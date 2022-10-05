There are many ways to make a horror film. It can be a bloody slasher, a creative folk horror recurring to audiences' most primitive fears, or a grotesque body horror twisting and contorting viewers' minds. Among these numerous and varied genres, one stands out as among the most fun and exciting: The campy horror movie.

These are the kinds of horror films that are absurd, exaggerated, overly stylized, and—if done right—incredibly funny and enjoyable. They can be full-on comedies poking fun at genre conventions (like The Cabin in the Woods) or gory horror movies with just a healthy dose of camp sprinkled in (like The Evil Dead). If done right, they can become unforgettable cult classics.

'Rubber' (2010)

There's a certain charm in ludicrous horror B movies, and few are as self-aware and delightful as Quentin Dupieux's Rubber, about a homicidal tire named Robert who goes on a rampage through a desert town.

If the movie sounds ridiculous, that's because it is the best possible way. It's a hilarious slasher satire full of meta humor and insane amounts of creativity, proving that no one understands absurdist humor quite like Dupieux.

'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Although it was trashed by critics and audiences alike at the time of its release, Jennifer's Body has had a bit of a resurgence in recent years. It's a diabolically fun horror comedy about a newly possessed cheerleader who turns into a killer who specializes in killing her male classmates.

As the years have passed, fans have found that the movie has a deeper meaning than it may have initially seemed. Aside from nailing that goofy 2000s camp, the film is an empowering tale exploring sexuality, femininity, death of innocence, and adolescence.

'Fright Night' (1985)

Directed by Tom Holland (no, not that Tom Holland), 1985's Fright Night is one of the most acclaimed vampire movies of all time, about a teen who discovers that his new neighbor is a mysterious vampire.

Equal parts scary and fun, the movie uses its cheesy qualities and impressive VFX to deliver a surprisingly entertaining experience that has '80s written all over it. Mixing classic influences with more contemporary elements, it cemented itself as a true classic that has aged quite well.

'Gremlins 2: The New Batch' (1990)

1984's original Gremlins is, by its own merits, an effectively campy horror extravaganza. However, director Joe Dante (popular for his absurdist style) one-upped the proposal in every single way, delivering with Gremlins 2 one of the most colorful, exuberant, and dynamic horror sequels ever made.

The Gremlins' designs are wonderfully creative and silly, the plot is satirical and ridiculous, and Dante even managed to throw in some brilliant commentary about pop culture, civilized society, and the state of commercial cinema at the time.

'The Blob' (1988)

A remake of a less successful 1958 horror sci-fi film, 1988's The Blob follows a deadly blob spawned by a secret government project, which consumes everyone in its path.

Written by the same Frank Darabont who directed The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile, The Blob is full of winks to classic horror that fans of the genre will adore. Fully aware of its ridiculous nature, the film wears its camp on its sleeve and uses it to deliver a fun, gory experience unlike any other.

'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

Full of meta magnificence, The Cabin in the Woods is about five friends who retreat to a remote cabin in the middle of a forest, where they discover much more than they bargained for.

This is one of those movies where the less you know about its plot going in; the richer your experience will be. The only thing new viewers must know is this: The Cabin in the Woods is a clever, funny, thrilling film full of shocking twists which explores the very nature of horror movies and storytelling itself.

'House' (1977)

House isn't a great film in the traditional sense. It's also not exactly a "so bad it's good" type of movie. Simply put, it's a movie unlike any other in existence. It's a wild and surreal story about a young girl who travels to the country with six friends to visit her aunt at an ancestral house.

Through psychedelic visuals and gleefully experimental horror, director Nobuhiko Obayashi creates a complex and unforgettable tale about guilt and the implications of the atomic bomb.

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

This cult classic about a couple of sweethearts who discover the eerie mansion of a transvestite scientist isn't a particularly scary horror movie, but it has creepiness and charm and camp to spare.

Rocky Horror Picture Show features incredibly catchy songs, a lively and vibrant story, some subtle but excellently executed social commentary, and one of the most magnetic performances ever to grace the horror genre by Tim Curry. Over the years, it has become an astonishingly big cult classic, and for a good reason.

'Young Frankenstein' (1974)

Directed by Mel Brooks, master of campy satires, Young Frankenstein sees a young neurosurgeon played by the hilarious Gene Wilder arrive at the castle of his late grandfather, the infamous Dr. Victor von Frankenstein. He believes that his grandfather wasn't as delusional as people said, but discovering the mad doctor's reanimation experiment changes his mind.

With timeless comedic dialogue, laughably zany characters, and a bunch of the signature Mel Brooks absurdism, Young Frankenstein is definitely worthy of being remembered as one of the best horror comedies of all time.

The 'Evil Dead' Trilogy (1981, 1987 & 1992)

It may technically be cheating to group three movies, but when it comes to talking about movies that perfectly blend horror and camp, it's hard not to think of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead trilogy as a single, off-the-wall, horror-comedy epic.

The Evil Dead is genuinely terrifying and brilliantly over-the-top; Evil Dead II, one of the few horror sequels to surpass their predecessor, perfectly amps up the terror and wackiness; and Army of Darkness, though ridiculously different from the two movies that came before it, is every bit as crazy, funny, creepy, and entertaining, truly sealing this as one of the best horror trilogies ever made.

