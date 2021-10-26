The new trailer for The Batman gave us a better look at what to expect from Robert Pattinson’s Batman. However, as Titans Season 3 just ended, we’ve learnt that Bruce Wayne, the man behind the Bat, can be just as interesting as the Dark Knight.

Bruce is often forgotten as people talk about his alter ego, Batman. But we’ve come to the point where DC Comics properties don’t need the cape and cowl to hold the audience’s attention. A billionaire in a sharp suit, debonair attitude, and a heavy dose of pathos can be just as gripping to watch. In honor of the emergence of more actors who’ve played Bruce Wayne versus those who’ve donned the Batsuit, we rank all the live-action versions of Bruce Wayne.

12. Lewis Wilson (The Batman 1943 serials)

Lewis Wilson was the first actor to bring Bruce Wayne and Batman to the screen, so it seems a bit of a shame to place him literally at the bottom of our ranking. Unlike every other actor on this list, Wilson didn’t have a pre-existing template to work off, so his version of Bruce Wayne was much like the comic books of the time—a little inconsistent. He see-sawed too rapidly between being a prankster and a detective, and he wasn’t particularly serious at being either. The biggest problem is that Wilson was a veteran actor by the time he starred in The Batman 1943 serials, so his take on the character wasn’t all that different from portrayals of other generic male protagonists of the era.

11. Warren Christie (Batwoman)

In Warren Christie’s defense, he has had very little screen time to play Bruce Wayne, and none of it was as the real version of the world’s greatest detective. In the three Batwoman episodes Christie appeared in, he was actually playing Tommy Elliot/Hush disguised as Bruce, and then he was in a dream speaking to Luke Fox (Carmus Johnson). As Hush, he was convincingly duplicitous but far too evil to ever be Bruce. But in Luke’s hallucination, Christie brought the charisma and kindness that we would expect from the hero. Unfortunately, his brief role was not memorable enough for us to want to see Christie return to The CWVerse with a larger presence.

10. Robert Lowery (Batman and Robin 1949 serials)

When you see Robert Lowery as Bruce Wayne, he looks like he stepped right off the comic book page. His portrayal of the character in the Batman and Robin 1949 serials relies heavily on Bruce’s detective skills and high intellect—perhaps a little too much. This iteration of Bruce has almost as much screen time and development as Batman. This Bruce is so smart that he’s miles ahead of everyone else, especially his sidekick Dick Grayson/Robin (Johnny Duncan). Lowery effortlessly carries Bruce’s years of experience under his beleaguered façade. He’s charming as well, but there’s always a hint of a smile on his face that adds to the mystery, and confusion, to Lowery’s take on the character.

9. Ben Affleck (DCEU)

Ben Affleck’s position on this ranking would be controversial irrespective of where he placed. His spin on Bruce Wayne fit in with the DC Extended Universe’s grittier and edgier storytelling and style. Affleck debuted in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice as a character dedicated to vengeance…against Superman, of all people. He was just too angry, broody and one-dimensional for a character that is known for having more nuance. Affleck has since appeared in two versions of Justice League which means we have two versions of his Bruce Wayne in our minds, which hasn’t helped boost his status as the character. He marginally beat out Lowery for this spot because Affleck’s chemistry with Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman sold their brotherly bond despite the characters’ limited screentime together.

8. George Clooney (Batman & Robin)

If you’re wondering how George Clooney beat out Affleck’s performance as Bruce Wayne, it’s because Clooney brought a very different kind of Bruce to our screens. In the much-reviled Batman & Robin, Clooney played Bruce as a man who no longer built walls around his heart. He had settled into his life as Gotham’s protector, as a son to Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Gough) and as a father figure to rambunctious Dick Grayson (Chris O’Donnell). Clooney brought his quintessential mannerisms to the role, but he added vulnerability and empathy to the character. It was refreshing to see Bruce Wayne as a man who, despite still living with his grief, was no longer defined by it.

7. Kevin Conroy (Batwoman)

After decades of voicing the Caped Crusader and inadvertently becoming the only voice we hear in our heads when reading Batman comics, Kevin Conroy finally stepped in front of the camera to play Bruce Wayne/Batman. He appeared on Batwoman, in “Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 2”, which aired as part of the CWVerse crossover event. As an aged Bruce Wayne on Earth-99, Conroy was able to perfectly blur the lines between where Bruce Wayne ended and Batman began. He played the character as an understandably angry, bitter old man. This Bruce had killed villains and friends, and he was struggling with pain management as a result of his years as a vigilante. Conroy was impeccable at playing an evil version of Bruce—he brought out the dark in the Dark Knight. We would never want to cross paths with this Bruce Wayne!

