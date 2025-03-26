British television has a long-standing reputation for engaging stories with bold themes that resonate incredibly well with audiences. From enchanting fantasy and gripping sci-fi action, to heartfelt dramas and captivating supernatural goodies, the past few decades have seen a sweeping wave of compelling narratives across many screens.

Shining among the gems of British TV are shows like Skins, an entertaining look at an honest portrayal of teenage lives, and the anxiety-inducing crime-drama of this year, Adolescence. These series, amidst many others on this list, challenge their audiences and accurately reflect the times, marking them as lasting standouts among the British shows of the last 25 years.

11 'The End of the F***ing World' (2017–2019)

Created by Jonathan Entwistle

Image via Netflix

The End of the F***ing World is a hilarious British drama that follows two teen outsiders, James (Alex Lawther) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden), as they embark on a journey of discovery and oddly enough, love. With James' belief that he is a psychopath, having harmed animals as a hobby, he eventually decides that he wants to harm a human, and he chooses the very direct Alyssa. This makes for an entertaining and rather curious watch.

The series is known for its unique mix of emotional depth and dark humor, effectively making for a captivating story. The performances, particularly by Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden, captivatingly brought the story to life. With a seemingly bleak romantic relationship on the horizon, character development drawn out by dark themes and humorous circumstances, and a great fresh approach to the coming-of-age genre, The End of the F***ing World stars as one of the best series of British television.