The lavish grandeur of the movie musical has existed almost as long as film itself. As early as The Jazz Singer in 1927, films experimented with soundtracks, dance numbers, and songs in an era when the invention of sound was still in its infancy. The 1950s and 1960s saw musical productions at their heyday with audiences turning out in droves for the industry's biggest stars singing their way through sumptuously produced, Oscar-winning set pieces. Specifically, adapting Broadway musicals to the screen dominated studios for decades and remains a Hollywood go-to even while the movie musical's prestige and quality declined over the decades (Cats, anyone?). In the history of the silver screen, there are few contributions as delightfully comforting and singularly creative as musical theatre enhanced by all of Hollywood's resources.

The Sound of Music

A best movie musicals list without The Sound of Music isn't a correct list. Cinema will never again see a heroine capable of touching Julie Andrews' fiery grace and ethereal voice, or a pairing as vivid as her with the commanding and sensitive Christopher Plummer (rest in peace). It's the rare musical that's enriched by the translation to screen — what is this story without Andrews spinning on a hill as the camera sweeps down, or the breathtaking tension as the von Trapp family hides in the graveyard? The duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein reached the heights of their melodic talent through one of their most versatile and heartfelt collaborations, and Hollywood knew how to immortalize it.

The Music Man

Just on the basis of lyricism and storytelling through song, The Music Man is on the shortlist of perfect movie musicals. Finding fault with Robert Preston's effusive energy as Harold Hill isn't possible, and his iron-clad interpretation of the role ensured few other actors can compare. The entire production brings a cheeky yet sincere vibrancy to the story about the gullible but kind citizens of a small Midwestern town who redeem a swindling con man.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

The phenomenally clever and unabashedly queer cult classic started its long life on the London stage before moving to Broadway and film the same year. The latter was lightning in a bottle, its evolution to the screen retaining all the original's distinctive whimsy and backed by a cast fully committed to the venture. Plus: Tim Curry. What more is there to say in that regard? Rocky Horror Picture Show's charm and appeal is as eternal as the script itself is a love letter to film history. I dare you to walk away without humming any tune.

West Side Story

Whitewashed casting issues excluded (which is a very important issue and not something to forgive), the sweeping romanticism of Stephen Sondheim's score combined with the dark realism of its Shakespeare-inspired setting makes West Side Story feel grounded in a way most musicals lack. A kind of forlorn hope threads through the 1961 movie musical beginning to end, and the majestic production design, costuming, choregraphy, and cinematography captured a sense of timelessness. And like other composers and lyricists on this list, it demonstrates Sondheim's prestigious versatility and innate understanding of the human condition.

Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors offers a creative team straight out of movie musicals fans' dreams: directed by Frank Oz, composed by Alan Menken and written by his Disney partner Howard Ashman, starring Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene with cameos from Steve Martin, Jim Belushi, John Candy, and Bill Murray. The wild, deeply dark satire about a man-eating plant and her murderous dentist partner inspired a cult classic, and rightly so with this much talent on display. Fans of the musical may take issue with the happy ending demanded by test audiences (in the off-Broadway script, Audrey II devours both leads and sets her sights on world domination), but Little Shop of Horrors is a blueprint for how to adapt a stage production to screen without losing its unique personality.

My Fair Lady

Audrey Hepburn at her most charming and glamorous is reason enough, but My Fair Lady is the pinnacle of the 1960s big budget movie musical. (And there was plenty of competition for that honor.) The production ignored no details, like grinding dirt into Hepburn's hands or costuming extras in lavish Ascot outfits, and Lerner and Loewe's witticisms are never more sparkling and flamboyant. Their wry, self-aware jokes crackle with the likes of "I'm an Ordinary Man" while "I Could Have Danced All Night" captures the dream-like joy of falling in love. The rest of the cast deliver standout performances, especially Rex Harrison (the man who made speak-singing cool), Stanley Holloway as Eliza Doolittle's troublesome father, and a young Jeremy Brett as Eliza's dashing suitor Freddy Eynsford-Hill. My Fair Lady is ultimately a kind of fairy tale, and that works in its favor; it distills down why musicals ruled this era of film.

The King and I

There is absolutely an elephant in the room with this Rodgers and Hammerstein collaboration. In the film's favor, however, despite the colonialism and highly problematic stereotypes running throughout, the story ultimately advocates for unconditional acceptance and love. All people are people and worthy of life no matter the cultural differences. Anna (Deborah Kerr) arrives to Siam/Thailand with the attitude of a "proper" British woman bringing enlightenment to whom she thinks are children, but they enlighten her instead. The comedic moments are a riot, the sets and wardrobe breathtaking, and the intimate emotional ties the characters form remain beautiful. Crying at the ending is as unavoidable as the potent romantic tension between Anna and the King (Yul Brynner's favorite role of his career).

Grease

Grease truly is the time, the place, and the moment. Every song and its accompanying choreography bursts with vibrancy (it's impossible not to chime in when the chorus of "Summer Nights" kicks in) and illustrates both the awkward self-discovery that defines the high school experience and the clash between the priorities of clueless teenage men and the desperation of teenage girls. And for all its biting cynicism, the commentary on teenage longing and how much of herself a young girl is willing to alter to secure her love's affection runs deeper than a hummable tune. Was it empowering or sacrificial for Sandy? That answer is left to the audiences' discretion. John Travolta struts with all his 1970s energy, but it's the character of Sandy who carries the movie musicals' emotional arc and immortalized the remarkable Olivia Newton-John.

Fiddler on the Roof

Only Fiddler on the Roof surpasses The Sound of Music for the most significant cultural narrative on this list. Its original Broadway run was the longest in history for over a decade, and it earned nine wins at the 1965 Tony Awards. The equally iconic film version lacks none of its potency. Set during early 1900s Russia, Fiddler confronts poverty, classism, and antisemitism with an unflinching eye. Tevye's (the magnificent Chaim Topol) instantly recognizable "If I Were a Rich Man" is both lovable and a heart-wrenching indictment of imperialist rule. No happy ending can exist among the bigotry of this timeframe, yet a family's love and Jewish tradition endures regardless of tragedy. Fiddler proves the power of what a relevant musical can convey, a kind of empathic humanity so resolute that it surpasses speech and can only be sung.

Les Misérables

Although some viewers have turned against director Tom Hooper's epic in the thirteen years since its release, Les Misérables remains a fascinating and largely successful attempt at changing the concept of movie musicals. The actors' live vocal performances are far from the smooth, trained Broadway talent viewers are used to — which is the point. It may not be everyone's preference, but the thought experiment behind capturing the characters' messy, raw passion makes Les Mis unique and may be the closest translation to the stage experience some fans can see. Anne Hathaway deserved her award sweep, there's hardly a better singing hero to utilize than Hugh Jackman, and the massacre at the barricade is a harrowing feat.

Chicago

Far and away the greatest of the 21st century movie musicals, Chicago's bleak humor shines as sharp as a tap dancer and bright as a diamond, and, similar to The Sound of Music, Rob Marshall's directorial touch elevates each set piece by setting them in dream sequences and thereby tossing all the rules out the window. Chicago was the right place, the right time, and the right creatives, and became an instant classic it seems no other movie musical can top.