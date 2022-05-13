Many directors have been known to foster ongoing working relationships with certain actors, repeatedly casting them in their projects in both leading parts and for small cameos. For example, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has appeared in all of Rian Johnson’s movies in some capacity and James Gunn regularly recruits Michael Rooker for his projects. And ever since the release of his debut feature, The Evil Dead, filmmaker Sam Raimi has managed to find a part for his charismatic lead Bruce Campbell in practically all of his films, even if appearance gets left on the cutting room floor as it was for his wester The Quick and the Dead.

Campbell, who has been forever immortalized as deadite fighter Ash Williams, has grown something of a cult following over the years, with audience being drawn to his inimitable line deliveries and unique style of physical comedy that would feel at home in a Looney Tunes short. As anyone who has seen the Evil Dead trilogy capper Army of Darkness will tell you, Campbell has all the makings of a leading man capable of being the star in broad action and comedy films. Unfortunately, Hollywood could never see what he had to offer as a movie star and so Campbell never got the shot at the A-list that he more than deserved. Luckily for his cult following, Sam Raimi never forgot about Campbell’s scene stealing capabilities. And so, when Raimi made the switch from lower budget horror movies to blockbuster fare, he managed find a place for his old friend with a string of cameos that would in many instances be a highlight of the film.

RELATED: A Brief History of Sam Raimi Torturing Bruce Campbell, From ‘Evil Dead’ to Pizza Poppa

5. The Final Shemp in Darkman (1990)

Image via Universal Pictures

For a long time, Sam Raimi had a strong interest in adapting a comic book to screen. But after failing to secure the rights of some well-known superhero characters such as Batman and The Shadow, Raimi opted to develop his own creation, and so Darkman was born. Drawing inspiration from both those two aforementioned characters, as well as the classic Universal monster movies of the 1930s and 40s, Raimi created a hero with the ability to change his face and temporarily take on new personas. The story of Darkman follows Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson) a doctor developing an experimental synthetic skin that is designed to help burn victims, though the synthetic skin is photosensitive and quickly dissolves in sunlight. But when he is attacked by mobsters, who burn his face with acid and leave him for dead, he discovers that he no longer feels pain and has developed superhuman strength. Using his new-found abilities, and his supply of synthetic skin to create disguises, Westlake plots and carries out his revenge against the violent mobsters. Initially, Raimi lobbied for Bruce Campbell to play the role of Westlake, but the studio repeatedly pushed back against his casting in the lead role. Liam Neeson would eventually take the role, but Raimi was able to give Campbell some screen time in the final shot of the movie, with Darkman assuming one final disguise before disappearing into a crowd of pedestrians. Campbell may not have secured the leading part of the film, but his striking figure is the last thing audiences see in the film and is inevitably what lingers in their mind as the credits roll.

4. The Maître d’ in Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Image via Sony

The issues and shortcomings surrounding Spider-Man 3 are well known and widely discussed at this point. Too many villains, questionable casting and ill-advised dancing tamper with the final chapter of Raimi’s game changing trilogy. But one thing that does go right for the film is Bruce Campbell’s hilarious cameo as the incredibly French maître d’ at a restaurant in which Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is hoping to propose to his long-time love interest Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst). Campbell made appearances in all three of Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, but in this one he is at his most playful, playing a character who wants to help Peter rather than antagonize him, going out of his way to help with the proposal with high energy, and also saddling the maître d’ with a cartoonish French accent that isn’t far from a Pepé Le Pew impression. Not to mention his personal whistle used to summon a pen on a silver dish at his command.

3. The Snooty Usher in Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Image via Sony

Almost 20 years after its release, Spider-Man 2 remains as one of the most impressive and rewatchable achievements of the superhero genre. Everything from the sympathetic villain in Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), to Peter’s (Maguire) struggle with balancing his own needs with being Spider-Man, is perfectly calibrated and executed. But it is in the scene where Peter shows up late to Mary Jane’s (Dunst) play that he meets his greatest adversary, an usher played with masterful wit by Bruce Campbell. After helpfully pointing out Peter’s untied shoe lace and tie in need of straightening, the usher informs Peter that he can’t be seated now that play has begun, and dryly notes to Peter that Mary Jane may have invited Peter to come to the show – but not to come late. Peter protests, but the usher mimes a shush and gestures to the sign stating no one is to be seated after the start of the show, which is delightfully accompanied by the laughter of the audience, as though it were a sitcom. But ultimately, the usher is right, seating everyone before the show helps maintain the illusion.

2. Pizza Poppa in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Sam Raimi was always going to bring Bruce Campbell along for the ride on his long awaited return to the world of superheroes with this year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And the duo did not disappoint. After tumbling through various worlds of the multiverse, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) land in a world in which red means go and pizza is served in ball form. Enter Pizza Poppa, a street vendor played by Campbell who demands America pay for the pizza ball she just took. After a brief confrontation, Strange puts a spell on Poppa’s hand causing him to uncontrollably hit himself, making a loving homage to the sequence in Evil Dead II in which Ash’s hand becomes cursed and repeatedly try’s to kill him. Poppa then returns in the second post credits scene as we see the spell wear off and him delightfully exclaim “it’s over!” just before the screen cuts to black.

1. The Wrestling Announcer in Spider-Man (2002)

Image via Marvel

After being bitten by a radioactive spider and assuming the superhuman abilities of a spider, but before learning that with great power comes great responsibility, Peter Parker (Maguire) enters himself into a wrestling competition (under the name “The Human Spider”) in the hopes of winning the cash prize and buying a car to impress his crush Mary Jane (Dunst). And the showman host of this wrestling competition is played by none other than Bruce Campbell, decked out in gawdy jewellery, a gold blazer and sunglasses in doors. After hearing that Peter wants to be called The Human Spider, he tells him that it sucks and takes the mic to announce the emergence of “the terrifying, the deadly… the amazing Spider-Man!”

Justice for Pizza Poppa: ‘Doctor Strange 2’s Working Class Hero Reveals the Real Villain of the MCU

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Harry Moore (15 Articles Published) More From Harry Moore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe