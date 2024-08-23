Like radio dramas before them, fiction podcasts have transformed the way we experience story and narrative through the gift of sound. Whether they’re adaptations of iconic books or epic dramas that push the limits of the medium, these audio dramas have established themselves as one of the most fascinating fields of 21st-century entertainment. Audible is home to many of the best fiction podcasts out there, ranging from sci-fi thrillers and supernatural mysteries to post-apocalyptic dramas and historical comedies. Read on for our list of the best Audible series you can listen to.

‘Blackout’ (2019 - Present)

Blackout Listening Length 2 Seasons Genre Thriller Release Date March 19, 2019 Publisher QCODE & Endeavor Content

Created by Scott Conroy, Blackout is an apocalyptic thriller podcast drama series produced by QCode and Endeavor Audio. The series’ voice cast is led by Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek, with T. C. Carter and Aja Naomi King in important roles. Set in a small New England town in the aftermath of a sudden blackout that crippled civilization, the series follows radio DJ Simon Itani (Malek) as he tries to protect his family and community through this time of unrest. The series explores a world where modern technology has been rendered useless, leading to rising tensions. Blackout premiered its first season on March 19, 2019, and Season 2 on June 5, 2021. The series has received widespread critical acclaim thanks to its tense dystopic story and stellar voice acting by Malek. Though the second season wasn’t as well received as the first, a third installment of Blackout is currently in the works.

‘Gaslight’ (2019)

Gaslight Listening Length 1 Season Genre Psychological Thriller Release Date November 18, 2019 Publisher QCODE

Written and directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, Gaslight is a QCode podcast that presents a modernized adaptation of the classic thriller play Gas Light. The series stars Kelsey Asbille as Becca, whose best friend Danny (Chloë Grace Moretz) mysteriously vanished towards the end of their senior year. Years later, Becca and her new husband are surprised when Danny shows up on their doorstep looking to reconnect with her old friend. Besides Asbille and Moretz, the series’ voice cast also includes Taran Killam, John Gallagher Jr., Penelope Ann Miller, Chris Ellis, and Amandla Stenberg. Gaslight has received acclaim from fans and critics, with praise for its sound design, writing, and characterization. Moretz and Asbille deliver some amazing voice acting, bringing the complicated relationship between Danny and Becca to life with a great depth of emotion. A TV adaptation of the series is currently in the works, with Asbille reprising her role.

‘Blood Ties’ (2019 - Present)

Blood Ties Listening Length 2 Seasons Genre Crime Release Date December 17, 2019 Publisher Wondery

Produced by Wondery, Blood Ties is a fictional crime podcast starring Josh Gad and Gillian Jacobs. The series follows two siblings who lost their parents in a plane crash. When they discover that their world-renowned cardiologist father may have been hiding some dark secrets, the siblings must choose between revealing the truth and preserving their parents’ legacy. Blood Ties was extremely popular when it was first released in December 2019, hitting the number-one spot on the Apple Podcasts chart. Two more seasons of the show have since been released, with Season 2 winning the Ambie award for Best Fiction Podcast. However, though the series features some excellent sound design and voice acting, it does have some serious flaws in its plot and characterization. But overall, Blood Ties is a pretty enjoyable series, especially for fans of Wondery’s true crime shows who are looking for a little fiction to change things up.

‘Bridgewater’ (2021 - 2023)

Bridgewater Listening Length 2 Seasons Genre Supernatural, Thriller Release Date August 6, 2021 Publisher iHeartPodcasts, Grim & Mild

Created by Aaron Mahnke and written and directed by Lauren Shippen, Bridgewater is a fictional mystery drama podcast series produced by Grim & Mild. The series follows folklore professor Jeremy Bradshaw, who sets out to investigate his police officer father’s 1980 disappearance when new evidence comes to light. With the help of his father’s former partner, Anne Becker, Jeremy must navigate dark secrets, a Satanic cult, and more to find the truth — no matter how unbelievable it might be. Bridgewater’s voice cast features Supernatural star Misha Collins as Jeremy Bradshaw, Teen Wolf’s Melissa Ponzio as Anne Becker, and Karan Soni (Deadpool and Wolverine) as Jeremy’s teaching assistant, Vipin Khurana. The series received widespread acclaim when it premiered in 2021, with great praise for its story, characters, and performances. The podcast went on to win the iHeartRadio Podcast Award for Best Fiction Podcast. The series has had two seasons so far, with Season 2 adding Alan Tudyk and Tricia Helfer to the ensemble voice cast.

