The streaming service industry is cutthroat as Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ consistently step up their content game and produce more high-quality original episodes and movies; Amazon Prime likewise has to put a lot of effort into producing its shows.

The network is unquestionably a major player in the industry thanks to its staple shows like The Boys, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and The Expanse. Nevertheless, many shows are fortunate enough to continue for multiple seasons, while many were canceled after just one.

10 ‘Utopia’ (2020)

Adapted by Gillian Flynn from the 2013 series of the same name, Utopia follows a group of online friends who discover a cult underground graphic novel that not only makes them the targets of a sinister government organization but also assigns them the risky responsibility of saving the Earth.

The joy of Utopia is that it's still a lot of fun to watch despite all of this doom and gloom about conspiracy rabbit holes or a warning about our dismal, pandemic-influenced future. Moreover, the mixture of violence, wickedness, love, and camaraderie gives the impression that the audience is riding a rickety carnival ride. However, the show was canceled by the network after only one season.

9 ‘Z: The Beginning of Everything’ (2015-2017)

Based on Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald by Therese Anne Fowler, Z: The Beginning of Everything depicts a dramatized account of American socialite and author Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald's (Christina Ricci) life in the 1920s. The first season focuses on her marriage to F. Scott Fitzgerald (David Hoflin), a writer who was just starting to get noticed for his writing, and the ensuing marital conflicts brought on by their excessive partying and drinking.

Ricci did a fantastic job of portraying an approachable and fascinating Zelda Fitzgerald that will make viewers eager to return to the era of jazz and bathtub gin. She does, however, give many hints as to the much more tortured lady Zelda will develop into that can break viewers’ hearts. The program was terminated by the network after one season despite being highly lauded by viewers and critics.

8 ‘Truth Seekers’ (2020)

Truth Seekers follows a group of part-time paranormal investigators who track paranormal beings using homemade gadgets and document their exploits online. Later, they unearth an unbelievable, apocalyptic plot as their haunted stakeouts grow increasingly horrific.

The story is sufficiently complicated without being confusing, and the writing is solid, benefiting from the charm of the Pegg/Frost collaboration. Moreover, the show's pleasant and sympathetic characters, who were portrayed through competent acting, struck the ideal balance of heart, terror, and compassion. Despite receiving high ratings on numerous rating metric systems for their first season, Truth Seekers was axed.

7 ‘Forever’ (2018)

Forever follows Oscar (Fred Armisen) and June (Maya Rudolph), a married couple living in the suburbs of Riverside, California, who lead a nice but routine life. After persuading Oscar to go skiing as a way to shake things up, the two find themselves in a strange environment.

Forever is a simple binge but has a significant impact on contemporary issues thanks to its distinctive mix of dark comedy, unexpected cliffhangers, and a reasonable runtime for each episode. Additionally, despite being a profound investigation of the wonderful dangers of falling in love that gradually stole viewers’ hearts, the show was axed after one season.

6 ‘Three Pines’ (2022)

Based on the novel series of the same name by Louise Penny, Three Pines follows the police chief inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina), who has a unique ability to observe things that others do not. He looks into a string of killings in the picturesque Canadian community of Three Pines, where he also encounters his own ghosts while learning about long-buried mysteries.

Three Pines can switch from being deadly serious to eccentric in the same episodes, and Molina does a fantastic job navigating the tone range. The show can easily please any viewers since the mystery is comfortable enough for the audience to relax without being too intense or completely focusing on the screen. Despite being adored by many and receiving high ratings, Three Pines was unfortunately canceled.

5 ‘Night Sky’ (2022)

Night Sky centers on Francis (J. K. Simmons) and Irene York (Sissy Spacek), an elderly couple in the Midwest who discovers a technology that can teleport them to a room with a view of another world's starry sky and desolate countryside under their property.

Without losing the sincerity of the characters, Night Sky's deep, expansive imagination leaps into science fiction and spirituality, anchored by the lead couple’s beautiful and brilliant acting. The show also has a certain sweetness and sensitivity that is uncommon in sci-fi shows because of the emphasis the genre places on technology.

4 ‘Mad Dogs’ (2015-2016)

Mad Dogs focuses on a group of unmotivated 40-something friends who travel to Belize to celebrate an old friend's early retirement: a chain of hilarious events is set into motion that reveal dark secrets and a web of lies, deceit, and murder.

Mad Dogs, as the title suggests, is a wild ride, yet thanks to a strong sense of purpose, it never gives in to its own irrationality. It also beautifully balances its action, drama, suspense, and humor. Additionally, despite having thrilling twists and a beautiful setting, it wastes its brilliant actors on clichéd remarks about the midlife crisis.

3 ‘The Last Tycoon’ (2016 - 2017)

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's last book of the same name, The Last Tycoon revolves around Pat Brady (Kelsey Grammer), the current studio head, and Monroe Stahr (Matt Bomer), Hollywood's first up-and-coming studio executive in the 1930s, as they compete for power.

The show manages to convey the melancholy tone Fitzgerald frequently used in his writing, making it quite an interesting binge-watch. However, despite the high marks, the show has a glaring flaw. The lavish recreation of 1930s Hollywood glamor is stunning to behold, but The Last Tycoon’s pace is sluggish, occasionally igniting into dramatic action: the show was discontinued after one season.

2 ‘As We See It’ (2022)

Based on the Israeli series On the Spectrum by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman, As We See It follows three autistic housemates, Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), all of whom are in their 20s as they hunt for employment, establish friends and seek love.

By portraying persons with autism as whole individuals with their own quirks, As We See It deftly avoids excessive sentimentality, excelling as a dramedy. The show is also one of a few that focus on real people, real-life concerns, and real emotions and can make viewers laugh one minute and cry the next. Despite being loved by fans and critics, As We See It was axed after one season.

1 ‘Good Girls Revolt’ (2015-2016)

Inspired by Lynn Povich's 2013 book of the same name and based on real-life events, Good Girls Revolt follows the fictional News of the Week magazine's young female writers during the revolutionary era of the women's movement. The narrative focuses on the events leading up to their fight for workplace equality, particularly their right to work as reporters.

As we brace for contemporary battles against gender injustice, Good Girls Revolt feels more urgent and timely because of its inspirational historical victory. Additionally, the program excels when it allows its gifted performers to fully express the anger, hopes, dreams, and other feelings that come with being a relentless reporter on the verge of breaking a story. Unfortunately, fans of the show cannot see how the story will evolve in the next season since the show is canceled shortly after.

