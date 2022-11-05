"Weird" Al Yankovic is an American treasure. He's blazed a fierce parody path, leaving in his wake a smoking trail of kind words and favorable recollections. Through it all, seldom is heard a discouraging word about the man who penned "Amish Paradise." So when Roku announced Weird: The Al Yankovic Story , Al had a rolodex full of familiar faces willing to join the fun.

While the biopic may stray from history with wild and gleeful abandon at times, the one truth that rings clearest is people's earnest love and excitement to be involved. Through the picture's runtime, there is a palpable feeling that everyone involved is having the time of their lives. It feels like the movie about Weird Al was filled with genuine friends enthusiastic to celebrate this comedy hero.

Conan O'Brien as Andy Warhol

Conan O'Brien is silly. If there's one man who could give Al Yankovic competition for his "Weird" title, it's Conan. The multi-hyphenate comedian-host-entertainer made use of time between late night obligations to show up and briefly lampoon Andy Warhol.

If there's any Harvard alumnus uniquely-qualified to make fun of Andy Warhol, it's Conan O'Brien. Conan has expertly skewered anything too-serious, and in his all-too-short appearance in Weird, O'Brien does great work.

Demetri Martin as Tiny Tim

Image via Netflix

It might take a second for viewers to recognize him, but behind the comically off-putting phony teeth is Demetri Martin, here expertly cast as falsetto recording artist Tiny Tim. The deadpan standup comedian and satirist is introduced to Daniel Radcliffe's Al in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo.

Demetri Martin uses music to supplement a lot of his comedy material, making him an obvious peer in a scene filled with them. Standing by a pool and sporting a ukulele, Martin is the celebrity rendered most unrecognizable.

Jack Black as Wolfman Jack

Jack Black isn't just one of the best comedic actors of all time. The man is also one half of the self-proclaimed Greatest Band of All-Time, Tenacious D. Along with Kyle Gass, Black has carved out a place in rock comedy history, creating some of the heaviest riffs and most-hilarious lyrics of all-time.

Related: 'Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion': Jack Black & Kyle Gass Take a Walk Down Memory LaneBut in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Black leaves the singing to someone else; here, he plays Wolfman Jack, an industry bully that antagonizes a young, newly-famous Weird Al. And while he may not spend any time rocking out, Jack Black is still hilarious onscreen.

Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey

Image via ABC

For her scene interviewing an Al ascendant, Brunson nails that Oprah tone perfectly. The Abbot Elementary star and creator proves that if anyone is capable of rising to the challenge of portraying the most-powerful, most-respected woman in television history, it's Quinta Brunson.

Paul F. Tompkins as Gallagher

The well-dressed comedian sits poolside.

Was he cast because of his bit about calling Al Yankovic by the first name "Weird?" That might be the case, but it's more likely that Paul F. Tompkins was cast because he is very, very funny. While it's never made clear whether he is technically playing Gallagher I or Gallagher II, Tompkins knocks the watermelon out of the park.

The always-dapper standup trades his seersucker suit for a striped sweater to expertly emulate the prop comic. The best part? Tompkins doesn't even need to shave his trademark facial hair to play the mustachioed Gallagher.

Thomas Lennon as Accordion Salesman

Thomas Lennon is a "that guy," as in "Oh, where do I know that guy from?" Audiences -whether they are familiar with his name or not - are absolutely familiar with Lennon's work. Whether viewers know him from MTV's The State or from Comedy Central's Reno 911, the important part is that viewers know him.

Related: How to Watch 'Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon': Where to Stream the Upcoming Comedy Special

While at first glance, it may appear as though Lennon has little in common with his salesman character, Lennon has a lot of experience selling major studio scripts in Hollywood. And what better metaphor is there for the Hollywood system than the incredibly graphic violence that befalls Lennon's character?

Emo Philips as Salvador Dalí

This is a cameo with some serious history. Eagle-eyed Weird Al cinema historians will, of course, recognize Emo Philips from his role in Yankovic's first movie, UHF. There, he played a hapless, helpless home-renovation expert who saws off his own thumb (don't worry; it's played for laughs). Fast-forward to 2022, and he plays Salvador Dalí, maybe the only human ever who could out-surreal Philips.

Fans lucky enough to attend Weird Al's "Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" this year had plenty to rejoice about, as Al brought Emo Philips along to each tour stop to open his show!

Will Forte as Ben Scotti

There is no actor better-suited to channel the intensity and fury of a record executive than Will Forte. Only MacGruber himself could get so distracted by industry baloney that he nearly deactivates a Weird Al bomb before he explodes all over pop culture.

While his role as The Last Man on Earth may be some of the best speculative fiction on TV, here, Forte plays a real person in Ben Scotti. Scotti and his brother Tony were the real-life duo that gave Al his record deal.

Jorma Taccone as Pee Wee Herman

Image via NBC

Here's another example of how Weird Al populated his movie with music comedy peers. Jorma Taccone, one third of The Lonely Island, is one of the godfathers of funny raps.

Related: The Safdie Brothers Producing Paul Reubens Documentary About the Man Behind 'Pee-wee Herman'

In Weird, Taccone dons a silver suit and a silly voice as Pee Wee Herman, another icon of 80s culture. And whether he's technically playing Pee-wee's creator Paul Reubens or not, Taccone nails the impression.

Akiva Schaffer as Alice Cooper

Jorma Taccone isn't the only member of The Lonely Island to appear in Weird, as in the same scene, Taccone is joined by compatriot Akiva Schaffer. This time, the director/rapper gets to don some macabre makeup and a big black wig as Alice Cooper.

While Schaffer may not have the chance to channel the shock-rocker's heavy metal pipes, he does bare striking facial resemblance. Given the right eyeliner, Akiva Schaffer could absolutely pilot a similar-in-tone Alice Cooper biopic.

