Beyoncé is, by far, one of the world's most successful stars, and to even catch a glimpse into her life was a dream for fans. In 2019, that dream became a reality when director Ed Burke (Beyoncé: Lemonade) teamed up with Bee to bring us this documentary. The narrative follows the structure of a concert film, following Beyoncé during her preparations and subsequent performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Released alongside an accompanying album, this movie gives an in-depth look at the stresses involved in being one of the most successful artists in the world. It offers a window into the creative process behind musical genius. For those who are not looking for anything too hard-hitting, this movie ticks that box and stands as one of the best and most honest representations of both Queen Bee and the art behind modern-day festival sets. It's no wonder it is often cited as one of the best concert films out there.