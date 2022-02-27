Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) are some of TV’s raunchiest leading ladies, and we love them for it. The duo’s willingness and ability to go to great comedic lengths to elevate the already impressive writing of the show is what makes Broad City such a gem for comedy-lovers. Let’s take a look at some of their most entertaining New York escapades.

Season 1, Episode 1: “What a Wonderful World”

The first episode of Broad City is on this list because it flawlessly lays the foundation for the rest of the series. A lot of shows need a few episodes or even seasons to find their groove, but Broad City finds it right away. In the first scene when we find out that Ilana is having sex with Lincoln (Hannibal Buress) while on Facetime with Abbi, we get a clear image of their friendship. As they spend the rest of the episode bucket-drumming and cleaning a “baby’s” (Fred Armisen) apartment for money to buy Lil Wayne tickets, Abbi and Ilana’s hilarious dynamic is made increasingly clear. Even Abbi and Ilana’s work environments, as well as the show’s side characters – Trey (Paul W. Downs), Bevers (John Gemberling), and Jaimé (Arturo Castro) – are introduced with skilled jokes and timing.

Season 1, Episode 10: “The Last Supper”

Abbi and Ilana are feeling themselves when they go to a fancy restaurant to celebrate Abbi’s birthday. Despite the eyerolls from the restaurant’s employees, the pair feel like royalty as they sit in seats that they think were once occupied by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But Abbi’s glamorous daze is disrupted when she goes to the bathroom and pees out a condom, and returns to a swollen and red-faced Ilana, who is testing the limits of her shellfish allergy in order to eat the expensive seafood. Abbi and Ilana’s predicaments out their “undignified” status, but the interactions between their server and the chef – played by one of the show's producers Amy Poehler – reveal that the employees at this restaurant aren’t that fancy either. With this satirical take on upscale dining, Broad City closes its first season with as much finesse as it opened with.

Season 2, Episode 3: “Wisdom Teeth”

When Abbi has to get her wisdom teeth taken out, Ilana is on a mission to mom. But a medication mix-up – along with the “Firecracker” drug smoothie that Ilana methodically concocts – makes Abbi hallucinate that Bingo Bronson the doll is alive, and she follows him on an adventure to Whole Foods. The shots of Abbi skipping around New York and holding the giant blue doll’s hand while donning ridiculous makeup (courtesy of Ilana) are delightfully zany. When Ilana finally finds Abbi surrounded by her $1000 grocery haul, she bids a sad farewell to Bingo Bronson, who tragically returns to being a stuffed toy. Abbi’s childlike hallucinations, along with Jaimé’s comical struggle at the froyo shop, earn this episode a spot on our list.

Season 2, Episode 6: “The Matrix”

After realizing their addiction to “the matrix” (AKA the internet) has gotten out of control, Abbi and Ilana leave their phones at home and rollerskate to Ilana's brother Elliot’s (Elliot Glazer) dog’s wedding in Central Park. But when Abbi goes too fast and winds up stuck in a hole with a swollen ankle, Ilana must use her “nature skills” to find the wedding and get help. The absurd premise of this episode makes for some hilarious content, including Abbi’s descent into madness while in the hole, and Ilana’s sexual nature montage. A dog wedding set as the driving factor of the episode would probably be enough to dub it one of Broad City’s best, but the irony that Abbi and Ilana left their phones at home to solve their problems, only to later have that be at the center of them, is what really takes it to the next level.

Season 3, Episode 4: “Rat Pack”

Ilana throws a party and charges $10 a head to make back the money she and Jaimé had to spend on an exterminator for their rat problem. In order to make the party worth the money, Ilana searches for weed to present to the guests in a montage of the most unsuspecting, wacky hiding places, which include her hair and an old green pepper. But when the still-alive rat threatens to ruin Ilana’s lucrative plan, she must do whatever it takes to get rid of it (like borrow a Bodega cat). What makes this episode worthy of a spot on the list is Glazer’s committed “rat bastard”-hating performance (turned rat-loving when she finds its babies), as well as the episode’s comical opening sequence from the rat’s perspective.

