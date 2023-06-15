The world of stardom can often seem like something we mere mortals can only dream of, but behind the curtain, sometimes, it can be a world of deceit and darkness. The chance to pull back that cloak of riches and see genuinely into the world of our favorite celebrities is enticing. Because of this, it is no wonder that celebrity documentary is so popular now. One of this genre's most prominent and successful exponents is Netflix, with some of the most beloved and revealing celeb docs coming from the streaming platform. But, with such a wide array of choices currently out there, it can be challenging to hone in and find the perfect celebrity documentary. So, with that in mind, here is a comprehensive list of the 15 best celebrity documentaries on Netflix, from musical icons to political powerhouses.
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (2019)
Run Time: 2hr 17m | Directors: Beyoncé, Ed Burke
Beyoncé is, by far, one of the world's most successful stars, and to even catch a glimpse into her life was a dream for fans. In 2019, that dream became a reality when director Ed Burke (Beyoncé: Lemonade) teamed up with Bee to bring us this documentary. The narrative follows the structure of a concert film, following Beyoncé during her preparations and subsequent performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Released alongside an accompanying album, this movie gives an in-depth look at the stresses involved in being one of the most successful artists in the world. It offers a window into the creative process behind musical genius. For those who are not looking for anything too hard-hitting, this movie ticks that box and stands as one of the best and most honest representations of both Queen Bee and the art behind modern-day festival sets. It's no wonder it is often cited as one of the best concert films out there.
Miss Americana (2020)
Run Time: 1hr 25m | Director: Lana Wilson
Similar to the previous entry, this 2020 movie directed by Lana Wilson (The Departure) instead turns its musical heavyweight attention to the incomparable Taylor Swift. Swift is genuinely one of the most widely appreciated artists in the world, with her total album sales of over 114 million only beginning to prove that. So, with so many Swifties desperately seeking a look behind their favorite artist's life, this documentary revealed all to the delight of millions.
Intercut with footage of Swift's concerts, Miss Americana takes a deeper look into the personal life of Tay, offering us the chance to see the struggle behind the genius. The film received high critical acclaim, being labeled "required viewing" by Collider's Shaina Weatherhead, and is often cited as a beautiful example of female empowerment in an industry dominated by men. For any Taylor Swift fan who hasn't yet seen this doc, it is a must-watch.
Pamela, A Love Story (2023)
Run Time: 1hr 52m | Director: Ryan White
A much more recent entry on this list, the story of Pamela Anderson, was released just this year, with it instantly receiving heaps of both critical and public praise, especially in the direction of director Ryan White (Good Night Oppy). The life of Pamela Anderson has been well-documented, only through the lens of everyone else but Pamela herself. Using personal videos and diaries, Pamela, A Love Story offers the chance to experience the life of Anderson in her own words. She is a strong example of how more celebrity documentaries should be heading. The movie stands as a perfect counter-argument to all the modern-day media depictions of Anderson, especially considering the recent release of Pam and Tommy, with this documentary making that series seem all too foolish now. This film doesn't shy away from the lows of Anderson's life but also manages to celebrate the highs in, what is essentially, a celebration of one of the most famous figures of the last 30 years.
Halftime (2022)
Run Time: 1hr 36m | Director: Amanda Micheli
Similar to Homecoming, Halftime is a musical documentary, this time about the incredible Jennifer Lopez, that focuses on her Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show and her 2019 movie Hustlers. Directed by Amanda Micheli (Double Dare), Halftime is a career-spanning look at the life of Lopez and shows just how much hard work pays off within the music industry. The film sometimes takes the form of a rags-to-riches style narrative, with many fans noting just how uplifting and inspiring the movie was. For fans of Lopez or the music industry in general, this is a must-watch.
Britney vs Spears (2021)
Run Time: 1hr 33m | Directors: Erin Lee Carr, Kate Barry
The life of Britney Spears seems almost perpetually shrouded in controversy, with her recent life particularly prevalent in the media. For that reason, it would take some dedication to bring a true and honest depiction of the life of Spears to screen, with director and producer Erin Lee Carr (Mommy Dead and Dearest) doing just that. After spending two years researching the film, the effort paid off, with many fans of Spears praising the movie for its unbiased and sensitive look at the life of one of the most hounded women in modern music. After years of scandal seeming to shadow Spears, Britney vs Spears takes a deep breath and refreshingly offers her side of the story.
The Last Dance (2020)
Episodes: 10 | Director: Jason Hehir
With a particular focus on the 1997-98 season, Jason Hehir's (30 for 30) The Last Dance dribbles through the life of Michael Jordan, with the 10-part series beautifully weaving between the triumphant highs and touching lows in Jordan's career. Given its 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it is no wonder many fans adored this ode to one of the all-time greats, with many other sports-based docs paling compared to the inspirational feeling this series leaves you with. The Last Dance is the perfect docuseries for anyone who loves sports and is still entertaining for those who don't.
Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017)
Run Time: 1hr 40m | Director: Chris Moukarbel
Following the production and subsequent release of Lady Gaga's fifth studio album Joanne, Gaga: Five Foot Two gives unfiltered access to the creative process of one of the most successful artists in the world. Director Chris Moukarbel (Me at the Zoo) takes time to look deep into the inner workings of the fascinating woman, shining a light on what makes her tick. From her home life to her burgeoning acting career, this movie leaves no stone unturned and depicts Gaga as the wonderfully nuanced person she is. This movie was so critically acclaimed it was even compared to the beloved 1990 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare, which stands as a perfect precursor for many of the artist-based docs we see today.
