The Best British Shows on Netflix

It’s easier than ever to be an Anglophile these days, largely thanks to streaming services like Netflix, which have brought a wider variety of titles than ever across the pond and right to our doors (and/or our living room couches, as the case may be.) Where we once had maybe a dozen titles to choose from each year, thanks primarily to ongoing network franchises like PBS’ Masterpiece Theater, we now have hundreds, and even the most discerning fans can feel a bit spoiled for choice.

Love period pieces? You can now pick your preferred timeframe — from gangsters in the 1920s (Peaky Blinders) to the British Royal family in the 1960s (The Crown) and teens in 1990s Ireland (Derry Girls). Looking for a more fast-paced thriller? Binge Bodyguard or Collateral. Want to watch something buzzy and downright weird? Well, Black Mirror and The End of the F***ing World are here for you. There are even options for the British sci-fi fan that isn’t interested in Doctor Who. (Crazyhead is an underrated gem, and we should all say so.)

Whether you love British thrillers and detective series, swoon over lavish costume dramas or obsessively file away every tidbit about avoiding soggy bottoms in our baking, there’s truly something for everyone on the platform.

Here are our picks for 30 of the best British shows you can stream on Netflix right now.