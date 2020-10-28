Every ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Halloween Heist Episode Ranked

There are many reasons to love the half-hour sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The stellar ensemble cast, with not a single weak link. The spot-on comedic tone that vacillates from silly to absurd without ever getting too broad. The genuinely compelling characters that conjure real emotions in between the jokes and punchlines. And of course, the Halloween Heists. Indeed, a staple of one of the best comedy shows of the 21st century is a holiday-centric heist episode every fall, in which the characters compete against one another to try and steal an object before time runs out. It began as a simple bet between Andy Samberg’s Detective Jake Peralta and Andre Braugher’s Captain Raymond Holt, but soon became an annual tradition with escalating stakes.

So with Halloween upon us and the pandemic limiting the kind of friendly interactions we can have this year, we figured what better way to spend the holiday than marathoning the Halloween Heist episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine? To that end, I revisited each one and ranked them below — although it should be said that not one of them is a full-on “bad” episode (of which B-99 has very few). There’s a reason this show is so great.

Behold, all the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Halloween Heist episodes, ranked.