With her starring role as Claire on the hit fantasy romance series Outlander, Irish actress Caitríona Balfe has become one of the biggest leading ladies in television. Despite her stardom though, Balfe has been careful with her roles, with IMDb listing just 17 acting credits to her name across a career though, to be fair, it doesn't count some of her earliest short film roles nor her blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the hit fashion comedy The Devil Wears Prada.

The approach has undeniably been one of quality over quantity though, with Balfe's filmography including two Oscar-winning pictures, underrated animated gems, and supporting parts in major blockbusters alongside some of Hollywood's biggest names. These 10 films and television series present as the best projects the actress has been involved with over her career thus far.

10 'Angela's Christmas Wish' (2020)

Throughout her career, Caitríona Balfe has always offered her voice acting to underrated gems of animated cinema. One such example of that is her work on the festive Irish animated film Angela’s Christmas Wish, a sequel to the Emmy-nominated animated short Angela’s Christmas which follows a young girl’s hopes to reunite her family, especially her father working in Australia.

The quaint picture boasted a war-hearted charm which made it an adorable family Christmas picture which, at just 47 minutes long, was easy for young viewers to embrace. Balfe’s role was a minor one as the mother of one of the protagonist’s friends, but she was able to use her natural Irish accent.

9 'Now You See Me' (2013)

A magician heist movie with a modern spin on the steal from the rich and give to the poor narrative, Now You See Me became a fan favorite film of 2013. It follows the performative magician troupe ‘The Four Horseman’ and the FBI and Interpol agents trying to uncover how they are able to steal money from major banks to give to the audience as part of the show.

Michael Caine plays the Four Horseman’s wealthy sponsor with Caitriona Balfe playing his young wife. Sadly, the role didn’t give Balfe a huge chance to make much of an impact, but it did get the actress on screen alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names before her career took off with Outlander.

8 'Lost Angeles' (2012)

An indie comedy-drama focusing on the whirlwind that life can be in the city of Los Angeles, Lost Angeles was the first feature length film to give Balfe a real chance to showcase her acting talents. The film follows homeless ex-con as he is released from prison and moves to L.A. where he claims to be a legitimate photographer to get work.

As Jared (Kelly Blatz) becomes embroiled in the sleazy underbelly of celebrity stardom, the film takes on a grittier tone, one that Balfe was well suited to with her minor role as Veronique. The film was directed by acclaimed cinematographer Phedon Papamichael.

7 'Super 8' (2011)

Released in 2011, J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi thriller is something of an overlooked gem in his blockbuster filmography. Set in 1979, it follows a group of kids using a super 8 camera to film a zombie film when they accidentally capture a terrible train crash on film only to discover it may not have been an accident as strange things start happening around town.

With the aura of the summer blockbuster hits from Steven Spielberg’s early days, Super 8 excelled as an effects-driven action spectacle, but it found its true brilliance in its quieter, more dramatic notes. Despite only appearing in flashbacks and photos, Caitríona Balfe had a huge emotional impact on the film as the recently deceased mother of one of the kid's, and the late wife of the town's Deputy Sheriff.

6 'Escape Plan' (2013)

Yet another minor role before her career erupted, Escape Plan featured Balfe in the small but important part of Jessica Miller, the CIA operative who hires renowned jail breaker Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) to escape from a top-secret maximum-security prison. The majority of the film follows Breslin as he befriends fellow inmate Emil Rottmayer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and plots his escape.

Eventually it is revealed that Rottmayer is Jessica Miller’s father, and she hired Breslin to mastermind his escape. The film has achieved a certain cult classic status and gave Balfe a meaningful supporting role alongside two of the biggest names in Hollywood history.

5 'Money Monster' (2016)

Directed by Jodie Foster, Money Monster was a compact thriller which followed the host of a financial television show as he and the crew are held hostage by an outraged investor. The true villain of the film turns out to be Walt Camby (Dominic West), a CEO whose manipulation of a trading algorithm for self-gain was what resulted in the financial crisis of the young gunman and many others around the world.

Catriona Balfe portrays Camby’s chief communications officer who proves to be the underlying hero of the film, using her inside information on Camby to investigate his wrongdoing and reveal the truth. The socioeconomic themes gave the film a distinct modern punch, one which thrived off the back of its impressive cast.

4 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (2019)

One of the most eclectic and underrated projects Balfe has bene involved with is Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a miniseries which served as a prequel to the 1982 cult classic film The Dark Crystal. Like the 82 movie, Age of Resistance used puppetry to tell the story, focusing on a band of Gelflings who seek to unite the clans of their people to stand against the Skeksis and save their home world.

Balfe voice Tavra, a Paladin warrior and Princess of the Vapra Clan who often has to serve as the peacekeeper between her two stubborn sisters. Balfe played the part of the tritagonist well, giving her a composed presence which stood out amid an A-list cast of voice talent.

3 'Ford v Ferrari' (2019)

A racing drama focusing on Ford’s efforts to beat Ferrari at the 24 hours of Le Mans race, Ford v Ferrari became a major hit on its way to winning two Academy Awards. It predominantly follows the relationship between Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), an American car designer, and Ken Miles (Christian Bale), a temperamental British driver.

Balfe’s supporting role sees her portray Mollie Miles, Ken’s no-nonsense yet devoted wife ever supportive of her husband. Admittedly, it would have been great to see Balfe get more of a chance to display the agonizing angst that goes into loving someone involved in such a dangerous sport, but she plays the supporting part to a tee, becoming a major reason why the hot-headed Ken was so accessible to audiences.

2 'Outlander' (2014-)

A centuries-spanning romantic epic loaded with fantasy wonder and historical grandiosity, Outlander has become one of the biggest television series of the 2010s and early 2020s. Based on Diana Gabaldon's best-selling novels, it follows a military nurse in WWII who is swept back in time to 1743 where she meets and falls in love with a Scottish Highland warrior, documenting their adventures across the world and through time.

Starring alongside Sam Heughan, the role of Claire Randall shot Balfe to international stardom, making her a household name for fantasy fans while seeing her win numerous British television awards. The penultimate seventh season of Outlander is currently airing on Starz.

1 'Belfast' (2021)

Irish cinema has been thriving lately, with 2021’s Oscar-winning hit Belfast one of the best dramas in recent years. The semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film from Kenneth Branagh takes place amid the tumult of 1960s Belfast, following a nine-year-old boy’s childhood experiences and reactions to the rising tensions around him.

Balfe portrays the boy’s mother, a hard-working and steadfast woman who, with help from her in-laws, looks after her two sons while her husband has to work long stints in England. Balfe was exceptional throughout the film, playing the role with a grounded, weighted power with her scene on the bus particularly unforgettable, highlighting Balfe's raw and heartbreaking performance.

