May marks the 20th anniversary of now cult classic show Buffy the Vampire Slayer coming to its official end, with an explosive finale that is hard to forget. This revolutionary, female-led show set a precedent for modern fantasy and horror shows. It is a rare success for a TV show adapted from a film, with it overshadowing the 1992 movie of the same name.

The show follows teenager Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) as the Slayer, the resident designated protector, and fighter of all things evil. She takes on this huge responsibility with her friends, Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan), Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon), and her Watcher, Giles (Anthony Head). Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for seven seasons, from 1997-2003. To celebrate this iconic show, it's time to check out the best episodes, as rated by IMDb.

10 "Innocence" — Season 2, Episode 14

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

In this explosive episode, viewers get to witness the aftermath of Angel's (David Boreanaz) true night of passion with Buffy, breaking his soul curse and turning him back into Angelus, an evil, soulless vampire. He teams up with Spike (James Marsters) and Drusilla (Juliet Landau). It also marks the moment that Willow catches Xander and Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter) kissing.

"Innocence" is a rollercoaster for fans, particularly lovers of Angel. Viewers are taken along an emotional journey with a heartbroken Buffy. But as always, the Scoobies must pull together to fight back against evil.

9 "Graduation Day: Part 2" — Season 3, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

In this season finale, a long storyline comes to its head with the Mayor planning for his ascension into a full demon as Sunnydale High School prepares for the 1999 graduation ceremony. Buffy risks her life to save a dying Angel, as her slayer blood will keep him from death. The gang makes a plan, and at graduation, the Mayor turns into a giant snake demon. They explode him, of course.

This dramatic season's conclusion has everything, from tender moments of love and friendship to a tense final battle. It also opens up a new chapter for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, beyond the walls of high school and out into the real world.

8 "Doppelgangland" — Season 3, Episode 16

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

This iconic episode sees the return of the alternate universe Willow, an evil vampire. She is summoned to Sunnydale when a spell goes awry, and Willow must face her ultimate counterpart. Willow must use her budding magical abilities to win against her other self.

"Doppelgangland" balances comedy with reality while giving Alyson Hannigan a chance to play the antithesis of her character. Willow gets to prove herself as a witch and reflects on her identity. Vamp Willow makes for great entertainment, but it's probably a good job they sent her back to her universe.

7 "Passion" — Season 2, Episode 17

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

In "Passion," Buffy and the Scoobies are faced with the extreme of Angel's evil nature. He obsesses over Buffy, tormenting her and her friends. Angel ultimately ends up killing Giles' partner, Jenny, after she finds out how to give Angel his soul back.

This episode is a turning point for the show. Fans are seeing a character they have grown to love turn completely to darkness. It explores love and loss in a uniquely authentic way. With its emotional intensity, this episode changes everything for the characters and the viewers.

6 "Chosen" — Season 7, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

In the final ever episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer,Buffy makes one final plan to defeat The First Evil after a long road. She is joined by the Scoobies, the Potential Slayers and Spike. They go into war, with the loss of Anya and a few others. Using the amulet around his neck, Spike sacrifices himself to close the Hellmouth. Buffy and the others flee as Sunnydale collapses into itself.

This incredible finale is a perfect ending, with our heroine and her allies finally safe. It is a testament to what Buffy does best; love, friendship, family, and defeating evil. It is a satisfying ending to a show that defined a generation.

5 "The Gift" — Season 5, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

"The Gift" is the season 5 finale and punctuates the end of God-like villain Glory as she plans to cause a world-ending event. She needs Dawn Summers (Michelle Trachtenberg) for the ritual, as she is the key to opening the portal. In a moment of sheer selflessness, Buffy sacrifices herself to save Dawn and stop the ritual from succeeding.

This powerful episode stands out as one of the best because it exemplifies everything that Buffy is. As the Slayer, dying and sacrificing for the greater good is her ultimate destiny. The main characters' performances elevate the episode, leaving fans in tears at the possible death of Buffy Summers.

4 "Becoming: Part 2" — Season 2, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

In this emotion-packed finale, Angel's reign of terror faces its end as he plots to bring about the apocalypse, and the Scoobies prepare for a fight. In an unlikely event, Spike turns against Angel and plots with Buffy. In the final showdown, Willow manages to give Angel his soul back, but Buffy stabs him into a vortex, and Angel is gone.

This heartbreaking twist left fans astounded, as Buffy had to choose between her duty as a Slayer and her love for Angel. Viewers get to watch Buffy grow as a character as she faces the consequences of her choices. This episode showcases the show's expert storytelling and its fictional characters' complexities.

3 "The Body" — Season 5, Episode 16

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

In this haunting and devastating episode, Buffy finds her Mom passed away due to an aneurysm. The Scoobies scramble to help Buffy and Dawn, each portraying a different reaction to grief. "The Body" deals with the initial grieving process.

This episode is often regarded as one of the best; it is completely silent, with no score or music, with long pauses between dialogue. Sarah Michelle Gellar's performance impresses more than ever with her portrayal of grief and despair. It is the kind of episode you watch once and never again. "The Body" and its accurate exploration of loss breaks the hearts of fans like no other episode.

2 "Once More, With Feeling" — Season 6, Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

This episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is like no other. When Dawn steals an item of jewelry, she accidentally summons a demon that curses the town, making everybody burst out into song. The gang must try and stop him before the singing and dancing kill everyone. It ends with an emotional truth from Buffy via song.

Many nonmusical shows have done random musical episodes. For Buffy, "Once More, With Feeling" marked a new high for theatricality and is by far the most entertaining to watch, with the iconic songs still being referenced today. Special shout-out to Spike's "Rest in Peace": this hilarious turned-emotional episode is the most re-watchable of them all.

1 "Hush" — Season 4, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

Out of 144 episodes, the highest-rated episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer ever is "Hush," and arguably the most terrifying. Everybody in Sunnydale loses their voices at the hands of a group of evil monsters looking to steal people's hearts. Only once Buffy gets her voice back can she kill them with a loud scream.

Called the Gentlemen, these creatures are considered one of the scariest Buffy villains, with their permanent demonic smiles. With little to no lines spoken, "Hush" showcases the innovative and imaginative style of Buffy. It impressively scares viewers with absolute silence, pushing the boundaries of storytelling and overall encompasses Buffy's legacy as a unique and revolutionary show that will be loved for years to come.

