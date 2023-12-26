'New Wave' refers to the experimental film movement that kicked off in the late 1950s, principally in France. It was characterized by a rejection of filmmaking conventions in favor of stylistic daring, more believable acting, and often overt social or political themes. Offshoots of this movement sprang up around the world, including in the United Kingdom, where it produced several fantastic social dramas, often dubbed 'kitchen sink realism.'

Defined by gritty realism and a focus on working-class struggles, these movies offered a stark departure from traditional British cinema. Notable examples, like Tony Richardson's Look Back in Anger and Lindsay Anderson's This Sporting Life, address themes of class and alienation, reflecting the social changes then underway in the country. The best of them boast raw, authentic acting and rich political commentary, much of which has aged remarkably well. These are some of the finest British New Wave movies, representing a great starting point for those interested in the movement.

10 'Look Back in Anger' (1959)

Richard Burton at his best

Image via Warner Bros.

Jimmy Porter (Richard Burton) is disillusioned and frustrated. Despite having a degree, he struggles to find work, eking out a meager existence by running a candy stall. He resents the class system that seems to have left him behind and takes his anger out on his wife Alison (Mary Ure). Their relationship is complex, characterized by both love and dysfunction. It grows even more turbulent after Alison's friend Helena (Claire Bloom) moves in to live with them.

This was director Tony Richardson's feature debut, and he hit the ground running, serving up a powerful drama that is as much as social as personal. He would go on to become a leading figure of the New Wave. Bold, convention-defying direction is at a premium here, alongside intense acting, especially from Burton, who is most famous for his towering Shakespearean performances.

Watch on Criterion

9 'Billy Liar' (1963)

A tale of lies and their consequences

Image via Associated British Pictures Corporation

Tom Courtenay leads this comedy-drama as Billy Fisher, a young man working as a low-level clerk in a funeral parlor. Unhappy with his mundane life, Billy retreats into a vivid fantasy world where he is a heroic figure. More than that, he concocts an elaborate web of lies to escape the responsibilities of his everyday existence. At the same time, he seeks to rekindle a romance with former love Liz (Julie Christie), the only person who seems to understand him, but his deceptions threaten to catch up with him.

Billy Liar makes for an intriguing mix of realism and fantasy, held together by immersive documentary-style cinematography in the tradition of François Truffaut. Ultimately, it succeeds thanks to Courtenay, who delivers a powerhouse of a performance. The script demands a lot from him - naivety and selfishness, innocence and charm - and he rises to the occasion every time. The film remains highly rated, frequently appearing on lists of the best British movies ever made.

Watch on Kanopy

8 'A Taste of Honey' (1961)

A moving social drama

Image via Janus Films

Another gem from Tony Richardson, A Taste of Honey revolves around Jo (Rita Tushingham), a working-class teenager in Manchester who unexpectedly falls pregnant and is abandoned by her mother (Dora Bryan). Alone and ostracized, Jo forms an unlikely bond with Geoff (Murray Melvin), a gay art student. Together, they navigate the challenges of an unconventional family dynamic while confronting the prejudices of the time.

The film has a surprisingly modern sensibility and sensitive approach to the issues it depicts. Tushingham and Melvin are amazingly raw and authentic; they received rave reviews for their performances and won acting awards at that year's Cannes. Richardson's storytelling is also worthy of praise. It's deft and light-touching, allowing his stars to do the heavy lifting.

Watch on Criterion

7 'Room at the Top' (1959)

A phenomenal debut

Image via British Lion Films

Room at the Top was the debut feature from filmmaker Jack Clayton, who later directed the horror classic The Innocents and the original Great Gatsby with Robert Redford. It focuses on Joe Lampton (Laurence Harvey), a young man seeking social advancement who pursues a calculated relationship with Susan Brown (Heather Sears), the daughter of a wealthy industrialist. At the same time, Lampton continues his passionate affair with Alice Aisgill (Simone Signoret), a married woman. These entangled relationships become ever more complicated, threatening to erupt.

Room at the Top firmly placed Clayton firmly on the map, paving the way for the classics that would follow. It was commercially successful and critically acclaimed, receiving multiple Oscar nods and two wins. In fact, Best Supporting Actress Hermione Baddeley still holds the record for the shortest acting performance to receive an Oscar nomination. She was on-screen for just 2 minutes and 19 seconds.

Watch on Kanopy

6 'Saturday Night and Sunday Morning' (1960)

The story of an angry young man

Image via Bryanston Films

"I believe you. Thousands wouldn't." Albert Finney is Arthur Seaton, a rebellious young factory worker in Nottingham. His life revolves around the drudgery of the factory during the week and the pursuit of pleasure on the weekends. He drinks, parties, and pursues an affair with Brenda (Rachel Roberts), the wife of an older colleague. Matters grow even more complicated when Brenda falls pregnant.

