Unimaginable tragedy, memory loss, getting off on the wrong floor—all of these things attribute to complicating a good romance. Whether crossing genres with drama, comedy, or action, romantic films succeed with realistic, authentic plots and characters instead of sensationalized star-crossed lovers. Okay, so there are a few star-crossed lovers on this list; however, their specific complications and ways around them are what make them the best in the genre.

RELATED: 9 Best Romance Movies That Won’t Make You CringeWhere there's love, there's conflict. And where there's conflict, there's a good movie to be watched. These romance films have withstood the test of time and been labeled classics, go-tos, Oscar winners, and more. Onscreen love stories that aren't perfect provide inspiration for audiences struggling with similar conflicts in their own relationships (within reason, not a historic ocean liner sinking). For those reasons, we look to these as the best, yet complicated romances.

'Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind' (2004)

Taking home an Oscar for its original story, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind demonstrates the drastic nature some will go to move on after a breakup. After a tumultuous relationship, Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet) undergo a medical procedure that erases their core memories of each other and their relationship. Things do not go according to plan, and viewers are taken on a rollercoaster through their relationship's past, present, and future.

Joel and Clementine are the type of couple where one half is more extroverted while the other half is introverted, ideally balancing each other out. Their story is one of communication, acceptance, understanding, and hope. A serious role for the iconic funnyman, Carrey excels as Joel, convincing audiences to root for him. This cinematic gem is available for streaming on Peacock and Amazon Prime.

'You've Got Mail' (1998)

Image via Warner Bros.

Rule number in the romance genre, don't fall in love with the enemy. You've Got Mail takes the opposite approach. Starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, the rom-com follows bookstore owner Kathleen (Ryan) as she begins an internet romance unknowingly with a man she hates, Joe (Hanks), the owner of a corporate bookstore chain that is trying to run her out of business.

The chemistry between Hanks and Ryan was undeniable and elevated the film to its status as one of the best romantic comedies to grace the screen. The film's age and charm serve as a comedic reminder of what online dating looked like before apps and swiping. Streamers with a Hulu subscription will find this classic among their watch options; otherwise, it's available for rental on Amazon Prime.

'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Disagreeing with your in-laws can throw a difficult wrench into the relationship mix. Based on the novel by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians details the rollercoaster vacation as Rachel (Constance Wu) travels with her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to Singapore for a wedding, meeting his high-standards family for the first time.

From the beginning, we knew there'd be complications. Rachel's background and middle-class status struggle to live up to the elevated standards and societal expectations of Nick's family. The clashing of Nick's family against Rachel's perceived status in their eyes begins to drive a wedge between the two, forcing Rachel to question not only the relationship but herself as well. Crazy Rich Asians is available to stream via rental on sites like YouTube, Amazon Prime, or Apple TV.

'Serendipity' (2001)

Image via Miramax

Putting fate truly to the test, Serendipity still remains a feel-good romance movie decades later. Meeting on a charismatic night, Jonathan (John Cusack) believes it is love at first sight with Sara (Kate Beckinsale); however, Sara believes in destiny and lets fate decide if they should be together. A decade later as both are about to commit to someone else, they each make a last-ditch effort to find the other one more time.

Equal parts corny and magical, Serendipity brings out the believer in all of us that fate will bring us together with "the one" at the right time. The pacing of the film gets the audience involved as minor hurdles and roadblocks separate Jonathan and Sara without them knowing it. This early 2000s romance is available with subscriptions to multiple platforms like Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Paramount+, and more.

'The Big Sick' (2017)

Based on a real-life love story, The Big Sick is an Oscar-nominated retelling of Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon's actual dating life and romance with Nanjiani starring as himself and Gordon portrayed by Zoe Kazan. When Kumail (Nanjiani) and Emily (Kazan) begin dating, their relationship is tested as Kumail's traditional Pakistani family continually attempts to match him with a woman of their choosing. Shortly after a bad fight, Emily contracts a mysterious illness and becomes hospitalized, placing Kumail in the trenches with her parents as they try to find answers.