‘The Prophecy’ (2022 - Present)

The Prophecy Listening Length 1 Season Genre Supernatural, Thriller Release Date July 28, 2022 Publisher Audible

Written by Randy McKinnon, The Prophecy is a supernatural thriller podcast series produced by Audible, Simpson Street, and QCODE. The story follows a global mystery that begins with a series of inexplicable natural disasters striking across the world. Dr. Virginia Marilyn Edwards approaches Agent Scott Thomas at a secret government base with an answer: these events are signs of something worse on the horizon. Things become even more complicated when Virginia reveals to Thomas that she’s pregnant — and believes she might be the actual Virgin Mary. The series boasts an ensemble voice cast led by Emmy winners Kerry Washington and Laurence Fishburne as Virginia and Agent Thomas, respectively. The series also features the voices of David Oyelowo, Daniel Dae Kim, Asa Butterfield, and more. The Prophecy has received generally positive reviews, with praise for its performances, sound effects, and unique concept. Though its plot can be a bit uneven at times, The Prophecy’s stellar cast and production make it easy to overlook its flaws.

‘Edith!’ (2021)

Edith! Listening Length 1 Season Genre Comedy Release Date July 21, 2021 Publisher QCODE, Crooked Media

Written and created by Gonzalo Cordova and Travis Helwig, Edith! is a historical fiction podcast produced by QCode and Crooked Media. The series is directed by Maureen Bharoocha and stars Rosamund Pike as First Lady Edith Wilson. Set soon after the Treaty of Versailles and the Spanish flu, the series follows Edith Wilson as she takes over her husband Woodrow Wilson’s responsibilities after he falls ill while working to establish the League of Nations. Besides Pike, the series’ voice cast also includes Clark Gregg, Adam Conover, Esther Povitsky, Brandon Scott Jones, Chris Mulkey, Diedrich Bader, Tom Amandes, and Stephen Root. The eight-episode podcast series received largely favorable reviews at the time of its release. Though based on real events, the series is a dramatized story, so don’t expect a lot of historical accuracy. However, what you can expect is a great old time, as Edith! takes you through a lesser-explored chapter of history with wit and style.

‘The Left Right Game’ (2020)

The Left Right Game Listening Length 1 Season Genre Sci-Fi, Supernatural, Horror Release Date March 23, 2020 Publisher QCODE

Written by Jack Anderson, The Left Right Game is a science fiction horror podcast based on Anderson’s series "Has anyone heard of the Left/Right Game?", which was originally posted on Reddit in 2017. The podcast is produced by QCODE, Automatik, and Tessa Thompson, who also stars as the voice of journalist Alice Sharman. The series follows Alice’s investigation into a strange game that leads to an alternate reality, joining a group of paranormal investigators to find the truth about this phenomenon. Besides Thompson, the podcast’s voice cast also includes Aml Ameen, W. Earl Brown, Dayo Okeniyi, Inanna Sarkis, Jojo T. Gibbs, Bryan Greenberg, Robin Bartlett, and more. The Left Right Game received generally positive reviews at the time of its premiere in 2020. The series received praise for its sound design, which utilizes audio panning to create a surround sound experience. Much like the game at the heart of its plot, The Left Right Game starts out simple enough but develops into a complex and mind-blowing story. It’s not without flaws, but the series is a thrilling experience nonetheless.

‘SOLAR’ (2022 - Present)

SOLAR Listening Length 1 Season Genre Sci-Fi Release Date March 29, 2022 Publisher CurtCo Media

Created by Chris Porter, Solar is a science fiction podcast produced by Curtco Media, with Porter also providing the music and co-directing the series alongside Jenny Curtis. The series stars Stephanie Beatriz, Johnathan Bangs, Helen Hunt, and Alan Cumming. Set in the year 2045, the series follows the crew of the Aethon, a manned research vessel on a course around the sun that gets hit by a solar flare, which severely damages the ship, leaving the crew stranded. The podcast is presented as a series of recordings shown out of chronological order that together form a report on what happened to the Aethon and how the solar flare affects the Earth. Solar debuted in 2022 to a positive reception from fans and critics, with praise for its voice acting, sound design, and nonlinear storytelling. A survival thriller with oodles of emotion, it’s a thoroughly engrossing series that will have you hanging on to every word. Solar went on to receive numerous accolades, and though there hasn’t been any announcement about Season 2, the series does leave the door open for more to come.

