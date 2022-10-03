Buzzfeed Unsolved is perhaps one of the most beloved ghost-hunting shows of the last decade. Garnering a ravenous following on social media due to their uniquely tongue-in-cheek and straightforward approach to ghost hunting, Buzzfeed Unsolved quickly elevated itself above being a simple web series. The thoughtful yet comedic delivery of research and the electric chemistry between skeptic Shane Madej and believer Ryan Bergara turned this show into an internet darling. The show was a massive success in both its Supernatural and True Crime variants but when the boys announced they would be leaving Buzzfeed to start their own company, Watcher, with fellow Buzzfeed alum Steven Lim, fans were devastated they’d have to say goodbye to the Ghoul Boys. Luckily for us, shortly after branching off on their own Ryan and Shane announced a new ghost hunting show under their own banner: Ghost Files. The new show takes the building blocks of Buzzfeed Unsolved and transforms them into something that is now wholly Ryan and Shane’s. Still the ghost hunting we know and love but improved in many ways. With this exciting new chapter on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to look back at some of the most iconic moments in Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural.

The Demonic Goatman’s Bridge

The impact of the Goatman’s Bridge investigation cannot be overstated. It’s one of the most watched episodes of Buzzfeed Unsolved and for good reason. Between the intrigue of a unique demonic creature and the myriad of ways the boys attempted to provoke him, this episode immediately established itself as a staple of the BFU lineup. This episode sees Ryan and Shane investigate the Old Alton Bridge in Denton, Texas. The boys tell us the many rumored origins of the Goatman while Shane tries to taunt the creature time and again in his usual manner, inviting it to throw him off the bridge to prove its existence. This is also the only episode in which the boys attempt using a Oujia board to (expectedly) dismal results. The Goatman’s Bridge episode is considered by many fans to be Buzzfeed Unsolved’s magnum opus and with the number of extremely memorable moments contained in this single episode, it’s no wonder why. This episode sees the first use of Ryan’s holy water gun, Shane claiming the bridge for Ryan and himself (which resulted in fans changing the bridge’s actual Wikipedia page), and Shane’s aforementioned aggressive verbal beration of the Goatman that eventually even Ryan joins in on. This episode is truly Unsolved at its finest and is a great episode to revisit.

3 Horrifying Cases of Ghosts and Demons

It may seem obvious to put the first episode with both Ryan and Shane on this list but it really cannot be overstated how much this episode informed everything to come. This episode sees the boys on their maiden voyage as a duo. They start off meeting future friend of the series Father Thomas to ask for advice before heading off to three different haunted locations: The Winchester House in California, a haunted doll island in Mexico, and the Sallie House in Kansas. Here we get to see the boys display their dynamic most clearly with Shane messing around and mocking the ghosts for not appearing while Ryan breaks out in a cold sweat at the smallest disturbance. Not only does this episode feature some iconic locations, but it also expertly shows off Buzzfeed Unsolved’s versatility. This episode establishes the series’ MO perfectly: purporting on what supposed hauntings take place but with enough awareness and general goofiness on part of the creators that it doesn’t feel sensationalized.

The Ghosts and Demons of Bobby Mackey’s

7 words. “Hey there demons, it’s me, ya boy.” Perhaps no other sentence uttered on Buzzfeed Unsolved sums up the vibe so much as that. As an early addition to the show, this episode really showcases the dynamic between the boys with Ryan’s quick-to-panic neuroticism contrasted with Shane’s jovial disbelief. The boys explore a supposedly haunted bar and explain its storied history with the mob. This episode features some of the more fun Maglite antics with Shane asking the demons to turn them on if they wish them harm. All in all, this episode is a wonderful example of what the show was in its earlier stages and really shows the sharp contrast between Shane’s disinterested disbelief and anxious conviction.