What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)
Run Time: 1hr 42m | Director: Liz Garbus
This Liz Garbus (Girlhood) directed documentary depicts the life of the legendary Nina Simone and even ended up with a nomination for Best Documentary Feature at the 88th Academy Awards. Using previously unseen archive footage of Simone's life, this film explores what made Simone such a beloved genius and follows her journey from super-stardom to civil rights activism. What Happened, Miss Simone is a raw, uncompromising look at the life of one of the world's most acclaimed voices and provides a fast, visceral understanding of the ups and downs of her turbulent, incredible life.
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021)
Run Time: 1hr 37m | Director: Emmett Malloy
From some of pop music's biggest names to one of the biggest artists in hip-hop. Biggie Smalls is an iconic name in the music world, with countless documentaries attempting to unpack his wild life. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, directed by Emmett Malloy (The Tribes of Palos Verdes), offers a new perspective on what is an already well-documented life, using rare archive footage of Biggie's life to uncover a more realistic unbiased view on the man behind the music. So many Biggie-based docs focus on the controversy surrounding his untimely death. However, this movie offers a more nuanced, overarching look at Biggie's life, offering a refreshing experience for anyone who has already indulged in Biggie docs before.
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (2017)
Run Time: 1hr 38m | Director: Griffin Dunne
Directed by Joan's nephew Griffin Dunne (After Hours), this documentary transports the viewer deep into the life of this highly-acclaimed writer, allowing Joan Didion to recount memories of her childhood through to the most impactful days in her professional life. Given her award of a National Medal of Arts for exploring the depths of sorrow, this documentary showcases Didion's intrinsic understanding of the saddest depths of human life and so should be approached with sensitive caution. Upon release, the film was held in high regard by both critics and fans of Didion, with her passing in 2021 only increases the power and significance the film holds.
Tig (2015)
Run Time: 1hr 31m | Directors: Kristina Goolsby, Ashley York
Tig Notaro is an excellent stand-up writer and actress known for roles like her show-stealing turn Marianne Peters in Army of Darkness, and this documentary offers a deeper look into her life with specific reference to her breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent journey. Directed by Kristina Goolsby (Intervention) and Ashley York (Hillbilly), Tig is honest and raw, pulling no punches when describing the difficult circumstances Notaro has been through. Despite its sadness, Tig is also full of hope, detailing Notaro's attempts to become pregnant with fiancée Stephanie and her inspirational rise to stardom following a performance at the LA Comedy Club that went viral. Tig is a rollercoaster of emotion that seamlessly weaves between tragedy and comedy and is the sort of ride that must be ridden at least once in the life of any documentary fan.
Becoming (2020)
Run Time: 1hr 29m | Director: Nadia Hallgren
Becoming offers an intimate behind-closed-doors look into the life of former first lady Michelle Obama, in a documentary that fans seemingly adored. Directed by Nadia Hallgren (Black and Missing), the film is based on Obama's memoir of the same name. It features footage and interviews surrounding her time as first lady, showcasing a never-before-seen look at one of the most admired jobs in the world. The movie was nominated for four Primetime Emmys. It was praised for its ability to show a more balanced view of what many documentaries may have tried to turn almost too personal.
Quincy (2018)
Run Time: 2hr 4m | Directors: Alan Hicks, Rashida Jones
Quincy Jones is one of the most influential men in music, and, as one of only 18 people to ever win the almost impossible EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), he is the perfect subject for an eye-opening documentary. Co-written and co-directed by Quincy's daughter Rashida Jones (The Office) and Alan Hicks (Keep on Keepin' on), Quincy showcases what any good celebrity documentary should, with an in-depth retrospective look at what made Quincy Jones the legend he is, and also how his legend has impacted the world. Honest and nostalgic, this is undoubtedly unmissable for any fans of Jones.
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (2019)
Run Time: 1hr 55m | Director: Stanley Nelson Jr.
Directed by Stanley Nelson Jr. (American Experience), Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and never looked back, picking up numerous awards and much critical acclaim as it hurtled towards legendary documentary status. Using Miles Davis' own words narrated by Carl Lumbly (Men of Honor), this documentary takes a ride through the life of one of music's most iconic men, and uses interviews with friends and scholars alike to try and answer the questions behind Davis' genius. Excellent and authentic, this documentary hits its target audience right on the nose with beautiful moments of realization and touching retrospect about a man who influenced so many lives.
Keith Richards: Under the Influence (2015)
Run Time: 1hr 22m | Director: Morgan Neville
Widely regarded as one of the coolest men in music, but certainly not without his controversies, this 2015 documentary directed by Morgan Neville (Best of Enemies: Buckley vs. Vidal) takes an unfiltered look at Keith Richards, with specific reference to the recording of his first solo album in two decades. Richards is widely loved by many fans for both his solo work and work with The Rolling Stones. So, given Stones' fans' appreciation of the documentary, it can undoubtedly be considered a hit and one worth watching.
The Redeem Team (2022)
Run Time: 1hr 38m | Director: Jon Weinbach
Jon Weinbach's (Air) The Redeem Team is perhaps the quintessential sports-based celeb doc, with the story of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball team already one with so much legacy, and this movie certainly does that legacy justice. Using sit-down interviews with some of the most influential people in and around that famous team, The Redeem Team is a fascinating watch for fans and non-fans of basketball, offering insight into the inner workings of a team competing at the very top of their game.