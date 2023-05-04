The '80s was a decade of big hair, bold make-up, and vibrancy. But the decade also popularized the genre of science fiction in film, as every studio was desperate to produce the next Star Wars. As a result, this was the period where the world was gifted with various variations of over-exuberant story-worlds of wild space adventures.

Nowadays, some film snobs may perceive these to be tacky due to their gimmicky costumes and embellished acting; but for many, these movies are bizarrely comforting. They bring out one's inner child — when movies were all about entertainment and thrill. Sure, they were boisterous, but at least they were fun. That's probably why most of these movies have gained a loyal cult following; there's no other decade or genre that captures the sentimentality and nostalgia like '80s sci-fi.

10 'Masters of the Universe' (1987)

Famed warrior, He-man (Dolph Lundgren), crashes onto Earth from his planet Eternia. With the help of his friends, including two earthly teenagers, He-man must defeat the villainous Lord Skeletor (Frank Langella) and save the universe.

Mixing cheesy action with screwball comedy, Masters of the Universe doubles down on the nostalgia for its depiction of the beloved toy-turned-animated character and its classically kooky '80s visuals. With its comically extravagant costumes, scary-looking prosthetics, and a ton of over-the-top acting — all one needs to do is sit down and enjoy.

9 'The Last Starfighter' (1984)

Having finally reached the high score of his favorite arcade game, Starfighter, Alex Rogan (Lance Guest) soon realizes that the game has more than meets the eye. Recruited by Starfighter's designer, Centauri (Robert Preston), it's revealed that the game is a test to find the best pilots who can defend the world from an immanent alien attack.

Where many remember Tronfor its technological achievements, The Last Starfighter'searly use of CGI often goes unnoticed between the depictions of space travel, planet rendering, and intergalactic battles - the visuals hold up to this day, even with its gimmicky-ness. Either way, there's nothing more nostalgic than arcade games and cartoonish space imagery.

8 'Krull' (1983)

After Princess Lyssa (Lysette Anthony) is kidnapped by the Beast, her betrothed — Prince Colwyn (Ken Marshall) — leads a team of warriors to embark on a mission to find a powerful weapon and save the Queen-to-be.

Krull was the film that tried to mix space adventures with epic swashbuckling - sadly, things went awry as it became one of the biggest box-office bombs of the decade. Yet even with its comically dramatic tone and goofy visuals and costumes, it still has its charm. Plus - with a cast that includes the likes of Liam Neeson and the late Robbie Coltrane, it's hard to resist seeing their early work.

7 'The Ice Pirates' (1984)

Set in the future when water is scarce, Princess Karina (Mary Crosby) is on a mission to find her father after his sudden disappearance. Now, having been sold space pirates, the Princess tasks them to assist her on her adventure.

Co-written by the same screenwriter of Krull, The Ice Pirates is another early '80s classic that surprisingly features several big-name actors such as Anjelica Huston, Ron Perlman, and John Carradine. Like other films of the period, its wacky costumes, caricature-like characters, and over-saturated visuals almost make it a parody of the world of Star Wars. Plot-wise, it may not be the most concise, but it's still great fun.

6 'Dune' (1984)

Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan), the heir of a noble family, must lead a fight against the villainous Harkonnens, who are plotting a war against his House and their new desert homeland, Arakkis.

Nowadays, when people think of Dune, they mostly think of Timothée Chalamet and the masterful world-buildingof Denis Villeneuve. Sadly, for David Lynch, his adaptation has yet to hit that same level of reverence, although its recently gained cult status has given it its edge. From Sting wearing space Speedos to balloon-like villains to the rotoscoped shields - Dune may not have the most clear-cut story, but it definitely holds some memorable visuals.

5 'From Beyond' (1986)

Obsessed over finding a way to reach a parallel universe, crazed scientist Dr. Pretorious (Ted Sorel) and his team finally achieves this by developing a machine that stimulates the pineal gland. The only problem - it introduces them to hostile lifeforms from the other dimension.

As a sci-fi horror, From Beyond does a masterful job of portraying the gore and grotesque. But this isn't surprising given that this movie is practically a spiritual sequel of Stuart Gordon's other '80s horror-comedy, Re-animator. Expect the visceral stomach-churning effects that teeter the line of the uncanny valley. Seeing Pretorious' gruesome transformation will keep you awake at night, but at least it captures the beauty of experimental '80s cinema.

4 'Critters' (1986)

A carnivorous fuzzy alien race escapes their prison by stealing a transport ship. They soon land on an Earthly farm, only to be followed by inept bounty hunters, leaving the humans to fend for themselves.

Where many mostly associate fuzzy alien invasions with Gremlins, Critterscan be regarded as its violent counterpart. Scaring and scarring kids in their childhood, watching this now will easily send one back to the good old days. A time when funny-looking puppets, with glowing red eyes and a creepily sharp grin could lead a wonderful sci-fi '80s B-movie.

3 'Battle Beyond the Stars' (1980)

As the planet Akir is threatened by the evil warlord Sador (John Saxon), a young farm boy (Richard Thomas) seeks out a group of mercenaries to save the lives of his people.

Where Seven Samuraiand The Magnificent Sevenare often revered in cinematic history and pop culture, its outer-space equivalent, Battle Beyond the Stars, isn't necessarily kept in the same club. However, to its credit, it's a wonderful piece of camp escapism that features goofy-looking aliens and oddly shaped spaceships. What else do you need from a classic space opera? Most of the time, they're so bad that it's good.

2 'The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension' (1984)

Buckaroo Bonzai (Peter Weller), a man of many talents, is caught in a battle where he must save the world from the evil aliens of Planet 10 known as the Red Lectroids. Luckily, he has the help of his allies, the Hong Kong Cavaliers.

Unsurprisingly, this movie is just as wild as its title suggests. Practically spoofing the phenomenon of sci-fi absurdity, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension is simply great wacky fun with its action and brilliantly smart humor. Its magic also stems from the talent of its stellar cast that includes not only Weller but other big names such as John Lithgow, Jeff Goldblum, and Christopher Lloyd.

1 'Flash Gordon' (1980)

Flash Gordon (Sam J. Jones), a football quarterback, and his friends land on the planet Mongo and must defeat the nefarious Ming the Merciless (Max von Sydow), who plans to destroy Earth next.

As one of the best space operas of all time, Flash Gordonis a film that many hold dear in their hearts. Much of this can be attributed to its unique style and how it's literally a comic book strip brought to life. It's bold and it's boisterous —

and we're not just talking about the outlandish costumes. Every character is just as colorful as their clothes. Plus, who could ever forget its iconic soundtrack that was the brilliant brainchild of the legendary band Queen?

