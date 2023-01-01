The art of the cameo has become an effective tool in modern filmmaking, often resulting in some of the most memorable moments in a movie. Whether it is a famous actor randomly passing by or an offscreen character that reveals themselves as a familiar face, cameos get people talking. Marvel has made a habit of it, always including the late Stan Lee in their movies while also featuring cameos from heroes and random celebrities.

While it is always great seeing a famous actor in a surprise appearance, sometimes the most memorable cameos are when the stars play themselves. These appearances are often at their own expense, playing an unlikable version of themselves or being dragged into some dangerous scheme. It is always lovely to see an actor not taking themselves too seriously, and the below ten are some of the best instances.

Keanu Reeves - 'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)

Everyone loves Keanu Reeves, so it seems perfect to include him as a rival in a romantic comedy. Always Be My Maybe stars Ali Wong as Sasha, a celebrity chef who returns to her hometown to open a new restaurant. There she reunites with her childhood crush, Marcus (Randall Park) and their complicated relationship reignites.

One of the best scenes in is when Sasha agrees to a double date with Marcus and his girlfriend, with Sasha's date being none other than Reeves. Mr. Wick plays an eccentric version of himself, spouting nonsense as if he is a spiritual guru, and the fact that Reeves is willing to poke fun at himself makes him even more endearing. Always Be My Maybe is available to stream on Netflix.

Stan Lee - 'Mallrats' (1995)

Stan Lee is the undisputed champion of cameos, appearing in countless Marvel movies, so much so that one of the highlights of going to see a new MCU was waiting to see where he would pop up next. While his role in Mallrats is larger than his Marvel appearances, it is still a minor part that does not occur until near the end.

The film sees Jason Lee and Jeremy London starring as two slackers who spend their days at the mall while pining for their ex-girlfriends. While there, Brodie (Lee) encounters the comic book legend, and he offers the teenager some profound advice about love, showcasing a genuinely touching performance from the great man.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck - 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back' (2001)

Another comedy from Kevin Smith, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back follows the two characters after their stint in Mallrats as they head to Hollywood to stop a movie that is being made about them. The film is filled with celebrity cameos, as stars such as Carrie Fisher, Chris Rock, and Mark Hamill all make appearances.

One of the most memorable moments is when Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are seen on a studio set. Filming a sequel to their classic movie Good Will Hunting, dubbed 'Good Will Hunting 2: Hunting Season', the pair parody their previous film's dialogue before Damon whips out a shotgun and blows his rival away. Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is available to stream on Showtime.

Neil Patrick Harris - 'Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle' (2004)

Before his legendary turn as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother, Neil Patrick Harris endeared himself to modern audiences through his appearances in the Harold & Kumar series. The first movie sees stoners Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn) embark on a wild journey to White Castle in order to satisfy their munchies.

The best friends encounter Harris, who at the time was best known for his role in Doogie Howser, M.D. The former child actor is nothing like they imagined as he takes drugs, steals their car, and uses it to have sex with prostitutes. His outrageous behavior helps Harold & Kumar earn its place as one of the best stoner movies. Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle is available to stream on HBO Max.

Anna Faris - 'Keanu' (2016)

Coming from the minds behind Key & Peele, Keanu stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as a pair of best friends who lose their beloved kitten, Keanu. Discovering the kitten has been adopted by a dangerous gang leader, the friends pose as notorious assassins, so they can infiltrate his gang and take their kitten back.

Anna Faris has made a name for herself by placing wacky characters, and Keanu sees her at her craziest. Playing a heightened version of herself, Faris engages in a drug deal with Rell (Peele) and Hi-C (Tiffany Haddish). A coked-up Faris offers to pay Hi-C to shoot Rell, so she can see what his brains look like.

David Hasselhoff - 'The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie' (2004)

One of the most popular cartoons of the 21st century, SpongeBob SquarePants is beloved by fans worldwide. The movie follows SpongeBob and Patrick as they embark on a journey to clear Mr. Krabs's name after he is accused of stealing King Neptune's crown. Of course, the pair find themselves in constant trouble.

Towards the end of the film, once SpongeBob and Patrick retrieve the crown, they find themselves lost. Who else would appear and offer them a ride than David Hasselhoff? The pair hop on The Hoff and ride him across the ocean, even engaging in a fight with the film's big bad across the Baywatch star's bare back. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is available to stream on Paramount+.

Bob Barker - 'Happy Gilmore' (1996)

Image via Universal Pictures

One of Adam Sandler's best movies, Happy Gilmore sees the funnyman playing the titular failed hockey player who tries his hand at golf. Discovering that his beloved grandmother is going to lose her house and that his powerful hockey shots translate to the more peaceful sport, he begins winning golf tournaments.

As Gilmore's popularity rises, he is invited to compete in a charity event with celebrity partners. After being paired up with The Price is Right host Bob Barker, his aggressive style aggravates Barker and the partners engage in a fistfight. The memorable sequence ends with the elderly Barker knocking Gilmore out cold.

Bill Murray - 'Zombieland' (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Perhaps the most famous cameo in cinema, Bill Murray's appearance in Zombieland is also the most popular scene from the movie. As the film's four survivors (Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin) traverse the wasteland of America, they stop at Murray's house to relax.

Seemingly a shelter from the apocalypse outside, the survivors discover Murray is alive and well. Self-confessed super fan Tallahassee (Harrelson) gets his chance to geek out with the comic legend before they decide to prank the panicky Columbus (Eisenberg). The misguided joke results in Murray being gunned down in his home.

Bruce Willis - 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The sequel to one of the best animated movies of the 21st century, The Lego Movie 2 picks up five years after the events of the first film. When invaders from a different planet abduct his friends, Emmet (Chris Pratt) sets out on a new journey to save them, accompanied by a mysterious stranger named Rex Dangervest.

Countless characters cameo in both Lego movies, including the likes of Superman, Dumbledore, and even Abraham Lincoln. The second film features an appearance from Bruce Willis, who plays a Lego version of himself. Lucy (Elizabeth Banks) encounters the action star in an air duct, a hilarious nod to his role in Die Hard. The Lego Movie 2 is available to stream on HBO Max.

Emma Watson - 'This is the End' (2013)

Image via Sony Pictures

One of the most meta movies ever, This is the End sees its entire cast playing larger-than-life versions of themselves. Set at a party at James Franco's house, the celebrity guests are soon confronted with the apocalypse, as a series of cataclysmic events rain down upon Los Angeles.

As the survivors hide out inside Franco's house while chaos reigns outside, they are soon visited by Emma Watson, who breaks in looking for supplies. A misunderstanding causes the Harry Potter star to grow distrustful of the group, and she turns into an axe-wielding badass who drives off the men and steals their water. This is the End is available to stream on Netflix.

