British television has a long and illustrious history of great crime shows. From dark, psychological dramas to lighthearted cozy mysteries, these shows have entertained global audiences for decades. Tubi, the free, ad-supported streaming service, is home to a number of great British crime shows, available to all with no subscription required. But with the sheer number of titles on the service, it can be difficult to find the real goods. That’s why we’ve done the work for you! Read on to discover our handpicked selection of the best British crime shows you can stream for free on Tubi right now.

‘Broadchurch’ (2013 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.4/10

Created by Chris Chibnall, Broadchurch is a crime drama set in the titular (fictional) English town on the Dorset coast. The show stars David Tennant as Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Olivia Colman as Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller, leading an ensemble cast that includes Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan, Arthur Darvill, Carolyn Pickles, Jonathan Bailey, Matthew Gravelle, Charlotte Beaumont, and Adam Wilson. The first season revolves around the death of an 11-year-old boy, focusing on the child’s family. The second season continues this storyline while also dealing with a case from the past. The third and final season explores the aftermath of the case’s resolution and initiates a new story involving a rape at a birthday party.

Broadchurch premiered in 2013 to positive reviews, with critics praising the performances, writing, and cinematography. The show has also earned several accolades, including seven BAFTA nominations, and won Olivia Colman the BAFTA for Best Actress. The series is easily one of the most celebrated British crime shows of the 2010s and a favorite of mystery drama fans worldwide.

‘The Fall’ (2013 - 2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 8.1/10