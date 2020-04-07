Facebook Messenger

The Best Buddy Cop Movies, Ranked

April 7, 2020

bad-boys-2-slice

One of the great legacies of film is the buddy cop movie – two wildly mismatched partners forced to stick together to solve a huge mystery and/or blaze through a series of over-the-top action sequences designed to devastate municipal economies. It’s a trope we’ve enjoyed for years, most recently exemplary displayed in Bad Boys For Life, the latest entry in one of the best buddy cop series in history. In celebration of both that film’s digital release and the interest of public service, I’ve ranked ten of the best buddy cop movies ever made. This is not a definitive list, as I’ve left out all explicit spoofs like Loaded Weapon 1 and any movie involving a dog partner, but you should regard it as commandments chiseled in stone as far as things to watch while stuck inside during quarantine.

