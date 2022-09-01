Tara Strong is a Canadian-born actress with an impressive voice-acting career. Beginning in 1987 with the Canadian-Japanese production Hello Kitty's Furry Tale Theater, she has branched off into hundreds of roles across tv shows, films, and video games. She often works for large brands and networks, including Nickelodeon and DC, which further boosted her recognition.

Related: 'Loki' Star Tara Strong on Finding the Humanity Within Miss Minutes

Along with her laid-back personality and how much fun she has poked fun at herself and fellow voice actors, Strong's success is thanks to how diverse her vocal range is. She can play loud and crazy characters as easily as quiet and stoic ones, and always breathes a bit of life into each to make them stand out among similar archetypes.

Truffles ('Chowder')

One of Cartoon Network's most bizarre and underappreciated shows is Chowder, where a young cat-thing trains under a master chef to become one himself. It has picked up in popularity since its initial run thanks to its surreal writing, a mix of animation styles, and its crazy characters. Among them is chef Mung's wife, Truffles.

Based on the creator's mother, Truffles handles the business side of Mung's catering business while he and Chowder make the food. Although Mung loves his wife, she can be quite abrasive and angry, which gave the writers some difficulty in trying to fit her into episodes. Strong's voice of the character is a lovely mix of grading, but still likable, similar to Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street.

Melody ('The Little Mermaid 2: Ariel's Beginning')

As Ariel and Eric present their daughter, Melody, she is almost kidnaped by Ursula's sister, Morgana. Fearing her safety, her parents build a wall to cut off the castle from the sea and refuse to tell Melody about her legacy. This does little to stop Melody from going out to sea for a swim, which eventually sets her on a path of self-discovery.

Strong was a huge fan of the original The Little Mermaid and jumped at the chance to play Ariel's daughter. To this day, Melody remains one of her favorite rolls thanks to her sweet nature and determination to discover her ancestry. She also allowed Strong to show off her singing voice, which she developed to improve her vocal range.

Ember ('Danny Phantom')

After receiving ghost power following an accident in his parent's experimental ghost portal, Danny Fenton decides to use them to battle against evil spirits who threaten his hometown. One of his earliest villains is a punk rocker who hates authority. Since her powers grow when people speak her name, Ember's plans involve hypnotizing the masses to worship her and spread her anti-authority messages.

Related: Whatever Happened to "Danny Phantom?"

Despite the show having plenty of one-off and minor antagonists, Ember rose to become one of its most popular. This is due to her distinct design and Strong's voice work, which gives Ember a playful yet powerful demeanor that matches her chaotic love of freedom. Her song, "You Will Remember" also added to her popularity thanks to its morbid lyrics reflecting Ember's possible backstory and Robbyn Kirmsse's singing.

Ingrid Third ('Filmore!')

A parody of police dramas set in a middle school, Filmore! follows a reformed juvenile delinquent named Filmore who joined his school safety patrol. With fellow former delinquent Ingrid, he works to keep the school and its students safe and somehow passes middle school despite rarely going to class. Their list of cases involves finding missing school mascots and preventing test fraud.

Ingrid plays the part of the calm supportive partner to Filmore's more serious and direct approach to most problems. She's by no means glued to Filmore though: several episodes focus on Ingrid's intellect and photographic memory being essential to solving the case. She helps add a sincere charm to a seriously-silly show.

Harley Quinn ('Batman Arkham')

First appearing in Batman: The Animated Series, voiced by Arleen Sorkin, Harley Quinn was created originally to reference back to the Adam West Batman show. Thanks to her tragic backstory, iconic design, and her back-and-forth relationship with the Joker, audiences fell in love. She has since been made canon within DC Comics and gotten her own stand-alone stories, like DC's Harley Quinn Show.

Many talented actresses have played the character since Sorkin was replaced, but Strong has been the most consistent in tv shows, films, and video games. This is likely because Strong sounds like she's having a ball voicing such a crazy character. Her voice is a mixture of innocent and insanity, which perfectly encapsulates Quinn's twisted mental state.

Ben Tennyson ('Ben 10')

During a camping trip with his grandfather and cousin, Ben Tennyson discovers an alien device that attaches to his arm. With it, he can transform into several powerful aliens. He decides to use this gift to fight crime both from Earth and the stars as various evil aliens try to claim the device for themselves.

Related: 10 Cartoon Network Shows That Should Be Represented in Multiversus

Having voiced Timmy Turner on The Fairly Oddparents, Strong had experience sounding like a believable ten-year-old boy, to the point where many fans were shocked to learn Ben was played by a woman. Since this was an action show, she was able to play Ben as cocky and arrogant in the beginning and grow into a more mature hero.

Bubbles ('The Powerpuff Girls')

In the City of Townsville, Professor Utopia combined sugar, spice, and everything nice to create three perfect little girls. When the experimental Chemical X was added to the formula, it gave the girls superpowers. Now, alongside living a normal childhood, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup decide to fight crime and the forces of evil.

Bubbles' role on the team is that of the heart: she is the most innocent and childish of her sisters and possesses the ability to speak multiple languages, including animals. However, in a fight, she can be just as powerful as her sisters. Strong's performance conveys this with a voice that is innocent and sweet, but still capable of dropping in pitch when things get serious.

Raven ('Teen Titans')

Jump City is protected by a team of teenage heroes called the Teen Titans. Though all are capable in their own right, their most powerful member is a young sorcerer named Raven, who often appears distant and melancholy. This is because she must constantly keep her emotions subdued, or her powers will run rampant.

Strong also voices Raven in Teen Titans Go!, but the original version is the stronger performance. She mastered the art of making it sound like a chore to speak, which adds layers of believability and tragedy as Raven wants to be close with her team, but fears that she can't. This dynamic results in some of the show's highest emotional moments, especially when Raven got her arc in season 4.

Timmy Turner ('The Fairly Oddparents')

Nickelodeon's second longest-running series is the story of a ten-year-old boy stuck with an evil babysitter and the most neglectful parents in the world. To alleviate his misery, he is assigned two fairy godparents to grant his wish so long as they fall within da rules. This results in the perfect recipe for adventure and disaster.

Related: 'Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' Live-Action Trailer Features Gold Pants, Magical Hijinks and Grown-Up Timmy Turner

To get the voice for Timmy Turner to sound just right, Strong aimed for a deeper, slightly pre-teen voice rather than a high-pitched one. This helped make Timmy feel more authentic to his age and sex, while also serving as a glimpse into the nature of the show. He's eccentric and often doesn't think things through, but has a heart and is sometimes capable of profound acts of kindness.

Twilight Sparkle ('My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic')

Twilight Sparkle is perhaps the most gifted unicorn in Equestria and the personal student of Princess Celestia. One day, Celestia sends her to the town of Ponyville on the eve of the return of great evil. After Twilight and her new friends save the day, she decides to remain in Ponyville to study friendship.

While all the main cast is wonderful, Twilight works best as the series' main character. She is a selfless individual who is always trying to help others, but her neurotic tendencies and personal anxieties mean that she has human flaws to overcome. Her development, combined with the show's writing and Strong's performance, is one of the reasons Friendship is Magic acquired such a vast and diverse fanbase.

Next: 12 Famous Actors Who Voiced Your Favorite Video Game Characters