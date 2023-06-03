The Fast & Furious franchise has become a global phenomenon, captivating audiences with its unique blend of guilty pleasure, highly entertaining, and physics-defying action sequences. Spanning over multiple installments with no signs of hitting the brakes, the franchise has evolved from "Point Break with cars" to a globe-trotting, action extravaganza of high-stakes heists and car chases. Love it or hate it, the film series is peerless.

RELATED: Every 'Fast and Furious' Movie, Ranked

Audiences who love action involving cars and other vehicles are in luck since similar action movies managed to create their own spin or tried to replicate the franchise's success. From live-action adaptations of popular anime series to remakes of classic movies, these movies capture the same exhilarating action and adrenaline as in the Vin Diesel-fronted franchise, with cars and heists.

10 'Collide' (2016)

Collide tells the story of a young American backpacker (Nicholas Hoult) in Germany who gets caught up in a dangerous world of drug smuggling when he tries to save his girlfriend (Felicity Jones), resulting in a relentless chase in the Autobahn.

RELATED: Nicholas Hoult's Best Movies and TV Shows, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Audiences only got a glimpse of the Autobahn in Fast Fivewhen Han and Gisele go off together after their heist in Brazil. This movie feels like an extension of the freeway audition race in 2 Fast 2 Furious, where the stunts make incredible visuals.

9 'Overdrive' (2017)

Overdrive follows two brothers specializing in grand theft auto and find themselves caught up in a heist gone wrong on the French Riviera. The film stars Scott Eastwood, who plays Little Nobody in the Fast & Furious movies, and Ana de Armas.

This movie can be considered a riff on Fast & Furious with the conceit that it's set in Europe. It does have its moments during the action sequences, but this movie still be a guilty pleasure as audiences wait for Fast X: Part 2.

8 'Initial D' (2005)

In this Hong Kong film based on a popular Japanese manga series, Initial D follows a tofu delivery driver who becomes a legendary street racer as he navigates treacherous mountain roads and faces fierce competitors in the underground racing scene using his iconic Toyota AE86.

RELATED: 10 Live-Action Anime Adaptations That Don't Deserve The Hate

Audiences who wanted Fast & Furious movies to return to their street racing roots must seek out this entertaining film. The movie, with Jay Chou in his film debut, features exciting race scenes that rival the popular franchise.

7 'Torque' (2004)

What if Dominic Toretto drives a motorcycle instead of a car? The closest answer would be Torque. It is a fast-paced motorcycle racing film that follows a young biker who becomes entangled in a deadly feud with a rival gang.

Directed by Joseph Kahn, a frequent Taylor Swift collaborator with a great sense of visuals, the movie has high-octane action that compensates for its lack of plot. It is an extremely entertaining movie for audiences who seek thrills from watching movies.

6 'Need for Speed' (2014)

A live-action adaptation of a popular racing game, Need for Speed, follows a talented street racer who embarks on a cross-country journey for vengeance and a quest for redemption. The film features an exciting ensemble cast that includes Aaron Paul, Rami Malek, and Dakota Johnson.

RELATED: 10 Most Anticipated Movie Adaptations of Iconic Games

The film obviously features supercars that are used for racing, but what sets this apart is that the cast has great chemistry. Audiences can feel the camaraderie between the friends, just like how family plays a central role in Fast & Furious movies.

5 'Death Race' (2008)

A remake of a 1975 cult movie, Death Race is set in a dystopian future where prisoners compete in a deadly car race for their freedom. Paul W.S. Anderson directs this movie that features brutal combats between highly modified cars.

The film has two Fast & Furious franchise stars, Jason Statham and Tyrese Gibson, as the racers participating in the Death Race. Audiences who wished those movies should have been more violent might want to check this out. The plot may be generic, but the action sequences are thrilling.

4 'Speed Racer' (2008)

A live adaptation of an anime series, Speed Racer is a visual extravaganza chronicling the adventures of a young race car driver in his quest for victory. Directed by The Wachowskis, the film is deemed way ahead of its time.

RELATED: The Wachowskis Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

Audiences who want to see outrageous car action with unique visual flair must check this one out. Fast & Furious may defy the law of physics, but Speed Racer defies normal cinematic conventions. Every frame feels like a comic book came to life, and there has never been a similar movie ever since.

3 'Gone in 60 Seconds' (2000)

In Gone in 60 Seconds, a retired master car thief is forced to return to his old ways to save his brother's life, embarking on a race against time to steal 50 cars in one night. The film is filled with thrilling pursuits, suspenseful heists, and a captivating cast led by Nicolas Cage.

Released just a year before The Fast and the Furious, this film has the closest vibe to the early films in the franchise. The movie was a remake of the 1974 film, and this has cool cars, likable characters, and a franchise potential.

2 'The Transporter' (2002)

The Transporter follows Frank Martin, a driver who specializes in delivering packages with no questions asked until the package is a mysterious girl. This film series solidified Jason Statham as an action star, which led fans to wish him to star in the Fast saga.

RELATED: 'Snatch' to 'The Meg': 7 Best Jason Statham Movies

Fast fans would love this movie because it starred baddie-turned-family member Deckard Shaw and is quite unique and slick in its execution. The legendary Corey Yuen choreographs the fights,the car features amazingly fun gadgets, and Statham's character is ruthless, resourceful, and charismatic at the same time.

1 'The Italian Job' (2003)

The Italian Job is a heist film that follows a group of skilled criminals who execute an intricate plan to steal from a former ally, leading to a thrilling chase with the iconic Mini Coopers. A remake of the Michael Caine-led movie of the same name, it significantly alters the story and characters.

The film features a really nice team dynamic, led by Mark Wahlberg's character, and a bonkers heist sequence. Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, and director F. Gary Gray would eventually reunite in The Fate of the Furious.

KEEP READING: 10 Most Badass Female Characters in the 'Fast' Saga, Ranked