6. Adam West (Batman 1960s)

Adam West will be the Batman for many a generation, but his Bruce Wayne took some time to come to the fore. Due to the episodic and procedural nature of the 1960s Batman series, Bruce hardly got much screen time—and whenever he did, it was often for a romantic storyline. That’s not to say West didn’t bring a certain panache to the character. His performance as Bruce was cavalier and whimsical, and since the show was so vibrant, West’s Bruce lacked any of the pathos that has come to overwhelm the character in recent years. Bruce on the show was a believable mentor and father figure to Dick Grayson (Burt Ward), while bringing his A-game as a ladies’ man.

5. Iain Glen (Titans)

Iain Glen is the latest actor to play Bruce Wayne with no indication that he will don the cowl. Glen’s version of Bruce on Titans is far removed from the others on this list—he’s much older, kinder, calmer and generally seems uninterested in being Batman. We are to intuit that he does fight crime, but this Bruce looks like he’d make a greater difference with his words and actions, not his fists. The writing of the role has knocked Glen down several positions on this list. Before Glen was cast, Bruce Wayne was written as an untamed killer and cruel mentor, but since his arrival in Season 2, Bruce’s past was swiftly forgiven. Glen embodies a Roger Moore-esque charm, and acts like a doting, if imperfect, father to Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and Jason Todd (Curran Walters). In many ways, his Bruce Wayne feels like an extension of Adam West's. We love this Bruce, but he’s not right for this story.

4. Michael Keaton (Batman and Batman Returns)

Michael Keaton will be back as the Big Bad Bat in The Flash film, but will we also see his Bruce Wayne? Keaton’s Bruce in Tim Burton’s Batman films was always so restrained, it’s almost as if Keaton was afraid to lean into his comedic side. On the rare occasion he did, Keaton lit up the screen (we mean the dinner scene at Wayne Manor). What Keaton had a ton of was charm—he continues to win fans over with it. Keaton also carried Bruce’s mistrust brilliantly even though it made Bruce that much harder to connect with. But the fact that Bruce Wayne, in both films, was defined by his romantic feelings for Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger), and then Selina Kyle (Michelle Pfeiffer), hampered Keaton’s ability to flesh Bruce’s characterization out even better.

3. David Mazouz (Gotham)

David Mazouz played Bruce Wayne for five seasons on Gotham and he somehow held his own alongside his much older co-stars. Since Mazouz played the character from immediately after the Wayne murders through to his departure from Gotham, he had the opportunity to grow into the character and make his own mark on the Batman canon. Mazouz gave Bruce a complicated personality—we could see this boy was grieving yet desperate to live life to the fullest and start his journey to fighting crime. Mazouz was able to capture Bruce’s sadness and determination, but he came alive when Bruce was able to shed his inhibitions ("Ugh, people!" is still the series’ best dialogue). Mazouz’s easy chemistry with his on-screen father figure Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee) as well as his love interest Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) benefitted his development as well. It can’t have been easy for a young actor to add so much depth to a beloved character, but Mazouz was able to pull it off.

2. Val Kilmer (Batman Forever)

Far too often, people consider Joel Schumacher’s two Batman films as equally disastrous, but Batman Forever was vastly different in style and tone to its successor. Case in point, Val Kilmer’s Bruce Wayne. Kilmer perfectly blended Bruce’s sociable persona with his simmering grief. He was measured in his encounters with other people, be it psychologist Dr. Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman), the newly-orphaned Dick Grayson (O'Donnell) or even Gotham's new villains Riddler (Jim Carrey) and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones). This Bruce’s anguish was palpable and understandable, and Kilmer made the audience want to resolve the mysteries of his mind to put him out of his misery. We were invested in Bruce getting better and becoming a happier person. In a way, he did, since Clooney’s Bruce was a less pained man.

1. Christian Bale (The Dark Knight trilogy)

Christian Bale had three entire films to develop his version of Bruce Wayne and he was able to give the character a life of his own. Looking for anguished, angry Bruce? How about bad boy, playboy Bruce? And better still, the real Bruce that only his loved ones knew? Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy had it all because Bale was the package deal. He debuted the role in Batman Begins as a young, broken, and naïve Bruce Wayne, and ended The Dark Knight Rises as a content older man starting a new journey. Bale could pivot from acting drunk to being deadly serious in a nano-second. We’re all aware of Bale’s ability to transform his body, but none of that would help his character if he couldn’t emote Bruce’s array of complex emotions. The fact that Bale was able to add some levity to the role also helped his Bruce become that much more relatable. Bale didn’t play Bruce Wayne; he was Bruce Wayne for three films.