The Haunted Halls of Waverly Hills Hospital

One of the most death-laden places they’ve visited, Waverly Hills Hospital had a hefty history and dilapidated aesthetic that really lent to the ghost hunting vibes. This episode offered some of the boys' funnier pieces of evidence in the form of Ryan’s interactions with Timmy. The blue ball landing under spray paint that read “Ryan” is one of the more unique and perhaps compelling pieces of evidence the boys have obtained. Compared to random words uttered through the spirit box, the creepy noises and happenings in the Waverly Hills Hospital seem less like paranoid observations and more like something that could be real evidence. With the first episode of Ghost Files taking the boys back to the Waverly Hills Hospital, this episode is worth a revisit just for the comparison value alone.

The Search for the Mysterious Mothman

Cryptid hunting episodes were a rare treat on Buzzfeed Unsolved and none of them encapsulate the experience quite like the Mothman episode. The mothman investigation takes the boys to Point Pleasant, West Virginia where we first get a charming glimpse into the town and traditions around Mothman before diving into the history. With the plethora of firsthand accounts but lack of photographic evidence the boys are left to try and track Mothman down themselves. Shane comes up with a haunting version of what he believes Mothman sounds like and uses it to call out into the night. As usual, they don’t find any substantial evidence, but this episode does a fantastic job exploring the Mothman mythos and displaying the boys hunting skills at their goofiest.

The Demonic Bellaire House

The Bellaire House episode is a standout for a few reasons but one of the most important is the inclusion of firsthand accounts. We’ve gotten witness accounts before but this time we hear it directly from the witness’s mouth in the exact house those events occurred. This adds to a sense of believability in both Shane and the audience as it's certainly more compelling to hear the events from a firsthand witness rather than through Ryan’s research. But aside from the different approaches to explaining the home’s backstory they also get some unique (and hilarious EVPs). This is the house where the infamous “Spaghetti. Apple Tater.” EVP was recorded. The blend of genuine spooks with goofiness in this episode is one of the best in the series and birthed one of the longest-running jokes in the community.

The Lost Souls of the USS Yorktown

A rare episode investigating a boat, the USS Yorktown provides a great example of some of the later episodes of the show. Ryan and Shane are operating at peak performance with both of them pointing out possible odd occurrences but in equal turn acknowledging that an old boat makes a lot of weird noises. In this episode, we get to see how well Ryan and Shane know each other's ghost-hunting processes as it cuts between Shane speculating on what Ryan’s doing and Ryan actually doing exactly what Shane speculates. Moments like this really illustrate why people love their dynamic so much. This is also an episode that doesn’t provide much by way of EVPs or other evidence and it shows how Buzzfeed Unsolved tries to be honest while also being entertaining by not stretching their evidence or making unsubstantiated claims. Sometimes locations just don’t give them much by way of evidence and that’s part of the appeal of the show in some ways, showing ghost hunting not just as high thrill spooks but instead as often more mundane than we’re made to believe.

The Gettysburg Ghosts in Farnsworth House Inn

The Gettysburg episode comes from the show's final season, and it shows. We get a thorough look at the history of the house and its many residents that demonstrates in a microcosm how much research goes into all of these episodes. Ryan and Shane wear Civil War era costumes and go around taunting the ghosts more than normal, taking plenty of opportunities to dunk on the Confederates, in particular, to try and elicit a supernatural response. As a late entry to the Buzzfeed Unsolved catalog, this episode really shows off how Ryan has grown as a ghost hunter with multiple instances of him showing almost Shane-levels of skepticism to evidence from the Maglites or spirit box. Farnsworth House also features Ryan openly and jovially mocking the ghosts, cackling maniacally at them, in a manner that would have Season 1 Ryan shaking in his boots. The episode really encapsulates how far the show has come in its content and how far the boys have come as ghost hunters.

Of course, Buzzfeed Unsolved: True Crime has its own plethora of incredible episodes from D.B. Cooper to Amelia Earhart to their search for the treasure of Forrest Fenn. Since Watcher’s new show focuses on the ghost-hunting side of things, this list focused on episodes of the same ilk but both True Crime and Supernatural created some incredible content under the Buzzfeed Unsolved banner. And for fans looking for even more content, the Q&A episodes are well worth checking out for additional information on their investigations. The Ghoul Boys have clearly made their mark on the ghost-hunting world and with their new show fully under their own control, we can only hope to see even more quirky, creepy ghost-hunting content.