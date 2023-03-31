Ever caught yourself being totally surprised by the most random on-screen appearances from actors you did not expect to see in a movie? Yup, us too. As Letterboxd puts it, Keanu Reeves' "comically aggressive" appearance in Always Be My Maybe? is definitely one for the books. Lucky for us, there are many more unforgettable cameos that completely caught audiences by surprise, consequently making a film more memorable.

Whether an actor is playing a version of themselves or simply walking on a scene as a random stranger, small cameos are a way to enrich a movie and make it even more fun. From Bill Murray's small role in Zombieland to Tobey Maguire's self-portrait in Tropic Thunder, we gathered the most unforeseen celebrity appearances in films (according to the beloved cinephile platform).

10 'Zombieland' (2009)

Ruben Fleischer's Zombieland is surely a fan-favorite when it comes to the genre. The fun comedy movie centers around a group of survivors — including Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Emma Stone — after an apocalyptic virus strikes and turns the population into zombies once they have been infected.

Bill Murray's memorable cameo endures one of the best in film history, and what makes it even more hilarious is the fact that he plays himself. Funnily enough, even though the small role was a huge hit, it was reportedly originally written for Patrick Swayze and also offered to Joe Pesci.

9 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

A very treasured action comedy by Edgar Wright, Hot Fuzz stars Simon Pegg as an extremely skilled London police officer who is transferred to a small village where several murders take place. His role? You guessed it — he must uncover the truth behind the apparent "accidents" and make justice.

Aside from Wright's, the hilarious 2007 feature counted on more well-known faces, including Peter Jackson (the guy who stabs Nick in the hand), Cate Blanchett (his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend, who viewers only see behind a mask), and Joe Cornish (also white-suited and masked). All delivered short but memorable cameos.

8 'This is the End' (2013)

Directed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, This is the End centers around six L.A. celebs who are stuck in James Franco's house after a series of devastating events take place. The group must stick together and face what looks like the Biblical Apocalypse in order to survive; the only issue, though, is that they have to face themselves as well.

With a chaotic storyline, the wild movie features many popular personalities who all play exaggerated versions of themselves. Still, one of the scenes that stands out the most in the film is Channing Tatum's very unexpected appearance. As it turns out, the Magic Mike star could not help showing his enthusiasm for the small role. "It was like there was zero trepidation, he just did it. And then he showed up. And it was crazy. He was ready to rock. He was wearing literally an orange thong, G-string and football pads," Rogen said.

7 '21 Jump Street' (2012)

Yet another film starring Channing Tatum as a cop (alongside Jonah Hill's socially awkward but effective police officer), this Phil Lord and Christopher Miller 2012 movie follows the two underachieving officers who are sent back to a local high school to bring down a synthetic drug ring.

Later in the film, Johnny Depp and Peter DeLuise step into their earliest roles (Tom Hanson and Doug Penhall from the 21 Jump Street series back in the late 1980s) in a brief cameo. Depp was so well camouflaged that barely anyone was able to recognize him, including co-star Brie Larson, who thought he was an extra.

6 'The Muppet Movie' (1979)

Kermit the Frog's life takes a gigantic turn when he is offered the chance of a lifetime — an audition in Hollywood. He embarks on the thrilling journey and makes several new friends, including Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, and Great Gonzo, along the way. However, Kermit must elude the grasp of an evil frog legs merchant named Hopper.

From comedian, writer and actor Steve Martin playing Kermit and Piggy's sarcastic waiter to Academy Award-winner actor and director Orson Welles's part as the head of World Wide Studios, Lew Lord, The Muppet Movie undoubtedly features iconic cameos that go down in history as some of the best in film.

5 'Zoolander' (2001)

Ben Stiller directs himself and brings a fading model (although VH1's three-time male model of the year), Derek Zoolander, to life in this fun comedy. When approached by a fashion mogul to model for his new collection, Derek finds himself trapped in a sinister plan.

Sure, David Bowie has plenty of intriguing roles, but his part in Zoolander is definitely one of the coolest. When asked about the massive star's walk-on in the movie, Wilson could not hide his excitement: "I think Ben and I were surprised that he even agreed to do the movie! He was such a cool, lovely guy the day that we worked together. When I got the sad news of his death earlier this year, of course, I thought a lot about that day," the actor told Far Out Magazine.

4 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Pulp Fiction is a cult classic today and endures the test of time as one of the most referenced movies to date. Featuring a talented cast, the Quentin Tarantino crime film tells three different stories at the same time, all of which are interrelated, as it follows hitman Vincent Vega (John Travolta), prizefighter Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis), and Vega's business partner, Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson).

Tarantino graces audiences' screens with an unhinged version of himself in the film, as he does in many others he has directed. In Pulp Fiction, he plays Jules Winnfield's friend Jimmie Dimmick and helps him and Vincent deal with the mess that resulted from Vincent accidentally shooting Marvin in the head.

3 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Billy Wilder's Sunset Boulevard is one of the best movies about movies, and it centers around a struggling screenwriter (William Holden) and a former silent film (Gloria Swanson) star with whom he develops a dangerous connection.

Director, producer, and actor Cecil B. DeMille surprised audiences by showing up in the movie. Best known for his Ten Commandments movie with Charlton Heston as Moses, Demille plays himself in Sunset Boulevard. Apparently, the scene in which the actor appears in was filmed on the set of a real movie he was making at the time, Samson and Delilah.

2 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

One of the MCU's best films in many viewers' eyes, Thor: Ragnarok by Taika Waititi is possibly the most fun and colorful the treasured cinematic universe will ever get. The movie follows yet another Thor (Chris Hemsworth) adventure as he teams up with his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to take down their evil sister Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Although Sam Neil and Liam Hemsworth handled their parts as Odin and Thor very well, Matt Damon's iconic cameo as Loki ultimately stands out the most. The three take part in a stage play being done in Asgard that looks back on Loki's life.

1 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

Directed by Ben Stiller, this controversial movie starring himself, Robert Downey Jr. and Jack Black, follows actors who are dropped into the middle of a jungle with hidden cameras. In the meantime, they are obliged to become the soldiers they are portraying in a big-budget war film.

Although there are many cameos in the film, Tobey Maguire's scene as himself in a fake movie trailer for "Satan's Alley" caught many viewers by surprise. He took on the role of Robert Downey Jr.'s monk lover.