Saturday Night and Sunday Morning is another classic entry in the 'angry young man' subgenre of the British New Wave. Finney is great in the part, fleshing out what could have been a stock character into a complex protagonist. The script is also great and produced several lines that became iconic in Britain, like "Whatever people say I am, that's what I'm not" and "I want to see people and I want to see life."

Watch on Criterion

5 'If….' (1968)

A sharp satire set in a boarding school

Image via Paramount Pictures

A young Malcolm McDowell leads this satire set in an oppressive boarding school. He plays Mick Travis, a rebellious student who instigates an uprising against the teachers that eventually turns violent. Through Mick and his anarchic pals, If... becomes an allegory for the anti-establishment currents then underway in the 1960s. It makes for a genuinely incisive social commentary, resisting easy answers.

By turns darkly humorous and shockingly violent (at least for the time), If... was controversial on release but quickly proved influential. The non-linear narrative, memorable surreal sequences, and McDowell's charismatic performance have since earned it classic status. McDowell would go on to greater stardom with A Clockwork Orange, but this might be his most provocative performance.

Watch on Kanopy

4 'Kes' (1969)

A Ken Loach classic

Image via United Artists

Kes is an early masterpiece from Ken Loach, director of The Wind That Shakes the Barley and I, Daniel Blake. It centers on Billy Casper (David Bradley), a boy growing up in a bleak mining town. He discovers a sense of purpose through training a kestrel, a small bird of prey, he names Kes. Billy's bond with the bird provides a brief respite from the harsh realities of his world, but his dreams are soon met with resistance.

The film is movingly authentic, using amateur actors and real locations, pushing the tenets of the New Wave to new heights. Like most of Loach's work, it's deeply political, making points about society as a whole, particularly the education system. However, it succeeds because it never loses sight of its characters. Kes is like a British 400 Blows; poignant, striking, rooted in a specific time and place but universal in its themes.

Watch on Hoopla

3 'Darling' (1965)

A portrait of Swinging Sixties London

Image via Anglo-Amalgamated

Diana Scott (Julie Christie) is an ambitious model who rises to fame in the world of fashion and media during the 1960s. Determined and amoral, Diana is willing to use sex to achieve wealth and success. Along the way, she becomes entangled in a series of relationships, including marriages to a prominent television journalist (Dirk Bogarde) and an Italian prince (José Luis de Vilallonga).

Through Diana, the movie serves as a snapshot of the Swinging Sixties in London in all its vices and virtues. It remains a great window into that era, from fashion and music to slang and philosophy. Most of all, a sense of aimlessness and ennui creeps through beneath the stylish exterior. Christie was widely praised, going on to win the Best Actress Oscar.

Watch on Prime Video

2 'Girl With Green Eyes' (1964)

A sweet coming-of-age story

Image via United Artists

Rita Tushingham appears yet again, this time as Kate Brady, an Irish girl who moves from the countryside to Dublin to attend secretarial college. There, she becomes roommates with the sophisticated and worldly Baba Brennan (Lynn Redgrave). On one outing, Kate and Baba meet Eugene (Peter Finch), an older, married writer. He and Kate begin a romance, but the relationship poses all kinds of challenges, not least the disapproval of Kate's father (Arthur O'Sullivan).

Girl with Green Eyes is a coming-of-age story, with a focus on Kate's loss of innocence. In director Desmond Davis's hands, this narrative becomes a tender character study, alternating between realistic drama and quirky comedy. The film packs a lot into its lean 91-minute runtime, and it's worth watching just for the nuanced, touching friendship between the two young women.

Watch on Criterion

1 'Seance on a Wet Afternoon' (1964)

A moody thriller about loss

Image via The Rank Organisaion

Seance on a Wet Afternoon follows Myra Savage (Kim Stanley), a medium who, convinced of her psychic abilities, hatches a plan to kidnap a wealthy couple's child and then 'find' the child using her supposed supernatural powers. She hopes that this scheme will help make her famous and turn around their dire financial situation. Myra and her husband Billy (Richard Attenborough) deceive the girl and hold her hostage in their home. However, Myra's sanity soon begins to fray, with explosive consequences.

Beneath the unpredictable plot, Seance on a Wet Afternoon is a portrait of grief, with Myra and Billy's actions largely driven by the death of their son. Dread and loss hang over the story like a thick fog, yet director Bryan Forbes keeps it engaging throughout. The film veers more into thriller territory but retains the New Wave focus on lean visuals and believable acting. Stanley, in particular, is phenomenal in her role, earning an Oscar nomination for her efforts.

Watch on Criterion

NEXT: 10 Great Movies Recommended by Hayao Miyazaki