‘1865’ (2019 - Present)

1865 Listening Length 2 Seasons Genre History Release Date June 18, 2019 Publisher Airship, Wondery

Produced by Airship and Wondery, 1865 is a historical political thriller podcast created by Erik Archilla and Steven Walters. The series is written and directed by Walters, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Lindsay Graham. Set immediately after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, the series follows Secretary of War Edwin Stanton as he hunts for the killer while determined to stop Lincoln’s successor, President Andrew Johnson, from destroying everything Lincoln stood for. Jeremy Schwartz leads the voice cast as Edwin Stanton, featured alongside Lindsay Graham, R. Bruce Elliot, J. Michael Tatum, William Jackson Harper, and more. First released in 2019, the audio drama has received great reviews from critics, and a second season premiered in 2021. Despite being a highly factual series, 1865 is also quite thrilling, with a captivating narrative that truly brings history to life. The audio drama stands equal to any prestige TV drama, with an authentic tone, excellent voice acting, and masterful sound design.

‘The Sandman’ (2020 - Present)

The Sandman Listening Length 3 Seasons Genre Fantasy, Horror Release Date July 15, 2020 Publisher Audible

The Sandman is an audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s iconic DC Comics graphic novel of the same name. Written by Gaiman and directed by Dirk Maggs, the series was produced by Audible. The audio drama’s ensemble voice cast is led by James McAvoy, who stars as the protagonist, Morpheus, also known as Dream of the Endless. Other cast members include David Tennant, Jeffrey Wright, Kat Dennings, Michael Sheen, Taron Egerton, and more, with Neil Gaiman as The Narrator and music by James Hannigan. The Sandman debuted in July 2020 with a record number of pre-orders and received a positive response from critics and fans alike. Transforming a highly visual story to audio is no easy feat, but the series pulls it off, largely thanks to the performances of its talented cast. Two more installments of the series have since been released, The Sandman: Act II in 2021 and The Sandman: Act III in 2022, with two more in the pipeline. The Sandman has also earned several accolades and has consistently been one of Audible’s best-selling series.

‘Aftershock’ (2021 - Present)

Aftershock Listening Length 2 Season Genre Thriller Release Date July 14, 2021 Publisher iHeartPodcasts

Directed, co-written, co-created by, and starring Sarah Wayne Callies, Aftershock is a mystery thriller audio drama that picks up three weeks after a massive earthquake destroys much of the West Coast and causes a mysterious island to rise out of the Pacific. Two survivors are found on the island, Cassie (Sarah Wayne Callies) and Wayne (David Harbour), as is a cave full of dead bodies.​ Onboard a naval ship, Cassie and Wayne are interrogated by Captain Dover (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who realizes there may be more to what happened on the island. The series was co-created by Patrick Carman and Ben Haber and produced by iHeartMedia and Salmira Productions. The show’s ensemble voice cast also includes Tati Gabrielle, Janel Parrish, and more. Aftershock premiered in 2021 to great reviews, with critics praising its sound design, performances, and captivating narrative. A second season of the series debuted in August 2023.

‘Chrysalis’ (2022)

Chrysalis Listening Length 4 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi Release Date September 21, 2020 Publisher Gunpowder & Sky

A science fiction audio drama, Chrysalis is the third series from creator and sci-fi platform Dust, produced by Gunpowder & Sky. The series follows an AI that awakens after the destruction of humanity by an unknown alien race and sets out on a quest for vengeance across the universe and beyond. The series stars Corey Hawkins, Toni Collette, Lance Reddick, Haley Joel Osment, Matthew Wolf, Shea Whigham, Chris Diamantopoulos, Dominic Rains, and Jaboukie Young-White. A post-apocalyptic story on a cosmic scale, Chrysalis has been well-received by fans and critics. The series has received praise for its sound design, effects, and voice acting, as well as its engaging narrative. Chrysalis is a brilliant experience for fans of hardcore sci-fi, making full use of the audio medium to paint an epic saga. And while the series is self-contained, the previous seasons of Dust shows are just as fascinating, with Season 1 adapting stories by classic science fiction authors and Season 2 featuring performances by Dan Stevens, Calista Flockhart, Alfred Molina, Danny Trejo, and more.