Season 3, Episode 5: “2016”

Abbi and Ilana spend a lot of this episode apart but manage to make us laugh just as much on their own as they do when they’re together. After a terrible trip to the DMV, Abbi learns that you can make an appointment, which turns her day around. Meanwhile, Ilana becomes a volunteer for Hilary Clinton’s campaign, a calling that she accepts in earnest. Both the episode’s storylines offer up some great humor, like the juxtaposition of Abbi’s first DMV visit, which is presented as a horror scene, with her second trip, which makes the place out to be a spa made just for her. Ilana’s unbridled enthusiasm for joining Clinton’s league of campaign callers makes her parts of the episode – especially during the meeting led by Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon – equally amusing. Oh, and Clinton’s cameo at the end ain’t too shabby either.

Season 4, Episode 4: “Mushrooms”

Ilana and Abbi whip up a batch of magic mushrooms for a day “trip” around the city. As the mushrooms start to kick in, more and more elements of the world around Ilana and Abbi (including themselves) become animated, starting with their eyeballs. Once everything is in full animation, colors and mind-bending conversations abound as the duo walk through a New York City rainbow wonderland. Everything is going well until Abbi’s boss Dara (Wanda Sykes) calls her in need of macarons for her wife’s birthday. Once Abbi and Ilana talk themselves into being excited about the task – instead of terrified – they are wooed by the wonders of the “Boutique de Macarons”. Though their eyeballs are still animated, they successfully deliver the macarons to the party. This episode’s fantastical visuals and wacky discussions make for a trip almost as exciting as Abbi and Ilana’s.

Season 4, Episode 8: “House-Sitting”

Ilana invites Abbi, Jaimé, and Lincoln over to the lavish Manhattan townhouse she is “house-sitting”, and the group revels in wearing the owners’ fine clothing, using the fancy washing machine, and sitting on the high-tech bidet. Meanwhile, Ilana comes to terms with being Lincoln’s “girlfriend”, Abbi invites her old English professor, Richard (Mike Birbiglia), over for sex, and Jaimé tries not to open the stitches from his recent circumcision. Some of the scenes that make this episode so fun to watch are Jaimé’s adamant efforts to avoid being aroused, Ilana and Lincoln’s fart-off, and Abbi’s disgust when Richard tries to make her look more like a child during foreplay. The group’s usual, bizarre antics are made all the more hilarious amidst the backdrop of the townhouse’s sophistication.

Season 5, Episode 2: “SheWork and S**t Bucket”

While Abbi petitions against her building manager to not have to use a “s**t bucket” in her own apartment, Ilana discovers a business opportunity. With the help of Linda (Rachel Dratch), Ilana develops “shework”: an outdoor workspace powered by public charging stations and catered to smokers. Ilana’s enthusiasm for her entrepreneurial success, and Abbi’s for her petitioning power, give this episode a more noticeable than average girl-power theme. Even though Abbi’s endeavors lead to a rent increase and Ilana sells shework to a couple of corporate clowns who end up stealing her idea, their initially rewarding days give the episode an optimism and lightness that make it one of the most amusing.

Season 5, Episode 6: “Lost and Found”

Ilana finds out she’s related to 90-year-old Holocaust survivor Saul (Jerry Adler), and she and Abbi break him out of a retirement home for a day on the town. Though the premise shows its own promise, the truly glorious moments in this episode begin when Abbi and Ilana spot Alan Cumming on the street, and follow him to a drag breakfast. Once at the breakfast, Cumming performs his own take on “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, full of drag puns and sexual innuendo. And if that weren’t enough to rock your socks, among the drag queen servers are RuPaul's Drag Race stars like Sasha Velour and Shangela. Even though the drag breakfast is the highlight, Abbi’s awkwardness and Ilana’s nuttiness are still a big part of the storyline, and the endearing yet apathetic unawareness of Saul keeps the audience on their toes.

