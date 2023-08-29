Throughout recent times, the undeniably gifted British actress Carey Mulligan has been showcasing her talents and catching the attention of many with her powerful acting in often dramatic roles. Years before her breakthrough came as a 1960s schoolgirl in the critically acclaimed coming-of-age film An Education, the actress started her career as a narcoleptic teen on stage in the play Forty Winks at the Royal Court Theater in London.

Mulligan made her film debut the following year in Joe Wright's bewitching 2005 adaptation of the Jane Austen novel "Pride & Prejudice," starring opposite Keira Knightley in a minor role. Over the years, Mulligan received critical acclaim, establishing herself as one of the most talented actresses of her generation. From The Great Gatsby to Promising Young Woman, these are some of the two-time Academy Award-nominee's best films and performances to date.

10 'The Great Gatsby' (2013)

This lavish and excessive Baz Luhrmann film is a visual feast and offers a unique perspective on F. Scott Fitzgerald's legendary novel. The plot revolves around Nick (Tobey Maguire), a writer and Wall Street trader, who becomes fascinated with the opulent lifestyle of his millionaire neighbor, Jay Gatsby, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Even though DiCaprio's central performance is part of what makes The Great Gatsby grand, there is no doubt that Mulligan is the heart of the film. Her performance as the beautiful and charming but also shallow Daisy is a crucial aspect of this ambitious feature. Although The Great Gatsby is not a flawless adaptation, it is nonetheless an interesting one — as a bonus, it features a mesmerizing song by Lana Del Rey in the soundtrack.

9 'Inside Llewyn Davis' (2013)

Featuring Oscar Isaac in one of his finest performances to date — and perhaps one of the most underrated in film — this Coen Brothers feature sends audiences back to 1960s New York, centering around folk singer Llewyn Davis as he embarks on an compelling voyage that takes him from the streets of Greenwich Village to a Chicago club.

Inside Llewyn Davis is a great example of an empathetic slice-of-life story, made even more convincing by the outstanding performances of the cast. Mulligan in particular shines in her role as Jean, an ex-girlfriend of Davis who is also a singer. With a mix of sadness and humor, this poignant movie from 2013 features unique and multidimensional characters that are easy to connect with and a captivating storyline to keep the audience engaged.

8 'Drive' (2011)

Nicolas Winding Refn's suspenseful movie with art-house direction is definitely something viewers do not want to miss. A well-crafted action drama, Drive tells the story of a mysterious film stuntman (Ryan Gosling) who attempts to help his neighbor's (Mulligan) husband (Oscar Isaac) rob a pawn shop to terrible consequences.

Although Gosling certainly stands out in the lead role, Mulligan delivers a tender and touching performance as a loving young mother in this visually alluring movie, whichis a highly recommendable one for adrenaline junkies given its thrilling narrative and brilliant execution that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

7 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Mulligan's big-screen debut was in Joe Wright’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s iconic tale. In Pride & Prejudice, the talented star plays the fourth daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bennet, and one of the younger sisters of Knightley's protagonist, Elizabeth. With fairytale-like cinematography and a spellbinding narrative to match, this romantic drama provides audiences with a classic story of love and misunderstanding, as well as family and reputation.

Although conflicted teen Kitty does not get much attention in the film, the role is still an important milestone in Mulligan's astounding career. The actress shone bright every time she was on-screen, and Kitty ultimately launched her into the film industry, aiding Mulligan to become the actress that she is today.

6 'Mudbound' (2017)

This powerful film, directed by Dee Rees, provides a poignant glimpse into American history and sheds light on issues of inequality, racism, prejudice, and injustice that were prevalent in mid-century America. Mudbound is set in the rural South during WWII and follows the intertwined stories of two families who are both subject to a harsh social hierarchy but are united by their shared land in the Mississippi Delta.

Besides its strong and poignant message, what makes Rees' moving Netflix original story incredible is also the masterclass acting performances. Mulligan stands out by playing a discontent wife and mother dragged away from Memphis by her intimidating husband (Jason Clarke).

5 'Shame' (2011)

Even though it can be hard to watch, Steve McQueen's character study not only features one of Michael Fassbender's best performances but also delivers an incredible one by Mulligan, who plays the sister of a New York sex addict whose life spins out of control when she moves into his apartment, stirring uncomfortable memories.

Shame is a disturbingly powerful piece that reflects on damaged sibling relationships as well as on trauma and the different manners there are to cope with it. No doubt, Mulligan's incredible efforts further established her as one of the best movie stars of her generation.

4 'She Said' (2022)

She Said is the standard movie about journalism that depicts what it is like working in the field. Nevertheless, it deals with heavy themes of sexual abuse and assault as it follows real-life Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, played by Zoe Kazan and Mulligan respectively, on their quest to break the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Maria Schrader's film, based on real-life events, is emotionally and socially conscious. The movie's greatest strengths are Mulligan's outstanding performance, which rightfully earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and its depiction of the hardships journalists face, as well as the courage it takes to stand up against those in power.

3 'Wildlife' (2018)

A beautifully shot and thought-provoking drama written and directed by actor Paul Dano, Wildlife depicts a young teenager (Ed Oxenbould) who is faced with the challenge of handling his mother's (Mulligan) complicated reaction when his father (Jake Gyllenhaal) leaves them temporarily to pursue a low-paying and hazardous job.

This 2018 film adapted from Richard Ford's 1990 novel stands out as one of Carey Mulligan's best projects. Mulligan delivers an exceptional performance as the film's protagonist, further enhancing its already captivating storyline. Her outstanding portrayal earned her a nomination for Best Female Lead in the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

2 'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Promising Young Woman is perhaps the perfect watch for those who loved David Fincher's Gone Girl, though it is perhaps even more controversial given its polarizing ending. This revenge story revolves around Mulligan's protagonist, traumatized 30-year-old Cassie Thomas who seeks out vengeance against the men who crossed her path.

Mulligan's performance in the film swept the board — not only did it earn the star an Oscar nomination but also won her the Film Independent Spirit Awards' Best Female Lead prize. EmeraldFennell's Oscar-winning film is a poignant one in the star's career, as many would agree.

1 'An Education' (2009)

An Education earned Mulligan the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role and a Best Actress Academy Award nomination, arguably remaining the actress' career-making performance. In this coming-of-age romance set in 1960s suburban London, 17-year-old Jenny finds herself in a romantic relationship with a mysterious much older man (Peter Sarsgaard) and sees her life take a gigantic turn.

Mulligan's breakthrough film directed by Lone Scherfig is equal parts nostalgic and intelligent (and heartbreaking and joyful all the same), with the star announcing herself as a memorable name in the industry by delivering a tour de force, unforgettable performance.

