Infinity Train and Close Enough are among the many cartoons that have been cut from HBO Max. Though Warner Bros. Discovery has affirmed that this move was due to the merger of Discovery+ and HBO Max, fans and animators alike have been fuming at the blatant disrespect given to animation. It’s definitely been hard for Western animation to compete in the industry, but to the many who enjoy the often-underappreciated medium, the decision seemed tacky, especially considering creators and animators were not informed of it beforehand. Twitter has gone ablaze in the past week with the question: “Where am I supposed to watch my favorite show now?” Don’t worry, we’ve done the research for you. Keep reading to find out the most affordable ways to watch some of the best cartoons HBO Max pulled from their service. This is based on US options, results may vary by location.

It’s wise to be cautious when purchasing these shows digitally, as each provider reserves the right to take them down at any time. However, as shows like Infinity Train have topped the charts on iTunes, maybe we can be optimistic that this kind of recognition will increase the chances of more streaming services picking them up. Regardless, showing love to these cartoons in any way we can — whether we use one of the platforms on this list or not — is the least we can do for the creators/animators who poured countless hours of passion into this craft.

Infinity Train (2019-2021)

This show has become popular among children and adults alike, leaning heavily towards the YA side of children’s content. With a beautiful electronic soundtrack and a stellar voice cast, Infinity Train is undoubtedly a classic. Unfortunately, it was canceled after its fourth season, and while fans are hoping that the stellar show can somehow make a comeback, HBO Max is doing little to help the cause. Regardless, there are still ways that you can show your support for the show.

The easiest way to watch all four seasons is to buy them on YouTube, Google Play, VUDU, iTunes, Amazon Prime, or Microsoft. On each platform, Seasons 1 and 2 can each be purchased for $8.99 in SD and $14.99 in HD, while the only difference for Seasons 3 and 4 is that the HD version costs $2 less. Another option is to purchase the Book 1 and 2 DVDs (there are no DVDs for Seasons 3-4) through a third-party seller, as the DVDs are currently out of stock through official providers, but do this at your own risk. Despite what Google might imply, the show is not available on YouTube TV, and only certain episodes can be accessed through Hulu.

Close Enough (2020)

This absurd yet witty comedy deserved much better than a tasteless snub from HBO Max. Sharing the same creator as the 2009 animated sitcom Regular Show, some considered Close Enough to be the “Regular Show for adults.” It fully hit the mark with its viewership, as older Regular Show fans could relate to the characters who were caught in the transitional period between youth and adulthood. In July, HBO Max cancelled the show after its three-season run, much to the disappointment of its fanbase. Wondering how you can watch it now? Look no further.

The most economical way to purchase this show is through Amazon Prime, where you can purchase Season 1 for $14.99 in SD and $22.99 in HD, Season 2 for $8.99 in SD and $11.99 in HD, and Season 3 for $12.99 in SD and $17.99 in HD. On YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and Apple TV, you can purchase Season 1 for $16.99 in SD and $22.99 in HD and Seasons 2-3 for $14.99 in SD and $19.99 in HD. It is not available on YouTube TV.

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (2019)

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart is a unique Cartoon Network show that is a breath of fresh air from childish mediocrity. Fans were gripped by the show’s marvelous characters, including the Puss in Boots-like protagonist, and influences from Japanese culture (that anime-style theme song, though!). A second season was announced in 2020, but the announcement was repealed following the merger in August 2022.

As the fate of Mao Mao remains uncertain, the best way to watch/support the show is to purchase it on either YouTube or Google Play. You can buy Season 1 for $14.99 in SD and $19.99 in HD, while Season 2 is $4 less. On Apple TV and VUDU, both seasons cost $14.99 in SD and $19.99 in HD. On Amazon Prime, Season 2 costs $10.99 in SD and $15.99 in HD, but each episode of Season 1 must be purchased individually for $1.99 in SD and $2.99 in HD. Only certain episodes are on Sling TV.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis (2021)

The three-part miniseries caught audiences’ eyes due to its surreal animation and quirky humor. It takes a complete 180 from the DCEU’s gritty depiction and returns to a lighthearted take on the undersea hero. Because it was an original created for HBO Max, many fans were shocked to see it pulled from the platform.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis can only be purchased as a 2+ hour movie on Apple TV, Microsoft, or VUDU for $14.99 and rented for $4.99. DVD purchases are also available for the same price as digital. The movie version is slightly edited, with one scene from Chapter Two cut to maintain fluidity. The original three-part version is currently unavailable.

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes (2017)

OK K.O.! is another show by Cartoon Network that matches its trademark absurdity while also providing a unique aspect to the platform. With many references to pop culture from the 80s and 90s, including comic books, video games, and anime, this clever show deserved much more hype and definitely deserved its spot on the streaming platform. In fact, K.O. was still a part of the “Popular Characters” banner in HBO Max’s Cartoon Network hub even after the show was pulled.

All episodes of OK K.O.! are available on Hulu to stream. They can also be purchased on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play. All seasons are on Prime for $9.99 and on YouTube for $14.99 in SD and $19.99 in HD (Season 2 is 12.99 in SD), excluding Season 3, which does not have a bundle deal on either platform. Each season is $9.99 on Vudu, while prices may vary on Google Play. It is not available on YouTube TV.

Victor and Valentino (2019)

Many have praised Victor and Valentino for their inclusion of Latin American culture, folklore, and mythology. The supernatural elements kept the show exciting and engaging, while the dynamic between the brothers kept it real and introspective. Why HBO Max removed such a gem of lighthearted humor and important cultural representation is unknown, and it goes beyond being just a shame.

All episodes of Victor and Valentino are available to stream for free on the Cartoon Network app/website and are also available on YouTube TV. They can be purchased on YouTube and Google Play, but Volume 1 is currently unavailable on each platform. On Vudu, all five volumes are $14.99 in SD and $19.99 in HD except for Volume 5, which is $1 less. On Apple TV, Seasons 1-2 are $19.99, while Season 3 is $17.99. Amazon Prime has every volume, but does not have a bundle deal for Volume 1.