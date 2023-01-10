James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” series has been unbelievably influential to the current state of the entertainment industry. This unique, unfiltered, and truly unforgettable way of interviewing celebrity music artists through singing their songs in a car works so well.

Corden relates to the average American car singer and makes them laugh seeing their favorite songs belted out by the original artist. On YouTube, the videos have amassed hundreds of millions of views. There are a few standouts, however, that were popular among viewers.

10/10 Adele

The most popular of all the Carpool Karaoke episodes is Adele’s episode. Released in 2016 (after her worldwide hit “Hello”), Corden travels to the UK to pick up Adele for a joyride around London. In this episode, Adele sips (or rather, chugs) some tea, reveals some personal information, and sings some of her biggest hits including “Someone Like You” and “Hello.”

They even bust out some Spice Girls—they are in London, after all! This episode in particular is absolutely hilarious in addition to being endearing, and fans of this British singer will adore seeing her in such a personal (and hilarious) light.

9/10 One Direction

Released in 2015, Corden picks up the former boyband sensation One Direction. As they carpool through downtown Los Angeles, Corden is joined by Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson. As they drive around, they sing some of the band’s most famous songs including “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Story of My Life,” and more.

Corden even hits a few high notes himself while learning some dance moves from them! This episode specifically is a great one to watch for fans of the boyband who might want to reminisce on times when they were together.

8/10 Justin Bieber

Image via Prime Video

Corden hits the road with child-turned-adult (they usually do) music superstar Justin Bieber. They sing his throwback, classic tunes like “Baby” while commenting on his now mature looks. Corden takes fans through Bieber’s repertoire while cracking jokes now and then, and even swapping clothes.

Corden also tests Bieber’s secret skill of solving a Rubik’s cube in under 2 minutes. Towards the end of the episode, Bieber and Corden harmonize to classic R&B.

7/10 Sia

Corden is joined by the iconic wigged singer Sia for this episode of Carpool Karaoke. Sia, in her staple wig and gigantic bow, sings along to her biggest hits. “Chandelier,” “Diamonds,” and “Elastic Heart” each are featured in this episode. Corden even jokes about her pronunciation when singing high notes and dawns a wig himself!

To finish the episode off, they duet “Alive” in identical wigs and test Sia’s secret skill of holding a dozen eggs in her hands. They are both such a wonderful pairing, and fans of the songs will enjoy this episode.

6/10 Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars helps Corden navigate LA in this phenomenal episode of Carpool Karaoke. They start right off the bat with Mars’ hit “24K Magic.” They sing some of his other hits (including “Locked Out Of Heaven”) and Mars impersonates Elvis Presley when describing how he discovered his love of performing.

During “Versace on the Floor,” Mars teaches Corden a “sexy” dance move. More singing, harmonizing, and joking ensues. This episode is a great watch for the Bruno Mars fans out there.

5/10 Selena Gomez

Image via AppleTV+

In this episode, Selena Gomez joins Corden for a drive and an….amusement park trip? The two not only sing some of Gomez’s top hits (including “Same Old Love”) in the car but also sing “Come & Get It” on the rollercoaster. After some more karaoke, they visit the local McDonald’s to see Gomez’s lyrics printed on the cup!

This episode is perfect for fans of the actor, singer, and television personality extraordinaire. And for the real fans, they end out the episode with one of her most iconic hits.

4/10 BTS

Image via Hybe

In this episode of Carpool Karaoke, Corden is joined by all 7 members of the Korean Boyband BTS. They sing some of their songs on the “Map of the Soul: 7” album and even cover one of Mars’ songs, “Finesse (Remix).” Corden then investigates some of the members’ nicknames from their fanbase.

The dynamic among the 8 of them in that car is so sweet, and each of the 7 members gets their own special feature. Corden also asks them which celebrity they liked meeting most—such a great episode for K-Pop fans.

3/10 Jennifer Lopez

Image via Netflix

Another iconic Carpool Karaoke episode features none other than Jenny from the Block, Jennifer Lopez. Corden and JLO listen to some of her most popular songs, including “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Booty,” and “Jenny from the Block.” He also asks her about the famous people she has in her phone, and she even lets Corden send a text to Leonardo DiCaprio.

This episode is not only wildly funny but gives JLO the attention she always deserves. She can truly do it all!

2/10 Justin Bieber Vol 2

None other than Bieber returns for another round of Carpool Karaoke with Corden. They chat about their own respective fans, and bring it back to Bieber’s most famous songs, including “Never Say Never.”

Bieber does some dance moves with Corden, including the wave and body rolls. Bieber and Corden style each other in this episode in order to make each other look “swag.” This episode is a bit wacky, but still worth the watch—it’s so funny.

1/10 Ed Sheeran

Image via NBC

The 10th most popular Carpool Karaoke episode features none other than singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. Corden and one of the world’s most famous redheads spend the day singing along to songs like “Shape of You,” “Thinking of You,” and “Castle on a Hill.”

Sheeran even brings out his guitar and plays in the car. This episode is such a great watch for fans of this singer, and it is so captivating to hear some of this superstar’s personal stories.

