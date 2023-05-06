The buddy comedy has been around for ages but saw a true renaissance in the 2000s. It seems like every year another hilarious movie was released during the decade. Several key players appear in many of the popular raunchy comedies from the era. From Will Ferrell (the unofficial king of the buddy comedy) to Vince Vaughn (who improvises with the best of them), these guys dominated the genre.

IMDb (an acronym for Internet Movie Database) is a one-stop film sight where users can vote and rank their favorite films. Which buddy comedies has the highest IMDb ratings? These are the cream of the crop in the genre, ranked from the bottom up. Not every comedy is created equal and these titlles are still at the top of their game, almost 20 years later.

10 Blades Of Glory (2006)

Image via

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

The premise of Blades of Glory follows two rival Olympic ice skaters who compete as a pairs team after being disqualified and banned from competitions. The story is absurd, the costumes are ridiculous, and the ice skating routines are insane. Will Ferrell (SNL funny man) and Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) play the dynamic duo brilliantly.

RELATED: The 10 Best R-Rated Comedies Of The 21st Century, Ranked

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett (pre-divorce) do an amazing job as the competing team. When it comes to mindless entertainment, it doesn't get more thoughtless than Blades of Glory. It's the lone buddy comedy rated PG-13 to make the cut, so even the Tweens can join in the fun for a family movie night.

9 Pineapple Express (2008)

Image via Sony

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Pineapple Express is a stoner flick about two guys on the run after one of them witnesses a dirty cop and a hit man murder a competitor drug dealer. Seth Rogen plays the straight man with precision while James Franco is scary convincing as a doped-up drug dealer. It's obvious that the real life buddies have undeniable on-screen chemistry.

Part action and part comedy, Pineapple Express is the perfect combo of laughs mixed with ultra-violence. Absurd and clever, the film is directed by David Gordon Green (who loves making films with Danny McBride) and is a modern classic in the making.

8 Step Brothers (2008)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

John C. Reilly and Ferrell team up in the goofball comedy about two middle-aged men (who act like lazy teenagers still living at home) forced to become roommates when their single parents marry. The two are ridiculously funny as they act like overgrown hyperactive children throughout the entire film.

Directed by Adam McKay (the driving force behind a slew of 2000s comedies likeTalladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby), it doesn't get more absurd than Stepbrothers. Mary Steenburgen and Richard Jenkins are hilarious as parents driven to the brink of insanity by their adult kids' antics. Be prepared to laugh uncontrollably at the stupidity of it all.

7 I Love You, Man (2009)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

IMDb Score: 7.0/10

Jason Segal seems to inject heart into any movie he's featured in. That's the case with the late-night romp, I Love You, Man. Directed by John Hamburg (the man behind Little Fockers and Why Him?) the film follows an engaged man (Rudd) with no friends who goes on man-dates to find the Best Man for his wedding.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Crime Comedies Of The 90s

This really is a rom-com in disguise as it focuses on relationships, male friendships and the complications that go along with them. Rashida Jones is adorable as the long-suffering fiancé. Smart, funny, and heartwarming, I Love You, Man is an unforgettable date-night flick that will give everyone the feels.

6 Wedding Crashers (2005)

Image via New Line Cinema

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson join forces in the rowdy rom-com Wedding Crashers. It follows the story of two womanizers who crash weddings to stake out casual hook-ups. The duo meets bridesmaids, Claire and Gloria (played by Rachel McAdams and Isla Fisher), who give them a run for their money.

Directed by David Dobkin (who directed McAdams again in Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga), the dialogue was largely improvised. Be on the lookout for Bradley Cooper's breakout performance as a two-timing boyfriend. Christopher Walken proves he can tackle comedy with the best of them as Secretary Cleary. Wedding Crashers is a laugh a minute.

5 Old School (2003)

IMDb 7.0/10

Old Schoolis the definitive film that started the 2000s buddy comedy craze. Three friends (played by Luke Wilson, Vaughn, and Ferrell) start a fraternity near their alma mater to recapture the glory days of their youth. From partying with Snoop Dog to going streaking through the quad, there's an abundance of drunken shenanigans.

Directed by Phillips and featuring a hilarious supporting cast (Sean William Scott makes an epic cameo) Old School is the pioneer of rated R comedy for the new millennium. Propelled by Ferrell's comedic chops (there's a specific reason why his movies are so great), the film is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

4 Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

IMBd Rating: 7.1/10

"There was a time, a time before cable, when the anchorman reigned supreme." The opening line to Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy sets the stage perfectly for the outlandish comedy. Set in the 1970s, it tells the story of a leading newscaster (Ferrell is at it again) who feels threatened when a female (Christina Applegate) becomes his co-anchor.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Horror Comedies From The 2010s

The cast features comedic heavy hitters like, Steve Carrel,David Koechner and Rudd. Applegate holds her own as the lone lead female kicking her way into a man's world. Raunchy, crass, and filled with 70s chauvinistic humor, this movie is potentially offensive in all the right ways.

3 Harold And Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Image Via New Line Cinema

IMDb Score: 7.0/10

Few movies are instant classics but Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle reached cult status immediately. John Cho and Kal Penn star as two stoners who go on a misadventure to quench their craving for a White Castle munch-fest. Directed by Danny Leiner (Dude Where's My Car?),the film is so re-watchable.

Neil Patrick Harris (that cute kid from Doogie Houser M.D.) makes a triumphant return playing a high-octane version of himself on a bender. He's so convincing that the performance landed him the part of Barney Stinson onHow I Met Your Mother. The guys returned for two more movies, making the Harold and Kumar franchise the perfect triple feature.

2 Superbad (2007)

Image via Colombia Pictures

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Looking for the ultimate high school graduation movie? Superbad delivers in a big way! Starring Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, and Christopher Mintz-Plasee, the movie follows three best friends on quest to have an alcohol-soaked party to remember. Yet, it's so much more than the average party movie, touching on high school bonds.

Directed by Judd Apatow (who blew up with films likeThe 40-year-Old-Virginand Knocked Up), the movie has a hysterical supporting cast. Emma Stone's breakout performance launched her career. Seth Rogan and Bill Hader shine as the worst cops ever. Superbad is one of the most quotable teen movies.

1 The Hangover (2009)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Among one of the most-loved buddy comedies of the 2000s, The Hangover takes viewers on a wild ride. Todd Phillips (the visionary behind Joker) directed the film that follows three groomsmen who wake up after a bachelor party with no memory and a missing groom.

The story begins the morning after and traces back to beginning with clues scattered throughout their crazy night. It's a fun premise that's laugh-out-loud funny. Powered by a stellar cast including Zac Galifanakus, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, and Cooper, The Hangover was such a blockbuster hit that it was followed by two more franchise films, creating the ultimate trifecta.

NEXT: 10 Modern Raunchy Comedies Destined To Become Classics