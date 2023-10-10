No one would suggest that Guy Ritchie has a patent on making British gangster movies, by any means, but the phrase "British gangster movie" is likely to make many think first about Ritchie's distinct crime movies. He broke out in the late 1990s and early 2000s with gritty and darkly funny crime movies like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and Snatch (2000), and more recent years have seen him make comparable films like RocknRolla (2008) and The Gentlemen (2019).

So without a doubt, he's made some great gangster movies with distinct British settings and/or flavors, but plenty of other filmmakers from England have also made compelling gangster movies, both before and after Ritchie's time. Some of the best of these are listed below, and are all easy to recommend to those who've enjoyed the aforementioned Guy Ritchie movies and may want to see other crime movies with similar styles.

10 'The Long Good Friday' (1980)

Standing as one of the best movies of the early 1980s, The Long Good Friday feels distinctly like it influenced many of the crime movies Guy Ritchie became famous from. At its simplest, it's about an ambitious and ruthless gangster having a very bad day, as his plans to become a legitimate businessman get disrupted after a series of deadly attacks directed his way.

It's got an immense amount of style and its narrative, once it gets going, is endlessly intense and engrossing. It also succeeds as well as it does because of the strength of its lead actor, Bob Hoskins, who gives a bombastically captivating performance as Harold Shand, who's a fictional gangster for the ages.

9 'Dead Man's Shoes' (2004)

Those who prefer their gangster movies not too miserable might want to stay away from Dead Man's Shoes, because this one is particularly grisly and even upsetting. It's about a soldier who returns home to his small country town, and upon finding out that his younger brother has been harassed and abused in his absence, he takes it upon himself to enact violent vengeance on the wrongdoers.

It's arguably one of the most underrated crime movies of its decade, but certainly isn't for the faint of heart, thanks to its dark story and the level of violence shown throughout. It takes risks and they generally pay off, making this a compelling revenge-focused crime/gangster movie made in the UK.

8 'Sexy Beast' (2000)

An expertly plotted crime/thriller movie with a fantastically bitter sense of humor, Sexy Beast is a deserved cult classic that's held up well over the years. In many ways, it feels like it deconstructs the gangster movie genre, depicting its characters in a realistic and sometimes intentionally uncool way, much like The Sopranos often did (and that was airing its early seasons around the same time as Sexy Beast's release).

The plot here focuses on a retired safecracker enjoying his post-crime life, only to find things take a turn for the worse when an associate shows up with a job for him, and requests that he come out of retirement. From there, things get chaotic, violent, and darkly humorous, with a wonderfully unpredictable narrative and great performances from Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley, and Ian McShane.

7 'Get Carter' (1971)

The 2000 version of Get Carter should undoubtedly be avoided, but the original from 1971 still holds up as a very good movie to this day. It's one of many iconic movies to feature Michael Caine in the lead role, with his character here being a man who suspects his brother was murdered, causing him to go on a rampage to avenge his sibling.

Like many of the best British gangster movies, it manages to have style and entertainment value while also depicting the world of crime through a somewhat realistic and not exactly Hollywood lens. The balance is struck incredibly well here, making Get Carter dark, brutal, and surprisingly watchable, all at once.

6 'Performance' (1970)

Performance might well be one of the most out-there and overall strange crime movies of all time, to the point where calling it merely a gangster film feels somewhat misleading. It was co-directed by Nicolas Roeg, whose other films include Don't Look Now and The Man Who Fell to Earth, while Performance is also notable for starring Mick Jagger, of The Rolling Stones fame.

It follows a gangster on the run from the mob, with him hiding out in the strange home of a particularly troubled rock star, played by Jagger (not as himself). From there, things get very psychedelic, uncomfortable, and oftentimes downright confusing. It's a real trip of a movie, feeling distinctly of the late 1960s... fitting, considering it was shot in 1968 and released in 1970.

5 'Legend' (2015)

What's better than one Tom Hardy? The obvious answer, given by 2015's Legend, is two Tom Hardys, because that's what you get here. He plays twin brothers Reggie and Ronnie Kray, with the film depicting their ambitious attempts to become prominent gangsters in the London underworld crime scene during the 1960s.

Not to be mixed up with the Ridley Scott-directed fantasy movie of the same name from 1985, this Legend ends up being a pretty solid British gangster movie, obviously standing out thanks to it technically having two Tom Hardy performances for the price of one.

4 'Layer Cake' (2004)

A couple of years before becoming a household name thanks to playing 007, Daniel Craig had a starring role in the memorable and fast-paced crime movie that was Layer Cake. He plays an unnamed gangster who ends up in over his head after a drug deal goes wrong, leading him to fight for his life against various high-ranking criminals who all feel wronged and are after him.

It's also noteworthy for marking Matthew Vaughn's feature film debut, with his post-2004 career being quite remarkable too, much like Craig's. It does have enough of a distinct feel to not feel like it plagiarizes any Guy Ritchie movie, but of the various British gangster movies released since Ritchie became a big name, there's an argument to be made that Layer Cake is the most Ritchie-esque.

3 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover' (1989)

Ranking among the most confronting and perhaps disturbing movies of all time, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover is something of a feel-bad masterpiece. Its titular thief is a loud and aggressive gangster who frequents an otherwise classy restaurant, taking along his lackeys and his long-suffering wife, whom he makes life a living hell for.

She decides to lash out against him by having an affair with another frequent patron at the restaurant, which sets off a dramatic and alarming series of events. It's oddly beautiful to look at, despite how gruesome and gross things can get, with the visuals being matched by the incredible performances on offer, particularly from Helen Mirren (the wife) and Michael Gambon (the thief).

2 'Croupier' (1998)

Directed by Mike Hodges, who was also behind 1971's Get Carter, Croupier is an underrated crime/thriller movie set largely in and around a casino. It harkens back to the film noir genre with its narrative and style, telling the story of a young man working at a casino while aspiring to be an author, eventually getting involved in a risky robbery plan.

It's a movie that's all done in a very classy way, feeling equal parts old-fashioned and modern. Croupier's also significant for being an early starring role for Clive Owen, who would go on to have a prominent career throughout the 2000s and beyond, appearing in both British and American productions.

1 'Harry Brown' (2009)

For anyone who ever wanted to see Michael Caine play an older version of the kind of gangster character he played decades ago, Harry Brown's got you covered. Caine stars as the title character: a man who's sick of being pushed around, and decides to enact his own brand of vengeance on some local criminals after his best friend gets murdered.

In all honesty, it's very blunt and straight to the point, perhaps to a fault, but Caine is as good as always, and the story does have some punch to it. It's all quite bare bones as far as crime/gangster movies go, and so while you could do better, you definitely could do worse than Harry Brown, too.

