysfunctional) side of the healthcare system.

'Toast of Tinseltown'

Toast of Tinseltown is the new show from Matt Berry, who many readers will know as the vampire Laszlo in What We Do in the Shadows. Toast of Tinseltown is a spin-off of Toast of London, which follows eccentric actor Steven Toast. Despite his best efforts, his career is failing, and he's forced to do ads for cigarettes and laxatives to make ends meet. In the latest, Toast sets off to Hollywood in search of the fame he believes he deserves.

Toast of Tinseltown isn't as easily likable as some of Berry's other shows, but his performance is top-notch once again. He nails the absurdity of the self-aggrandizing and emotionally unstable Toast. In the new season, he's supported by SNL alum Fred Armisen and a wonderful cameo from Larry David.

'Hullraisers'

Set in the port city of Hull, Hullraisers follows struggling actress Toni (Leah Brotherhead), her sister Paula (Sinead Matthews), and her friend Rana (Taj Atwal). It's a remake of the Israeli show Little Mom, but with a very local British feel.

The show is fairly formulaic, but is elevated by a witty script from Lucy Beaumont, who starred in the series Meet the Richardsons. It's an entertaining look at three 30-somethings as they navigate work, kids, relationships, and their unfulfilled dreams.

The Witchfinder

The Witchfinder is the latest series from the Gibbons brothers, who also worked on various Alan Partridge projects with Steve Coogan. The Witchfinder takes place in the 1600s and follows a self-important witchfinder (Tim Key) as he transports a suspected witch (Daisy May Cooper) across England to her trial. It's a spoof of horror movies like 1968's Witchfinder General.

The show is commendable for its comedic take on rather dark subject like plagues, civil war, and superstition. It sometimes veers into cliché, but it largely succeeds thanks to the amazing chemistry between Key and Cooper. Cooper's character is blunt and no-nonsense; the perfect foil to the pompous Key. While The Witchfinder won't appeal to everyone, comedy-horror aficionados should give it a try.

'Heartstopper'

One of the most successful shows of the year so far is the coming-of-age romance Heartstopper, about the relationship between two high school students. Recently-outed Charlie (Joe Locke) ends up sitting next to the rugby player Nick (Kit Connor), and soon develops feelings for him, kicking off a sweet teen dramedy with a lot of heart.

Heartstopper is based on the webcomic and graphic novel by Alice Oseman, and it incorporates some of the source material's comic aesthetic. The leads give touching performances, and the supporting cast - including Olivia Colman and a Stephen Fry cameo - are also solid. Indeed, Heartstopper has been critically acclaimed and popular with audiences, with 14.5 million hours viewed during its first week on Netflix.

'Ten Percent'

Ten Percent is a remake of the French show Call My Agent. It follows a team of talent agents as they attempt to keep their business from going under, all while managing the oversized egos of their celebrity clients. The cast is headed up by Jack Davenport (perhaps best-known for the Steven Moffat comedy Coupling), alongside Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, and Jim Broadbent in a supporting role.

Ten Percent ably relocates the original French story to London and imbues the narrative with classically English wit. The highlight might be the performances from various actors playing heightened versions of themselves, especially Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter.

NEXT: 8 Lighthearted Sitcoms to Watch When You Need to Unwind