An excellent blend of comedy, romance, and drama, The Big Sick is the prime example of a complicated love story that has many twists and turns to navigate. Written by Nanjiani and Gordon, the film is real and authentic, allowing viewers to feel the raw emotions that come with an unexpected journey like this one. The Big Sick is currently available to stream with a subscription to Amazon Prime.

'La La Land' (2016)

A modern-day classic Hollywood tale, La La Land is still a love story before it's a musical. Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) are just two lost souls trying to make it in modern-day Hollywood. As Sebastian's music career begins to elevate, Mia is still struggling to get herself on the map as an actress. Their worlds collide for better, worse, and a good ugly cry.

While this Oscar-winner is a film about a romance between two people, it's also about a romance with Hollywood, fame, and fighting for your passion. As they navigate their relationship, Mia and Sebastian also navigate the love story of acting and music in the city of dreams. A musical, drama, comedy, romance, and everything in-between, audiences who avoided the film or waited for the hype to die down can find it streaming on Amazon Prime and Hulu.

'The Bodyguard' (1992)

Like its feature song that has remained on our playlists, The Bodyguard is a romance film we will always love. The film features Whitney Houston as fictional R&B singer Rachel Marron who forms an unlikely relationship with her bodyguard, former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer (Kevin Costner). This multi-genre movie presents a most complicated love story with a bit of action and thriller blended with romance.

While this film is no favorite to critics, its clichés are what make it a memorable and manageable romance to watch. Rachel and Frank's developing relationship faces conflicts from many angles, but it's ambiguous if they actually end up together at the end as some believe no and some find proof of the yes. The Bodyguard is available to stream for free on Tubi or for rental on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Apple TV.

'A Star Is Born' (2018)

Image Via Warner Bros.

With emotionally immaculate performances, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga brought this remake to life, putting a love story complicated by addiction and stardom on the critical acclaim path. A Star Is Born chronicles the relationship that blossoms between famed rocker Jackson "Jack" Maine (Cooper) after he meets Allie (Gaga) and discovers her immense talent for singing and songwriting. As Allie is catapulted into stardom, Jack begins to lean heavily on his vices, sending his career into a downward spiral.

Jack and Allie's relationship is complicated in numerous ways as one rises and the other falls, forcing an identity struggle for Jack as Allie becomes unrecognizable to him. A heartbreaking romance, A Star Is Born established itself as one of the few successful remakes. The film is available for rental from Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, and more.

'The Notebook' (2004)

A pair of true star-crossed lovers, The Notebook (no matter your opinion) earns its place among the best for the romance legacy it has maintained for decades. Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) are meant to be together, but their social class differences and other uncontrollable elements continually drive them apart throughout their lives. Perhaps the most famous Nicholas Sparks story and film adaptation, The Notebook remains the gold standard in the romance genre.

This story plays on the standard genre complications like family, social status, fear, and time. Noah and Allie are two characters that battle each element sometimes together and sometimes apart. Their story reminds viewers that epic love like theirs requires sacrifice and questions you on what you're willing to give up to gain the person you love. The Notebook is currently available on Netflix.

'Titanic' (1997)

Image via Twentieth Century Fox

If you haven't seen this movie yet, just be sure to measure the size of any door in your household before watching this with your partner. A legendary film for so many reasons, Titanic demonstrates the complexities of romance and discovering who you are. Meeting aboard the R.S.M. Titanic, young aristocratic Rose (Kate Winslet) begins to discover more about her ambitions as she befriends and falls for the kind, but penniless artists Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Like any love story with people from opposite worlds, Titanic focuses on the societal divide between the two against the backdrop of the tragic sinking of the luxury ship. The themes of this film also reveal how timeless love can be when you find the right person. This box-office smash is available for rental on platforms like Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

KEEP READING: 8 Tragic Romances in Movies That Broke Our Hearts