The world of stardom can often seem like something we mere mortals can only dream of, but behind the curtain, sometimes, it can be a world of deceit and darkness. The chance to pull back that cloak of riches and see genuinely into the world of our favorite celebrities is enticing. Because of this, it is no wonder that celebrity documentary is so popular now. One of this genre's most prominent and successful exponents is Netflix, with some of the most beloved and revealing celeb docs coming from the streaming platform. But, with such a wide array of choices currently out there, it can be challenging to hone in and find the perfect celebrity documentary. So, with that in mind, here is a comprehensive list of the 15 best celebrity documentaries on Netflix, from musical icons to political powerhouses.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (2019)

Run Time: 2hr 17m | Directors: Beyoncé, Ed Burke

Miss Americana (2020)

Run Time: 1hr 25m | Director: Lana Wilson

Pamela, A Love Story (2023)

Run Time: 1hr 52m | Director: Ryan White

Halftime (2022)

Run Time: 1hr 36m | Director: Amanda Micheli

Britney vs Spears (2021)

Run Time: 1hr 33m | Directors: Erin Lee Carr, Kate Barry

The Last Dance (2020)

Episodes: 10 | Director: Jason Hehir

Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017)

Run Time: 1hr 40m | Director: Chris Moukarbel

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

Run Time: 1hr 42m | Director: Liz Garbus

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021)

Run Time: 1hr 37m | Director: Emmett Malloy

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (2017)

Run Time: 1hr 38m | Director: Griffin Dunne

Tig (2015)

Run Time: 1hr 31m | Directors: Kristina Goolsby, Ashley York

Becoming (2020)

Run Time: 1hr 29m | Director: Nadia Hallgren

Quincy (2018)

Run Time: 2hr 4m | Directors: Alan Hicks, Rashida Jones

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (2019)

Run Time: 1hr 55m | Director: Stanley Nelson Jr.

Keith Richards: Under the Influence (2015)

Run Time: 1hr 22m | Director: Morgan Neville

The Redeem Team (2022)

Run Time: 1hr 38m | Director: Jon Weinbach

