When it comes to crime shows, British television has served up some memorable titles. From Broadchurch to Luther to Happy Valley, their shows expertly thread dark storylines with engaging characters and outstanding production values. Now, with an abundance of streaming sites including Netflix, it’s easier than ever for fans to watch crime shows from across the pond. With the number of series out there, you can even feel spoiled for choice.

Heart-pounding action, historical drama, and psychological thrillers are some examples of the British crime shows you can watch on Netflix right now. If you love nothing more than wanting to see if the good guys will catch the bad guys, you don't want to miss these shows.

12 'Inside Man' (2022)

Creator: Steven Moffat

Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci), who used to be a law lecturer, is now on death row in an Arizona prison for the grisly murder of his wife in Inside Man. Jefferson soon begins using his Ph.D. in criminology to solve cases and mysteries in exchange for items and special treatment from the warden.

Developed by Steven Moffat, critics praised Inside Man for its undeniable roster of talented actors, including Tucci and David Tennant. Its story is unpredictable and exciting, but it does feed into the problematic depiction of mental health in TV series, which makes its entire premise questionable and challenging to watch at times.

11 'Collateral' (2018)

Director: S. J. Clarkson

A pizza delivery man is shot dead on the street, but nothing is as it seems. That’s the basis for one of the best British mystery series on Netflix, Collateral, where Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie (Carey Mulligan) investigates a murder case that turns into something bigger. What starts as a simple murder turns into a complex weaving of political battle, military drama, and human smuggling.

Fans looking for British mysteries on Netflix should check it out, as in a mere four episodes, the show successfully juggles the various storylines and a large cast of connected characters with depth. Beyond a crime show, it’s also about complicated relationships and the strength of the human spirit.

10 'You Don't Know Me' (2021)

Director: Sarmad Masud

The four-part TV show, You Don't Know Me, deals with issues of love, criminality, and fair treatment of the accused. The series is directed by Sarmad Masud and stars Samuel Adewunmi as the title character Hero. Everything focuses on Hero, a young guy from South London who is on trial for murder. Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Hero insists on presenting his case in his own words rather than relying on an attorney. He soon puts his life on the line to protect the woman he loves.

The show does an excellent job of tying the story's many threads together. You Don't Know Me delves deep into issues of criminal justice and tackles racism as it depicts Hero's arc. Audiences are led on an emotional roller coaster through Hero's journey, and they are left with a profound sense of the power of storytelling to influence one's perspective of the world.

9 'Stay Close' (2021)

Director: Daniel O'Hara

An underrated criminal thriller everyone should see, Stay Close depicts the interwoven fates of three characters when they are all entangled in a terrible event. A detective, a photographer, and a wife and mother all attempt to find the truth and stay safe.

Directed by Daniel O'Hara based on the 2012 Harlan Coben novel, Stay Close depicts a complex web of lies, treachery, and potentially deadly secrets in its engaging story that will keep viewers hooked from the very first episode. Actors James Nesbitt, Sarah Parish, and Eve Myles provide strong, nuanced performances that make the characters seem genuine and sympathetic in one of the best British detective series on Netflix. Tension permeates every moment and viewers can also expect jaw-dropping twists.

8 'The Stranger' (2020)

Directors: Daniel O'Hara, Hannah Quinn

Based on a Harlan Coben novel, The Stranger tells the story of a mysterious woman who reveals a secret to a married man and causes a domino effect in his life. The secret involves his wife, who then disappears. Hannah John-Kamen plays the aforementioned stranger and Richard Armitage plays Adam Price, the man whose life is about to fall apart.

Addictive, chaotic, and twisty, the show makes you click that “Next Episode” button promptly with every cliffhanger ending. The storyline does require some suspension of disbelief, but that’s part of the fun. It's the kind of show you can binge in one day.

7 'Marcella' (2016 - 2021)

Director: Hans Rosenfeldt

Combining police investigation with psychological drama, Marcella is all about its title character (and is one of the best British crime dramas right now). Former detective Marcella Backland (Anna Friel) returns to work to investigate an open murder case from 11 years ago. To make it worse, her husband has left her, and she has memory issues where she experiences blackouts.

An unreliable narrator is a popular device in fiction and this show employs it to a nerve-wracking effect. Marcella’s shaky mental state causes her to make questionable decisions as she attempts to catch a serial killer on the loose. Among the best British murder mysteries on Netflix, it’s a somber show that makes no apologies for its complex, flawed characters.

6 'The Serpent' (2021)

Directors: Tom Shankland, Hans Herbots